 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily performances

  • 0
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/15/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Affton00.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.0
Alexis BoyerAffton00.0
Anna DaughtryAffton00.0
Emina GladovicAffton00.0
Emma GranaAffton00.0
Lola LivengoodAffton00.0
Elena ModerAffton00.0
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.0
Melody OlesiaAffton00.0
Sydney PagluschAffton00.0
Emma RobertsAffton00.0
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.0
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.0
Amelia WilsonAffton00.0

People are also reading…

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Affton000.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton000.0
Alexis BoyerAffton000.0
Anna DaughtryAffton000.0
Emina GladovicAffton000.0
Emma GranaAffton000.0
Lola LivengoodAffton000.0
Elena ModerAffton000.0
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton000.0
Melody OlesiaAffton000.0
Sydney PagluschAffton000.0
Emma RobertsAffton000.0
Makiyah ThomasAffton000.0
Taylor WilliamsAffton000.0
Amelia WilsonAffton000.0
Anna BrewerAlthoff000.0
Charleece DavisAlthoff000.0
Molly DistlerAlthoff000.0
Brooke GillumAlthoff000.0
Addison LeibAlthoff000.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Affton00.0
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.0
Alexis BoyerAffton00.0
Anna DaughtryAffton00.0
Emina GladovicAffton00.0
Emma GranaAffton00.0
Lola LivengoodAffton00.0
Elena ModerAffton00.0
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.0
Melody OlesiaAffton00.0
Sydney PagluschAffton00.0
Emma RobertsAffton00.0
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.0
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.0
Amelia WilsonAffton00.0
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.0
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.0
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.0
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.0
Addison LeibAlthoff00.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Affton00.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alexis BoyerAffton00.00
Anna DaughtryAffton00.00
Emina GladovicAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Mia Nguyen-BufordAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
Makiyah ThomasAffton00.00
Taylor WilliamsAffton00.00
Amelia WilsonAffton00.00
Anna BrewerAlthoff00.00
Charleece DavisAlthoff00.00
Molly DistlerAlthoff00.00
Brooke GillumAlthoff00.00
Addison LeibAlthoff00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 11/15/2022.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News