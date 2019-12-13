Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/12/2019
Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Sherrell Van
|Bayless
|36
|36.0
|Myah Coleman
|McCluer S-Berkeley
|30
|30.0
|Keisha Watkins
|Northwest Academy
|30
|30.0
|Faith Bland
|Metro
|29
|29.0
|Kelsey Mack
|Pattonville
|24
|24.0
|Hannah Scherzinger
|Ursuline
|23
|23.0
|Anyiah Galarza
|McKinley
|23
|23.0
|Yasmine Edmonson
|Fort Zumwalt East
|23
|23.0
|Jillian Hamilton
|Pana
|22
|22.0
|Mariah Jones
|Maplewood-RH
|21
|21.0
|Ashlyn Wightman
|Gibault
|20
|20.0
|Bree Portz
|Marissa
|20
|20.0
|Mackenzie Rhodes
|Parkway North
|20
|20.0
|Ellie Vazzana
|Incarnate Word
|19
|19.0
|Liz Behan
|Fort Zumwalt East
|19
|19.0
Free throw leaders
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Anbra Jones
|Althoff
|2
|2
|100.0
|Camille Bronson
|Bayless
|2
|2
|100.0
|Casandra Sams
|Belleville West
|1
|1
|100.0
|Anna Hall
|Civic Memorial
|4
|4
|100.0
|Kourtland Tyus
|Civic Memorial
|3
|3
|100.0
|Kelbie Zupan
|Civic Memorial
|2
|2
|100.0
|Julia Struckhoff
|Borgia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Avrie Barthel
|Columbia
|1
|1
|100.0
|Claire Weber
|Duchesne
|1
|1
|100.0
|Maddie Esmon
|Dupo
|1
|1
|100.0
|Hannah Allen
|Wood River
|2
|2
|100.0
|Adrianna Ulrich
|Wood River
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ariana Bennett
|Edwardsville
|3
|3
|100.0
|Kylie Burg
|Edwardsville
|1
|1
|100.0
|Sydney Harris
|Edwardsville
|3
|3
|100.0
|Quierra Love
|Edwardsville
|1
|1
|100.0
|Katelynne Roberts
|Edwardsville
|1
|1
|100.0
|Annika Herbert
|Eureka
|2
|2
|100.0
|Kate Hillyer
|Eureka
|2
|2
|100.0
|Maddie Davis
|Gibault
|6
|6
|100.0
Assist leaders
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Andrea Hudson
|Metro
|10
|10.00
|Maddie Davis
|Gibault
|9
|9.00
|Haley Kimes
|Freeburg
|8
|8.00
|Annika Herbert
|Eureka
|7
|7.00
|Chloe Swedlund
|Maplewood-RH
|7
|7.00
|Emilee Wright
|Fort Zumwalt East
|7
|7.00
|Macy Hoppes
|Father McGivney
|7
|7.00
|Nariyah Simmons
|Hazelwood Central
|6
|6.00
|Bree Portz
|Marissa
|6
|6.00
|Tyliah Williams
|Fort Zumwalt East
|6
|6.00
|Julia Struckhoff
|Borgia
|5
|5.00
|Quierra Love
|Edwardsville
|5
|5.00
|Jakayla Kirk
|Hazelwood Central
|5
|5.00
|Emily Smith
|Marissa
|5
|5.00
|Anna Steck
|Metro
|5
|5.00
|Kayla Gordon
|O'Fallon
|5
|5.00
|Harper Buhs
|Civic Memorial
|4
|4.00
|Alexis Curtis
|Dupo
|4
|4.00
|Mya Gebke
|Freeburg
|4
|4.00
|Hailey Krause
|Marissa
|4
|4.00
Steal leaders
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Faith Bland
|Metro
|10
|10.00
|Haley Kimes
|Freeburg
|8
|8.00
|Andrea Hudson
|Metro
|8
|8.00
|Keisha Watkins
|Northwest Academy
|8
|8.00
|Anna Hall
|Civic Memorial
|7
|7.00
|Nariyah Simmons
|Hazelwood Central
|7
|7.00
|Allison Smith
|Villa Duchesne
|7
|7.00
|Makyla Gary
|Northwest Academy
|7
|7.00
|Julia Struckhoff
|Borgia
|6
|6.00
|Kaylyn Wylie
|Granite City
|6
|6.00
|J'Lessa Jordan
|Hazelwood Central
|6
|6.00
|Harper Buhs
|Civic Memorial
|5
|5.00
|Claire Christeson
|Civic Memorial
|5
|5.00
|Haley Stockhousen
|Duchesne
|5
|5.00
|Bree Portz
|Marissa
|5
|5.00
|Emily Smith
|Marissa
|5
|5.00
|Abby Williams
|Alton Marquette
|5
|5.00
|Ava Rice
|Metro
|5
|5.00
|Anna Steck
|Metro
|5
|5.00
|Katie Rodriguez
|Villa Duchesne
|5
|5.00
Rebound leaders
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Kortney Jones
|McKinley
|21
|21.0
|Octavia Heidelberg
|Dupo
|16
|16.0
|Ashlyn Wightman
|Gibault
|15
|15.0
|Liz Behan
|Fort Zumwalt East
|15
|15.0
|J'Lessa Jordan
|Hazelwood Central
|14
|14.0
|Mariah Jones
|Maplewood-RH
|13
|13.0
|Chloe Swedlund
|Maplewood-RH
|11
|11.0
|Jayla Morton
|Normandy
|11
|11.0
|Lily Sporleder
|Maplewood-RH
|10
|10.0
|Rachel Jackson
|Metro
|10
|10.0
|Abbie Zensen
|Parkway West
|10
|10.0
|Jessica Larson
|St. Dominic
|10
|10.0
|Kiley Duchardt
|St. Joseph's
|10
|10.0
|Mackenzie Caldwell
|Troy
|10
|10.0
|Angelica Brown
|Althoff
|9
|9.0
|Anna Hall
|Civic Memorial
|9
|9.0
|Annalese Gill
|Dupo
|9
|9.0
|Annika Herbert
|Eureka
|9
|9.0
|Erica Hurst
|Granite City
|9
|9.0
|Samantha Foppe
|Notre Dame
|9
|9.0
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/13/2019.