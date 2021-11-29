Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Taryn Blevins
|Marquette
|4
|4.00
|Bella Hankins
|Crystal City
|2
|2.00
|Libby Brewster
|Francis Howell
|2
|2.00
|Kate Dolson
|Marquette
|2
|2.00
|Trinity Gygi
|Marquette
|2
|2.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Sydney Partney
|Crystal City
|2
|2
|100.0
|Libby Brewster
|Francis Howell
|7
|8
|87.5
|Molly Clemmons
|Crystal City
|5
|9
|55.6
|Katie Baumgartner
|Marquette
|5
|9
|55.6
|Abbie Edwards
|Crystal City
|3
|6
|50.0
|Kate Eisenbies
|Crystal City
|1
|2
|50.0
|Meghan Illingworth
|Francis Howell
|1
|2
|50.0
|Izzy Luca
|Francis Howell
|2
|4
|50.0
|Bea Schneider
|Francis Howell
|1
|2
|50.0
|Taryn Blevins
|Marquette
|4
|8
|50.0
|Ella Castro
|Marquette
|1
|2
|50.0
|Julie Steiger
|Francis Howell
|1
|3
|33.3
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Taryn Blevins
|Marquette
|7
|7.00
|Peyton Woley
|Marquette
|3
|3.00
|Ella Castro
|Marquette
|2
|2.00
|Kate Dolson
|Marquette
|2
|2.00
|Reagan Burroughs
|Marquette
|1
|1.00
|Trinity Gygi
|Marquette
|1
|1.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Trinity Gygi
|Marquette
|2
|2.00
|Peyton Woley
|Marquette
|1
|1.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Alaina Lester
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Olivia Morris
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Alaina Lester
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Olivia Morris
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Bella Peterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jenna Roper
|Althoff
|0
|0.00