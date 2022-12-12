 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily performances

Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/12/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Taylor WilliamsAffton1515.0
Amelia WilsonAffton1212.0
Emma GranaAffton99.0
Brooklyn AliverniaHancock88.0
Anna DaughtryAffton55.0
DeAnna Haynes-McGinnistHancock44.0
Amiaya WilliamsHancock33.0
Bridgit OlesiaAffton22.0
Sydney PagluschAffton22.0
A'Nia McKinneyHancock22.0
Hailey McKayHancock00.0
Justice SilverHancock00.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.0
Alexis BoyerAffton00.0
Mia BufordAffton00.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Emma GranaAffton11.00
Amiaya WilliamsHancock11.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Reece DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Brooklyn HebelAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Anna DaughtryAffton1250.0
Taylor WilliamsAffton51050.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton000.0
Alexis BoyerAffton000.0
Mia BufordAffton000.0
Amelia DaughtryAffton000.0
Emma GranaAffton000.0
Lola LivengoodAffton000.0
Elena ModerAffton000.0
Bridgit OlesiaAffton020.0
Sydney PagluschAffton000.0
Makiyah ThomasAffton000.0
Amelia WilsonAffton040.0
Anna BrewerAlthoff000.0
Charleece DavisAlthoff000.0
Molly DistlerAlthoff000.0
Reece DistlerAlthoff000.0
Brooke GillumAlthoff000.0
Brooklyn HebelAlthoff000.0
Addison LeibAlthoff000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Reece DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Brooklyn HebelAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Reece DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Brooklyn HebelAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.0
Alexis BoyerAffton00.0
Mia BufordAffton00.0
Anna DaughtryAffton00.0
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.0
Emma GranaAffton00.0
Lola LivengoodAffton00.0
Elena ModerAffton00.0
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.0
Sydney PagluschAffton00.0
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.0
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.0
Amelia WilsonAffton00.0
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.0
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.0
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.0
Reece DistlerAlthoff00.0
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.0
Brooklyn HebelAlthoff00.0
Addison LeibAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Mia BufordAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Amelia DaughtryAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Bridgit OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Reece DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Brooklyn HebelAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/12/2022.
Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

