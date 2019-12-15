Subscribe for 99¢
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/14/2019

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Faith BlandMetro2727.0
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville2222.0
Abby RickermannFestus2121.0
Jill StaytonCarlinville2020.0
Alyssa PowellTriad2020.0
Anyiah GalarzaMcKinley2020.0
Eryn SealCarlinville1919.0
Haley KimesFreeburg1818.0
Maddy SchwemmerFreeburg1818.0
Zaire HarrellMICDS1818.0
Jayrissa GraysonMiller Career1818.0
Kelsey HarrisMiller Career1717.0
Adrenna SnipesAlton Marquette1616.0
Ajanae GarrettMiller Career1515.0
Antuanae GarrettMiller Career1515.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Eryn SealCarlinville55.00
Reese BennettBelleville West44.00
Jill StaytonCarlinville44.00
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville44.00
Dejah BrownBelleville West33.00
Sophia MonroeBelleville West33.00
Alden SmallMICDS33.00
Kelsey HarrisMiller Career33.00
Haley KimesFreeburg22.00
Lyndsey HeckelNerinx Hall22.00
Mallory KluthoNerinx Hall22.00
Avery BohnenstiehlTriad22.00
Aubrey HubbardWaterloo22.00
Ajanae GarrettMiller Career22.00
Anyiah GalarzaMcKinley22.00
Anbra JonesAlthoff11.00
Nariah ParksAlthoff11.00
Maliah SparksBelleville West11.00
Lamiya TerrellBelleville West11.00
Acacia DyerCarlinville11.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Jill StaytonCarlinville22100.0
Ariana BennettEdwardsville22100.0
Elle EvansEdwardsville11100.0
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville44100.0
Quierra LoveEdwardsville22100.0
Abby RickermannFestus77100.0
Allie CaroselloNerinx Hall44100.0
Sydney HartoinTriad22100.0
Anna DawsonWaterloo22100.0
Maddy SchwemmerFreeburg111291.7
Shaniah NunnBelleville West5683.3
Anyiah GalarzaMcKinley81080.0
Sarah DeNeveCarlinville3475.0
Nora GumWaterloo3475.0
Haley KimesFreeburg4666.7
Kiley KirchnerAlton Marquette2366.7
Abby WilliamsAlton Marquette2366.7
Mackenzie DuffNerinx Hall6966.7
Lyndsey HeckelNerinx Hall2366.7
Alyssa PowellTriad4666.7

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Ajanae GarrettMiller Career66.00
Antuanae GarrettMiller Career66.00
Quierra LoveEdwardsville55.00
Andrea HudsonMetro55.00
Jalea ScottMetro44.00
Jayrissa GraysonMiller Career44.00
Kelsey HarrisMiller Career44.00
Adrenna SnipesAlton Marquette33.00
Aubrey HubbardWaterloo33.00
Sam LindhorstWaterloo33.00
Ali ScaceWaterloo33.00
Anyiah GalarzaMcKinley33.00
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville22.00
Kamryn FandreyAlton Marquette22.00
Kiley KirchnerAlton Marquette22.00
Atiera MerriweatherAlton Marquette22.00
Abby WilliamsAlton Marquette22.00
Faith BlandMetro22.00
Anna SteckMetro22.00
Camille WhiteMiller Career22.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Adrenna SnipesAlton Marquette1010.00
Haley KimesFreeburg88.00
Lyndsey HeckelNerinx Hall77.00
Jayrissa GraysonMiller Career66.00
Anna SteckMetro55.00
Faith BlandMetro44.00
Ali ScaceWaterloo44.00
Ajanae GarrettMiller Career44.00
Maddy SchwemmerFreeburg33.00
Kamryn FandreyAlton Marquette33.00
Kiley KirchnerAlton Marquette33.00
Andrea HudsonMetro33.00
Aubrey HubbardWaterloo33.00
Sam LindhorstWaterloo33.00
Antuanae GarrettMiller Career33.00
Kelsey HarrisMiller Career33.00
Kylie BurgEdwardsville22.00
Elle EvansEdwardsville22.00
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville22.00
Quierra LoveEdwardsville22.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Jayrissa GraysonMiller Career1313.0
Faith BlandMetro1111.0
Maria SmithEdwardsville88.0
Ellie EichenlaubFreeburg88.0
Maddy SchwemmerFreeburg88.0
Raya TallyMiller Career88.0
Kortney JonesMcKinley88.0
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville77.0
Rachel SolverudNerinx Hall77.0
Abby WilliamsAlton Marquette66.0
Rachel JacksonMetro66.0
Mackenzie DuffNerinx Hall66.0
Ella BockhornWaterloo66.0
Nora GumWaterloo66.0
Kelsey HarrisMiller Career66.0
Elle EvansEdwardsville55.0
Kiley KirchnerAlton Marquette55.0
Anna SteckMetro55.0
Allie CaroselloNerinx Hall55.0
Ella GrebingRosati-Kain55.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Anna SteckMetro33.00
Rachel JacksonMetro22.00
Mya BethanyRosati-Kain22.00
Jayrissa GraysonMiller Career22.00
Katelynne RobertsEdwardsville11.00
Maria SmithEdwardsville11.00
Ellie EichenlaubFreeburg11.00
Adrenna SnipesAlton Marquette11.00
Jaynie ChatmanRosati-Kain11.00
Brooke ElstonRosati-Kain11.00
Damirah KingRosati-Kain11.00
Leah JacksonMcKinley11.00
Emma MillerMcKinley11.00
Sydney BlackmonAffton00.00
Madison BlackmonAffton00.00
Ayanna BufordAffton00.00
Chloe DaughtryAffton00.00
Caroline DaughtryAffton00.00
Lillian EdererAffton00.00
Alexandra FinchAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/15/2019.

