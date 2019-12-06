Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/5/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
AJ AgersSt. Pius X2727.0
Makenzie JonesCarnahan2222.0
Charlize LuehmannFather McGivney2121.0
Madison WebbFather McGivney2121.0
Abby RickermannFestus2020.0
Clare BredenJerseyville2020.0
Octavia HeidelbergDupo1919.0
Jaleah CarrawellJennings1818.0
Chloe WhiteJerseyville1818.0
Tyana LovelaceO'Fallon1818.0
Abby PotterSummit1818.0
Tyler ButlerBelleville East1717.0
Anna HallCivic Memorial1717.0
Tatyanna TuckerCahokia1717.0
Bree PortzMarissa1717.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Karsen JanyColumbia44.00
AJ AgersSt. Pius X44.00
Makenna DeClueTroy44.00
Reilly BrophyWestminster44.00
Laylah JacksonBelleville East33.00
Jayla JenningsCahokia33.00
Emily SmithMarissa33.00
Madi StewartNew Athens33.00
Morgan ShieldsTroy33.00
Makenzie JonesCarnahan33.00
Bria JamesBelleville East22.00
Tori StandeferCivic Memorial22.00
Tatyanna TuckerCahokia22.00
Corinne StewartCarlinville22.00
Ruby GallegosClayton22.00
Casey WagnerColumbia22.00
Haley KimesFreeburg22.00
Maddy SchwemmerFreeburg22.00
Chloe AkersonLutheran South22.00
Samya JohnsonMcCluer North22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Bria JamesBelleville East22100.0
Hannah MitchellBelleville East22100.0
Harper BuhsCivic Memorial11100.0
Jayla JenningsCahokia44100.0
Eryn SealCarlinville22100.0
Jill StaytonCarlinville33100.0
Avrie BarthelColumbia22100.0
Annalese GillDupo11100.0
Maddy SchwemmerFreeburg22100.0
Sarra FaustGrandview22100.0
Maddy RupertHillsboro, Ill.22100.0
Clare BredenJerseyville33100.0
Abby MannsJerseyville11100.0
Chloe WhiteJerseyville11100.0
Grace HaaseLutheran South22100.0
Emma HeskettLutheran South22100.0
Macy SchelpLutheran South22100.0
Katie SchneiderMascoutah22100.0
Danika WhiteNew Athens11100.0
Lillie WeberNotre Dame22100.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Paige BeckerColumbia66.00
Macy HoppesFather McGivney66.00
Riley DoyleCollinsville44.00
Kourtland TyusCivic Memorial33.00
Haley KimesFreeburg33.00
Jordyn ZophGrandview33.00
Briana Hoffmann-CollinsHancock33.00
Kiley StahlPacific33.00
Damirah KingRosati-Kain33.00
AJ AgersSt. Pius X33.00
Payton BakerSt. Pius X33.00
Anna HallCivic Memorial22.00
Maura NiemeierCivic Memorial22.00
Jackie WoelfelCivic Memorial22.00
Faith LiljegrenCollinsville22.00
Taylor HoltenColumbia22.00
Melissa BernalGibault22.00
Hailey HarlowGrandview22.00
Isabelle KuczkaGrandview22.00
Natalie MooreGrandview22.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Tori StandeferCivic Memorial55.00
Kourtland TyusCivic Memorial55.00
Anna Belle WakelandGrandview55.00
Briana Hoffmann-CollinsHancock55.00
Paris HunterHancock55.00
Sasia MoultrieHancock55.00
AJ AgersSt. Pius X55.00
Macy HoppesFather McGivney55.00
Madison WebbFather McGivney55.00
Jordyn ZophGrandview44.00
Mariah StewartHancock44.00
Jasmine JohnsonRitenour44.00
Damirah KingRosati-Kain44.00
Colleen FlanaganSt. Pius X44.00
Harper BuhsCivic Memorial33.00
Jackie WoelfelCivic Memorial33.00
Haley KimesFreeburg33.00
Ashlyn WightmanGibault33.00
Natalie MooreGrandview33.00
Eriyanni SmithRitenour33.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Mia NicastroSt. Charles West1414.0
Sasia MoultrieHancock1313.0
Mariah StewartHancock1313.0
Cori O'NeillPacific1212.0
Charlize LuehmannFather McGivney1212.0
Avrie BarthelColumbia1111.0
Colleen FlanaganSt. Pius X1010.0
Angeleena JohnsonSt. Pius X1010.0
Astacia BushCollinsville88.0
Josie HootenGibault88.0
Savannah SchmidtLutheran South88.0
Brenna MoorePacific88.0
Hanna Al-BaajRosati-Kain88.0
Anna HallCivic Memorial77.0
Karsen JanyColumbia77.0
Ava KhouryColumbia77.0
Hailey HarlowGrandview77.0
Megan JonesGrandview77.0
Briana Hoffmann-CollinsHancock77.0
Nyla AdamsRitenour77.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Avrie BarthelColumbia1111.00
Mariah StewartHancock77.00
Damirah KingRosati-Kain55.00
Savannah SchmidtLutheran South44.00
Payton BakerSt. Pius X44.00
Mira UpshawClayton33.00
Taylor HoltenColumbia33.00
Ava KhouryColumbia33.00
Claire ChristesonCivic Memorial22.00
Sarra FaustGrandview22.00
Harper BuhsCivic Memorial11.00
Anna HallCivic Memorial11.00
Jackie WoelfelCivic Memorial11.00
Jade PierceClayton11.00
Regan WadeClayton11.00
Sammy WilliamsClayton11.00
Caite KnutsonCollinsville11.00
Paige BeckerColumbia11.00
Casey WagnerColumbia11.00
Bella BorjaFreeburg11.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/6/2019.

