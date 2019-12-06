Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/5/2019
Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|AJ Agers
|St. Pius X
|27
|27.0
|Makenzie Jones
|Carnahan
|22
|22.0
|Charlize Luehmann
|Father McGivney
|21
|21.0
|Madison Webb
|Father McGivney
|21
|21.0
|Abby Rickermann
|Festus
|20
|20.0
|Clare Breden
|Jerseyville
|20
|20.0
|Octavia Heidelberg
|Dupo
|19
|19.0
|Jaleah Carrawell
|Jennings
|18
|18.0
|Chloe White
|Jerseyville
|18
|18.0
|Tyana Lovelace
|O'Fallon
|18
|18.0
|Abby Potter
|Summit
|18
|18.0
|Tyler Butler
|Belleville East
|17
|17.0
|Anna Hall
|Civic Memorial
|17
|17.0
|Tatyanna Tucker
|Cahokia
|17
|17.0
|Bree Portz
|Marissa
|17
|17.0
3 Point leaders
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Karsen Jany
|Columbia
|4
|4.00
|AJ Agers
|St. Pius X
|4
|4.00
|Makenna DeClue
|Troy
|4
|4.00
|Reilly Brophy
|Westminster
|4
|4.00
|Laylah Jackson
|Belleville East
|3
|3.00
|Jayla Jennings
|Cahokia
|3
|3.00
|Emily Smith
|Marissa
|3
|3.00
|Madi Stewart
|New Athens
|3
|3.00
|Morgan Shields
|Troy
|3
|3.00
|Makenzie Jones
|Carnahan
|3
|3.00
|Bria James
|Belleville East
|2
|2.00
|Tori Standefer
|Civic Memorial
|2
|2.00
|Tatyanna Tucker
|Cahokia
|2
|2.00
|Corinne Stewart
|Carlinville
|2
|2.00
|Ruby Gallegos
|Clayton
|2
|2.00
|Casey Wagner
|Columbia
|2
|2.00
|Haley Kimes
|Freeburg
|2
|2.00
|Maddy Schwemmer
|Freeburg
|2
|2.00
|Chloe Akerson
|Lutheran South
|2
|2.00
|Samya Johnson
|McCluer North
|2
|2.00
Free throw leaders
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Bria James
|Belleville East
|2
|2
|100.0
|Hannah Mitchell
|Belleville East
|2
|2
|100.0
|Harper Buhs
|Civic Memorial
|1
|1
|100.0
|Jayla Jennings
|Cahokia
|4
|4
|100.0
|Eryn Seal
|Carlinville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Jill Stayton
|Carlinville
|3
|3
|100.0
|Avrie Barthel
|Columbia
|2
|2
|100.0
|Annalese Gill
|Dupo
|1
|1
|100.0
|Maddy Schwemmer
|Freeburg
|2
|2
|100.0
|Sarra Faust
|Grandview
|2
|2
|100.0
|Maddy Rupert
|Hillsboro, Ill.
|2
|2
|100.0
|Clare Breden
|Jerseyville
|3
|3
|100.0
|Abby Manns
|Jerseyville
|1
|1
|100.0
|Chloe White
|Jerseyville
|1
|1
|100.0
|Grace Haase
|Lutheran South
|2
|2
|100.0
|Emma Heskett
|Lutheran South
|2
|2
|100.0
|Macy Schelp
|Lutheran South
|2
|2
|100.0
|Katie Schneider
|Mascoutah
|2
|2
|100.0
|Danika White
|New Athens
|1
|1
|100.0
|Lillie Weber
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|100.0
Assist leaders
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Paige Becker
|Columbia
|6
|6.00
|Macy Hoppes
|Father McGivney
|6
|6.00
|Riley Doyle
|Collinsville
|4
|4.00
|Kourtland Tyus
|Civic Memorial
|3
|3.00
|Haley Kimes
|Freeburg
|3
|3.00
|Jordyn Zoph
|Grandview
|3
|3.00
|Briana Hoffmann-Collins
|Hancock
|3
|3.00
|Kiley Stahl
|Pacific
|3
|3.00
|Damirah King
|Rosati-Kain
|3
|3.00
|AJ Agers
|St. Pius X
|3
|3.00
|Payton Baker
|St. Pius X
|3
|3.00
|Anna Hall
|Civic Memorial
|2
|2.00
|Maura Niemeier
|Civic Memorial
|2
|2.00
|Jackie Woelfel
|Civic Memorial
|2
|2.00
|Faith Liljegren
|Collinsville
|2
|2.00
|Taylor Holten
|Columbia
|2
|2.00
|Melissa Bernal
|Gibault
|2
|2.00
|Hailey Harlow
|Grandview
|2
|2.00
|Isabelle Kuczka
|Grandview
|2
|2.00
|Natalie Moore
|Grandview
|2
|2.00
Steal leaders
Rebound leaders
Blocked shot leaders
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Avrie Barthel
|Columbia
|11
|11.00
|Mariah Stewart
|Hancock
|7
|7.00
|Damirah King
|Rosati-Kain
|5
|5.00
|Savannah Schmidt
|Lutheran South
|4
|4.00
|Payton Baker
|St. Pius X
|4
|4.00
|Mira Upshaw
|Clayton
|3
|3.00
|Taylor Holten
|Columbia
|3
|3.00
|Ava Khoury
|Columbia
|3
|3.00
|Claire Christeson
|Civic Memorial
|2
|2.00
|Sarra Faust
|Grandview
|2
|2.00
|Harper Buhs
|Civic Memorial
|1
|1.00
|Anna Hall
|Civic Memorial
|1
|1.00
|Jackie Woelfel
|Civic Memorial
|1
|1.00
|Jade Pierce
|Clayton
|1
|1.00
|Regan Wade
|Clayton
|1
|1.00
|Sammy Williams
|Clayton
|1
|1.00
|Caite Knutson
|Collinsville
|1
|1.00
|Paige Becker
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Casey Wagner
|Columbia
|1
|1.00
|Bella Borja
|Freeburg
|1
|1.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/6/2019.