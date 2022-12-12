Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|15
|15.0
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|12
|12.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|9
|9.0
|Brooklyn Alivernia
|Hancock
|8
|8.0
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|5
|5.0
|DeAnna Haynes-McGinnist
|Hancock
|4
|4.0
|Amiaya Williams
|Hancock
|3
|3.0
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|2
|2.0
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|2
|2.0
|A'Nia McKinney
|Hancock
|2
|2.0
|Hailey McKay
|Hancock
|0
|0.0
|Justice Silver
|Hancock
|0
|0.0
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|1
|1.00
|Amiaya Williams
|Hancock
|1
|1.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Reece Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooklyn Hebel
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|1
|2
|50.0
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|5
|10
|50.0
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|2
|0.0
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|4
|0.0
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Reece Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Brooklyn Hebel
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Reece Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooklyn Hebel
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Reece Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooklyn Hebel
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexis Boyer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Mia Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Bridgit Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Makiyah Thomas
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Charleece Davis
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Reece Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooklyn Hebel
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/12/2022.