Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/14/2019
Scoring Leaders
Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Faith Bland
|Metro
|27
|27.0
|Sydney Harris
|Edwardsville
|22
|22.0
|Abby Rickermann
|Festus
|21
|21.0
|Jill Stayton
|Carlinville
|20
|20.0
|Alyssa Powell
|Triad
|20
|20.0
|Anyiah Galarza
|McKinley
|20
|20.0
|Eryn Seal
|Carlinville
|19
|19.0
|Haley Kimes
|Freeburg
|18
|18.0
|Maddy Schwemmer
|Freeburg
|18
|18.0
|Zaire Harrell
|MICDS
|18
|18.0
|Jayrissa Grayson
|Miller Career
|18
|18.0
|Kelsey Harris
|Miller Career
|17
|17.0
|Adrenna Snipes
|Alton Marquette
|16
|16.0
|Ajanae Garrett
|Miller Career
|15
|15.0
|Antuanae Garrett
|Miller Career
|15
|15.0
3 Point leaders
Free throw leaders
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Jill Stayton
|Carlinville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ariana Bennett
|Edwardsville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Elle Evans
|Edwardsville
|1
|1
|100.0
|Sydney Harris
|Edwardsville
|4
|4
|100.0
|Quierra Love
|Edwardsville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Abby Rickermann
|Festus
|7
|7
|100.0
|Allie Carosello
|Nerinx Hall
|4
|4
|100.0
|Sydney Hartoin
|Triad
|2
|2
|100.0
|Anna Dawson
|Waterloo
|2
|2
|100.0
|Maddy Schwemmer
|Freeburg
|11
|12
|91.7
|Shaniah Nunn
|Belleville West
|5
|6
|83.3
|Anyiah Galarza
|McKinley
|8
|10
|80.0
|Sarah DeNeve
|Carlinville
|3
|4
|75.0
|Nora Gum
|Waterloo
|3
|4
|75.0
|Haley Kimes
|Freeburg
|4
|6
|66.7
|Kiley Kirchner
|Alton Marquette
|2
|3
|66.7
|Abby Williams
|Alton Marquette
|2
|3
|66.7
|Mackenzie Duff
|Nerinx Hall
|6
|9
|66.7
|Lyndsey Heckel
|Nerinx Hall
|2
|3
|66.7
|Alyssa Powell
|Triad
|4
|6
|66.7
Assist leaders
Steal leaders
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Adrenna Snipes
|Alton Marquette
|10
|10.00
|Haley Kimes
|Freeburg
|8
|8.00
|Lyndsey Heckel
|Nerinx Hall
|7
|7.00
|Jayrissa Grayson
|Miller Career
|6
|6.00
|Anna Steck
|Metro
|5
|5.00
|Faith Bland
|Metro
|4
|4.00
|Ali Scace
|Waterloo
|4
|4.00
|Ajanae Garrett
|Miller Career
|4
|4.00
|Maddy Schwemmer
|Freeburg
|3
|3.00
|Kamryn Fandrey
|Alton Marquette
|3
|3.00
|Kiley Kirchner
|Alton Marquette
|3
|3.00
|Andrea Hudson
|Metro
|3
|3.00
|Aubrey Hubbard
|Waterloo
|3
|3.00
|Sam Lindhorst
|Waterloo
|3
|3.00
|Antuanae Garrett
|Miller Career
|3
|3.00
|Kelsey Harris
|Miller Career
|3
|3.00
|Kylie Burg
|Edwardsville
|2
|2.00
|Elle Evans
|Edwardsville
|2
|2.00
|Sydney Harris
|Edwardsville
|2
|2.00
|Quierra Love
|Edwardsville
|2
|2.00
Rebound leaders
Blocked shot leaders
|Name
|School
|Blk
|Avg
|Anna Steck
|Metro
|3
|3.00
|Rachel Jackson
|Metro
|2
|2.00
|Mya Bethany
|Rosati-Kain
|2
|2.00
|Jayrissa Grayson
|Miller Career
|2
|2.00
|Katelynne Roberts
|Edwardsville
|1
|1.00
|Maria Smith
|Edwardsville
|1
|1.00
|Ellie Eichenlaub
|Freeburg
|1
|1.00
|Adrenna Snipes
|Alton Marquette
|1
|1.00
|Jaynie Chatman
|Rosati-Kain
|1
|1.00
|Brooke Elston
|Rosati-Kain
|1
|1.00
|Damirah King
|Rosati-Kain
|1
|1.00
|Leah Jackson
|McKinley
|1
|1.00
|Emma Miller
|McKinley
|1
|1.00
|Sydney Blackmon
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Madison Blackmon
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Ayanna Buford
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Chloe Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Caroline Daughtry
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lillian Ederer
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alexandra Finch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/15/2019.