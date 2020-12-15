Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|Name
|School
|3FG
|Avg
|Laila Blakeny
|Lutheran North
|7
|7.00
|Ali Jordan
|Parkway North
|3
|3.00
|Natalie Nunez
|Visitation
|3
|3.00
|Annie Restovich
|Visitation
|3
|3.00
|Cynaa Coleman
|Lutheran North
|2
|2.00
|Chanel Davis
|Parkway North
|2
|2.00
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Raven Addison
|Lutheran North
|2
|2
|100.0
|Daria Johnson
|Lutheran North
|2
|2
|100.0
|Avery Jacoby
|Visitation
|4
|4
|100.0
|Laila Blakeny
|Lutheran North
|4
|5
|80.0
|Chanel Davis
|Parkway North
|2
|3
|66.7
|Aliyah Williams
|Parkway North
|4
|7
|57.1
|Symone Thomas
|Lutheran North
|3
|6
|50.0
|Shaylia Mullins
|Parkway North
|1
|2
|50.0
|Madison Adolphsen
|Parkway North
|2
|6
|33.3
|Elyse Marshall
|Parkway North
|1
|3
|33.3
|Taleah Dilworth
|Lutheran North
|0
|3
|0.0
|All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/15/2020.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.