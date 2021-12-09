Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Kennedy Horton
|Brentwood
|29
|29.0
|Jasmine Gray
|Pattonville
|28
|28.0
|Jasmine Johnson
|Ritenour
|23
|23.0
|Hannah Sievers
|Red Bud
|21
|21.0
|Teresa Laramie
|Notre Dame
|18
|18.0
|Anna Belle Wakeland
|Grandview
|14
|14.0
|Chloe Eggerding
|Lutheran South
|14
|14.0
|Amy Ceko
|Lutheran South
|13
|13.0
|Katelynn Karsten
|Lutheran South
|13
|13.0
|Lillie Weber
|Notre Dame
|12
|12.0
|Karalynn Payne
|Ritenour
|12
|12.0
|Nina Arties
|Brentwood
|10
|10.0
|Kennadie Miller
|Brentwood
|10
|10.0
|Catherine Wakeland
|Grandview
|10
|10.0
|Lyla Hess
|Red Bud
|10
|10.0
|Kennedy Horton
|Brentwood
|6
|6
|100.0
|Anna Belle Wakeland
|Grandview
|2
|2
|100.0
|Addi Dilley
|Red Bud
|2
|2
|100.0
|Sam Kolweier
|Red Bud
|4
|4
|100.0
|Kyana Marshall
|Medicine and Biosc
|2
|2
|100.0
|Hannah Sievers
|Red Bud
|8
|9
|88.9
|Jasmine Gray
|Pattonville
|8
|10
|80.0
|Allison Schniepp
|Liberty
|4
|5
|80.0
|Chloe Eggerding
|Lutheran South
|3
|4
|75.0
|Taylor Montgomery
|Pattonville
|3
|4
|75.0
|Chloe Wild
|Red Bud
|3
|4
|75.0
|Blair Wise
|Liberty
|3
|4
|75.0
|Nina Arties
|Brentwood
|2
|3
|66.7
|Charlie Heiligenstein
|Pattonville
|4
|6
|66.7
|Laura Brown
|Medicine and Biosc
|2
|3
|66.7
|Kennadie Miller
|Brentwood
|2
|4
|50.0
|Domonique Taylor
|Brentwood
|1
|2
|50.0
|Lilly Patterson
|Grandview
|1
|2
|50.0
|Savannah Butterfield
|Lutheran South
|1
|2
|50.0
|Sophia Horrell
|Lutheran South
|3
|6
|50.0
|Jnylah Curtis
|Pattonville
|3
|3.00
|Chloe Wild
|Red Bud
|2
|2.00
|Kennedy Horton
|Brentwood
|1
|1.00
|Ellie Buscher
|Lutheran South
|1
|1.00
|Dayna Carr
|Lutheran South
|1
|1.00
|Sophia Horrell
|Lutheran South
|1
|1.00
|Moriah Bolin
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|1.00
|Teresa Laramie
|Notre Dame
|1
|1.00
|Lillie Weber
|Notre Dame
|1
|1.00
|Tyler Frost
|Ritenour
|1
|1.00
|Eaja McBram
|Ritenour
|1
|1.00
|Elizabeth Boyd
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Alyssa Coplin
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Grace Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Grana
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Lola Livengood
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Elena Moder
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Melody Olesia
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Sydney Paglusch
|Affton
|0
|0.00
|Emma Roberts
|Affton
|0
|0.00