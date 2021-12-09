 Skip to main content
Daily performances

Girls Basketball Best Performances from 12/8/2021

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Kennedy HortonBrentwood2929.0
Jasmine GrayPattonville2828.0
Jasmine JohnsonRitenour2323.0
Hannah SieversRed Bud2121.0
Teresa LaramieNotre Dame1818.0
Anna Belle WakelandGrandview1414.0
Chloe EggerdingLutheran South1414.0
Amy CekoLutheran South1313.0
Katelynn KarstenLutheran South1313.0
Lillie WeberNotre Dame1212.0
Karalynn PayneRitenour1212.0
Nina ArtiesBrentwood1010.0
Kennadie MillerBrentwood1010.0
Catherine WakelandGrandview1010.0
Lyla HessRed Bud1010.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Katelynn KarstenLutheran South33.00
Amy CekoLutheran South22.00
Lillie WeberNotre Dame22.00
Kennedy HortonBrentwood11.00
Ellie BuscherLutheran South11.00
Savannah ButterfieldLutheran South11.00
Chloe EggerdingLutheran South11.00
Sophia HorrellLutheran South11.00
Teresa LaramieNotre Dame11.00
Samantha ShortNotre Dame11.00
Zoe NewlandPattonville11.00
Sam KolweierRed Bud11.00
Hannah SieversRed Bud11.00
Kelcey JonesRitenour11.00
Karalynn PayneRitenour11.00
Tess RobertsLiberty11.00
Jasmyn McGeeMedicine and Biosc11.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alyssa CoplinAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Kennedy HortonBrentwood66100.0
Anna Belle WakelandGrandview22100.0
Addi DilleyRed Bud22100.0
Sam KolweierRed Bud44100.0
Kyana MarshallMedicine and Biosc22100.0
Hannah SieversRed Bud8988.9
Jasmine GrayPattonville81080.0
Allison SchnieppLiberty4580.0
Chloe EggerdingLutheran South3475.0
Taylor MontgomeryPattonville3475.0
Chloe WildRed Bud3475.0
Blair WiseLiberty3475.0
Nina ArtiesBrentwood2366.7
Charlie HeiligensteinPattonville4666.7
Laura BrownMedicine and Biosc2366.7
Kennadie MillerBrentwood2450.0
Domonique TaylorBrentwood1250.0
Lilly PattersonGrandview1250.0
Savannah ButterfieldLutheran South1250.0
Sophia HorrellLutheran South3650.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Sophia HorrellLutheran South88.00
Tyler FrostRitenour66.00
Samantha ShortNotre Dame55.00
Taylor MontgomeryPattonville44.00
Anna DaughtryNotre Dame33.00
Gwen KeevenNotre Dame33.00
Jasmine GrayPattonville33.00
Chloe WildRed Bud33.00
Nina ArtiesBrentwood22.00
Camille HarrisBrentwood22.00
Amy CekoLutheran South22.00
Lillie WeberNotre Dame22.00
Josephine WozniackNotre Dame22.00
Brooke BoycePattonville22.00
Hannah FentonPattonville22.00
Charlie HeiligensteinPattonville22.00
Lyla HessRed Bud22.00
Sam KolweierRed Bud22.00
Kyana MarshallMedicine and Biosc22.00
Ava MoorhemMedicine and Biosc22.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Jasmyn McGeeMedicine and Biosc1212.00
Amy CekoLutheran South88.00
Kennadie MillerBrentwood77.00
Zahava KiernanMaplewood-RH66.00
Jasmine GrayPattonville66.00
Samantha ShortNotre Dame55.00
Camille HarrisBrentwood44.00
Ellie BuscherLutheran South44.00
Sophia HorrellLutheran South44.00
Katelynn KarstenLutheran South44.00
Lyla HessRed Bud44.00
Tyler FrostRitenour44.00
Jasmine JohnsonRitenour44.00
Charliegh WilliamsMedicine and Biosc44.00
Savannah ButterfieldLutheran South33.00
Emma WagnerLutheran South33.00
Anna DaughtryNotre Dame33.00
Lillie WeberNotre Dame33.00
Josephine WozniackNotre Dame33.00
Zoe NewlandPattonville33.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Jasmyn McGeeMedicine and Biosc2020.0
Kennedy HortonBrentwood1616.0
Hannah SieversRed Bud1414.0
Jnylah CurtisPattonville1212.0
Charliegh WilliamsMedicine and Biosc1010.0
Moriah BolinMaplewood-RH99.0
Kennadie MillerBrentwood88.0
Jasmine GrayPattonville88.0
Jasmine JohnsonRitenour88.0
Chloe EggerdingLutheran South77.0
Aiyana JonesMaplewood-RH77.0
Gabbie MillerMaplewood-RH77.0
Addi DilleyRed Bud77.0
Kyana MarshallMedicine and Biosc77.0
Ava MoorhemMedicine and Biosc77.0
Amy CekoLutheran South66.0
Charlie HeiligensteinPattonville66.0
Sam KolweierRed Bud66.0
Nina ArtiesBrentwood55.0
Ellie BuscherLutheran South55.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Jnylah CurtisPattonville33.00
Chloe WildRed Bud22.00
Kennedy HortonBrentwood11.00
Ellie BuscherLutheran South11.00
Dayna CarrLutheran South11.00
Sophia HorrellLutheran South11.00
Moriah BolinMaplewood-RH11.00
Teresa LaramieNotre Dame11.00
Lillie WeberNotre Dame11.00
Tyler FrostRitenour11.00
Eaja McBramRitenour11.00
Elizabeth BoydAffton00.00
Alyssa CoplinAffton00.00
Grace GranaAffton00.00
Emma GranaAffton00.00
Lola LivengoodAffton00.00
Elena ModerAffton00.00
Melody OlesiaAffton00.00
Sydney PagluschAffton00.00
Emma RobertsAffton00.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 12/9/2021.
