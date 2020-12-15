 Skip to main content
Daily performances
Daily performances

Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/15/2020

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Laila BlakenyLutheran North2929.0
Chanel DavisParkway North1616.0
Madison AdolphsenParkway North1515.0
Taleah DilworthLutheran North1313.0
Natalie NunezVisitation1111.0
Ali JordanParkway North99.0
Aliyah WilliamsParkway North99.0
Annie RestovichVisitation99.0
Cynaa ColemanLutheran North88.0
Symone ThomasLutheran North77.0
Avery JacobyVisitation66.0
Raven AddisonLutheran North55.0
Elyse MarshallParkway North55.0
Daria JohnsonLutheran North22.0
Kate RestovichVisitation22.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Laila BlakenyLutheran North77.00
Ali JordanParkway North33.00
Natalie NunezVisitation33.00
Annie RestovichVisitation33.00
Cynaa ColemanLutheran North22.00
Chanel DavisParkway North22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Raven AddisonLutheran North22100.0
Daria JohnsonLutheran North22100.0
Avery JacobyVisitation44100.0
Laila BlakenyLutheran North4580.0
Chanel DavisParkway North2366.7
Aliyah WilliamsParkway North4757.1
Symone ThomasLutheran North3650.0
Shaylia MullinsParkway North1250.0
Madison AdolphsenParkway North2633.3
Elyse MarshallParkway North1333.3
Taleah DilworthLutheran North030.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Raven AddisonLutheran North00.00
Laila BlakenyLutheran North00.00
Cynaa ColemanLutheran North00.00
Taleah DilworthLutheran North00.00
Neveah HowardLutheran North00.00
Daria JohnsonLutheran North00.00
Olivia SmithLutheran North00.00
Symone ThomasLutheran North00.00
Madison AdolphsenParkway North00.00
Chanel DavisParkway North00.00
Ali JordanParkway North00.00
Elyse MarshallParkway North00.00
Shaylia MullinsParkway North00.00
Aliyah WilliamsParkway North00.00
Haley BrinkerVisitation00.00
Claire FultonVisitation00.00
Avery JacobyVisitation00.00
Emma MillerVisitation00.00
Natalie NunezVisitation00.00
Adri PovinelliVisitation00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Raven AddisonLutheran North00.00
Laila BlakenyLutheran North00.00
Cynaa ColemanLutheran North00.00
Taleah DilworthLutheran North00.00
Neveah HowardLutheran North00.00
Daria JohnsonLutheran North00.00
Olivia SmithLutheran North00.00
Symone ThomasLutheran North00.00
Madison AdolphsenParkway North00.00
Chanel DavisParkway North00.00
Ali JordanParkway North00.00
Elyse MarshallParkway North00.00
Shaylia MullinsParkway North00.00
Aliyah WilliamsParkway North00.00
Haley BrinkerVisitation00.00
Claire FultonVisitation00.00
Avery JacobyVisitation00.00
Emma MillerVisitation00.00
Natalie NunezVisitation00.00
Adri PovinelliVisitation00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Raven AddisonLutheran North00.0
Laila BlakenyLutheran North00.0
Cynaa ColemanLutheran North00.0
Taleah DilworthLutheran North00.0
Neveah HowardLutheran North00.0
Daria JohnsonLutheran North00.0
Olivia SmithLutheran North00.0
Symone ThomasLutheran North00.0
Madison AdolphsenParkway North00.0
Chanel DavisParkway North00.0
Ali JordanParkway North00.0
Elyse MarshallParkway North00.0
Shaylia MullinsParkway North00.0
Aliyah WilliamsParkway North00.0
Haley BrinkerVisitation00.0
Claire FultonVisitation00.0
Avery JacobyVisitation00.0
Emma MillerVisitation00.0
Natalie NunezVisitation00.0
Adri PovinelliVisitation00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Raven AddisonLutheran North00.00
Laila BlakenyLutheran North00.00
Cynaa ColemanLutheran North00.00
Taleah DilworthLutheran North00.00
Neveah HowardLutheran North00.00
Daria JohnsonLutheran North00.00
Olivia SmithLutheran North00.00
Symone ThomasLutheran North00.00
Madison AdolphsenParkway North00.00
Chanel DavisParkway North00.00
Ali JordanParkway North00.00
Elyse MarshallParkway North00.00
Shaylia MullinsParkway North00.00
Aliyah WilliamsParkway North00.00
Haley BrinkerVisitation00.00
Claire FultonVisitation00.00
Avery JacobyVisitation00.00
Emma MillerVisitation00.00
Natalie NunezVisitation00.00
Adri PovinelliVisitation00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/15/2020.
