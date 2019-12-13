Subscribe for 99¢
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/12/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Sherrell VanBayless3636.0
Myah ColemanMcCluer S-Berkeley3030.0
Keisha WatkinsNorthwest Academy3030.0
Faith BlandMetro2929.0
Kelsey MackPattonville2424.0
Hannah ScherzingerUrsuline2323.0
Anyiah GalarzaMcKinley2323.0
Yasmine EdmonsonFort Zumwalt East2323.0
Jillian HamiltonPana2222.0
Mariah JonesMaplewood-RH2121.0
Ashlyn WightmanGibault2020.0
Bree PortzMarissa2020.0
Mackenzie RhodesParkway North2020.0
Ellie VazzanaIncarnate Word1919.0
Liz BehanFort Zumwalt East1919.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Kelsey MackPattonville55.00
Anna McKeeFather McGivney55.00
Aubrey RobinsonWood River44.00
Hannah ErmelingFH North44.00
Lyndsey HeckelNerinx Hall44.00
Mackenzie RhodesParkway North44.00
Maggie IlligTroy44.00
Kate HillyerEureka33.00
Sydney DukesHazelwood Central33.00
Tristan StithHazelwood Central33.00
Kate RolfesIncarnate Word33.00
Amy JordanParkway North33.00
Ali JordanParkway North33.00
Ana LyonsParkway West33.00
Kaeli BenedictPattonville33.00
Cami StackerPattonville33.00
Sherrell VanBayless22.00
Dejah BrownBelleville West22.00
Tori StandeferCivic Memorial22.00
Mya HillermannBorgia22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Anbra JonesAlthoff22100.0
Camille BronsonBayless22100.0
Casandra SamsBelleville West11100.0
Anna HallCivic Memorial44100.0
Kourtland TyusCivic Memorial33100.0
Kelbie ZupanCivic Memorial22100.0
Julia StruckhoffBorgia22100.0
Avrie BarthelColumbia11100.0
Claire WeberDuchesne11100.0
Maddie EsmonDupo11100.0
Hannah AllenWood River22100.0
Adrianna UlrichWood River22100.0
Ariana BennettEdwardsville33100.0
Kylie BurgEdwardsville11100.0
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville33100.0
Quierra LoveEdwardsville11100.0
Katelynne RobertsEdwardsville11100.0
Annika HerbertEureka22100.0
Kate HillyerEureka22100.0
Maddie DavisGibault66100.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Andrea HudsonMetro1010.00
Maddie DavisGibault99.00
Haley KimesFreeburg88.00
Annika HerbertEureka77.00
Chloe SwedlundMaplewood-RH77.00
Emilee WrightFort Zumwalt East77.00
Macy HoppesFather McGivney77.00
Nariyah SimmonsHazelwood Central66.00
Bree PortzMarissa66.00
Tyliah WilliamsFort Zumwalt East66.00
Julia StruckhoffBorgia55.00
Quierra LoveEdwardsville55.00
Jakayla KirkHazelwood Central55.00
Emily SmithMarissa55.00
Anna SteckMetro55.00
Kayla GordonO'Fallon55.00
Harper BuhsCivic Memorial44.00
Alexis CurtisDupo44.00
Mya GebkeFreeburg44.00
Hailey KrauseMarissa44.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Faith BlandMetro1010.00
Haley KimesFreeburg88.00
Andrea HudsonMetro88.00
Keisha WatkinsNorthwest Academy88.00
Anna HallCivic Memorial77.00
Nariyah SimmonsHazelwood Central77.00
Allison SmithVilla Duchesne77.00
Makyla GaryNorthwest Academy77.00
Julia StruckhoffBorgia66.00
Kaylyn WylieGranite City66.00
J'Lessa JordanHazelwood Central66.00
Harper BuhsCivic Memorial55.00
Claire ChristesonCivic Memorial55.00
Haley StockhousenDuchesne55.00
Bree PortzMarissa55.00
Emily SmithMarissa55.00
Abby WilliamsAlton Marquette55.00
Ava RiceMetro55.00
Anna SteckMetro55.00
Katie RodriguezVilla Duchesne55.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Kortney JonesMcKinley2121.0
Octavia HeidelbergDupo1616.0
Ashlyn WightmanGibault1515.0
Liz BehanFort Zumwalt East1515.0
J'Lessa JordanHazelwood Central1414.0
Mariah JonesMaplewood-RH1313.0
Chloe SwedlundMaplewood-RH1111.0
Jayla MortonNormandy1111.0
Lily SporlederMaplewood-RH1010.0
Rachel JacksonMetro1010.0
Abbie ZensenParkway West1010.0
Jessica LarsonSt. Dominic1010.0
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's1010.0
Mackenzie CaldwellTroy1010.0
Angelica BrownAlthoff99.0
Anna HallCivic Memorial99.0
Annalese GillDupo99.0
Annika HerbertEureka99.0
Erica HurstGranite City99.0
Samantha FoppeNotre Dame99.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Katelynne RobertsEdwardsville44.00
J'Lessa JordanHazelwood Central44.00
Madison BlackmonAffton33.00
Octavia HeidelbergDupo33.00
Ashlyn WightmanGibault33.00
Chloe SwedlundMaplewood-RH33.00
Amelia BellO'Fallon33.00
Kortney JonesMcKinley33.00
Layla SmithAffton22.00
Ava KhouryColumbia22.00
Jillian NelsonAlton Marquette22.00
Faith BlandMetro22.00
Rachel JacksonMetro22.00
Michele OrigliassoSt. Joseph's22.00
Anyiah GalarzaMcKinley22.00
Emma MillerMcKinley22.00
Liz BehanFort Zumwalt East22.00
Tyliah WilliamsFort Zumwalt East22.00
Janay RollinsNorthwest Academy22.00
Alika SnowNorthwest Academy22.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/13/2019.

