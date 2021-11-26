Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Alaina Lester
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Olivia Morris
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Bella Peterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jenna Roper
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0
|0.0
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alaina Lester
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Olivia Morris
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Bella Peterson
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Jenna Roper
|Althoff
|0
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Alaina Lester
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Olivia Morris
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Bella Peterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jenna Roper
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Alaina Lester
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Olivia Morris
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Bella Peterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jenna Roper
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Name
|School
|Rbs
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.0
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Alaina Lester
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Olivia Morris
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Bella Peterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Jenna Roper
|Althoff
|0
|0.0
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Camryn Swisher
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Taylor Williams
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Amelia Wilson
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Anna Brewer
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Molly Distler
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Brooke Gillum
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Addison Leib
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Alaina Lester
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Olivia Morris
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Bella Peterson
|Althoff
|0
|0.00
|Jenna Roper
|Althoff
|0
|0.00