 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily performances
0 comments

Daily performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/29/2021

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Katie BaumgartnerMarquette2323.0
Libby BrewsterFrancis Howell1919.0
Taryn BlevinsMarquette1616.0
Kate EisenbiesCrystal City1313.0
Danielle MooreFrancis Howell1212.0
Molly ClemmonsCrystal City1111.0
Abbie EdwardsCrystal City99.0
Meghan IllingworthFrancis Howell99.0
Bella HankinsCrystal City88.0
Trinity GygiMarquette88.0
Kate DolsonMarquette66.0
Julie SteigerFrancis Howell55.0
Brooklyn PortellCrystal City44.0
Reagan BurroughsMarquette44.0
Sydney PartneyCrystal City22.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Taryn BlevinsMarquette44.00
Bella HankinsCrystal City22.00
Libby BrewsterFrancis Howell22.00
Kate DolsonMarquette22.00
Trinity GygiMarquette22.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alyssa CoplinAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Camryn SwisherAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Sydney PartneyCrystal City22100.0
Libby BrewsterFrancis Howell7887.5
Molly ClemmonsCrystal City5955.6
Katie BaumgartnerMarquette5955.6
Abbie EdwardsCrystal City3650.0
Kate EisenbiesCrystal City1250.0
Meghan IllingworthFrancis Howell1250.0
Izzy LucaFrancis Howell2450.0
Bea SchneiderFrancis Howell1250.0
Taryn BlevinsMarquette4850.0
Ella CastroMarquette1250.0
Julie SteigerFrancis Howell1333.3
Elizabeth BoydAffton000.0
Alyssa CoplinAffton000.0
Grace GranaAffton000.0
Emma GranaAffton000.0
Lola LivengoodAffton000.0
Elena ModerAffton000.0
Melody OlesiaAffton000.0
Sydney PagluschAffton000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Taryn BlevinsMarquette77.00
Peyton WoleyMarquette33.00
Ella CastroMarquette22.00
Kate DolsonMarquette22.00
Reagan BurroughsMarquette11.00
Trinity GygiMarquette11.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alyssa CoplinAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Camryn SwisherAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Trinity GygiMarquette22.00
Peyton WoleyMarquette11.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alyssa CoplinAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Camryn SwisherAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00
Alaina LesterAlthoff00.00
Olivia MorrisAlthoff00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Katie BaumgartnerMarquette2020.0
Ella CastroMarquette77.0
Kate DolsonMarquette22.0
Peyton WoleyMarquette22.0
Taryn BlevinsMarquette11.0
Trinity GygiMarquette11.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.0
Alyssa CoplinAffton00.0
Grace GranaAffton00.0
Emma GranaAffton00.0
Lola LivengoodAffton00.0
Elena ModerAffton00.0
Melody OlesiaAffton00.0
Sydney PagluschAffton00.0
Emma RobertsAffton00.0
Camryn SwisherAffton00.0
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.0
Amelia WilsonAffton00.0
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.0
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alyssa CoplinAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Camryn SwisherAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00
Alaina LesterAlthoff00.00
Olivia MorrisAlthoff00.00
Bella PetersonAlthoff00.00
Jenna RoperAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/29/2021.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News