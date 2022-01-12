Daily performances

Scoring Leaders
|NAME
|School
|Pts
|Avg
|Sydney Harris
|Edwardsville
|27
|27.0
|Catherine Wakeland
|Grandview
|20
|20.0
|Kayla Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|20
|20.0
|Molly Clemmons
|Crystal City
|17
|17.0
|Jillian Hamilton
|Pana
|17
|17.0
|Abby Coe
|Seckman
|17
|17.0
|Maliah Sparks
|Belleville West
|16
|16.0
|Paige Dolrenry
|Cor Jesu
|16
|16.0
|Mariah Dallas
|Fort Zumwalt South
|15
|15.0
|Dashya Haynes-McGinnist
|Hancock
|15
|15.0
|Zoe Newland
|Pattonville
|15
|15.0
|Lorelei Oetting
|St. Charles
|15
|15.0
|Taylor Montgomery
|Pattonville
|14
|14.0
|Kiley Duchardt
|St. Joseph's
|14
|14.0
|Jalynn Rook
|Belleville West
|13
|13.0
|Name
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|PCT
|Emilee Travnicek
|Althoff
|2
|2
|100.0
|Genevieve Roach
|Clayton
|2
|2
|100.0
|Lauren Young
|Clayton
|2
|2
|100.0
|Brooklyn Portell
|Crystal City
|2
|2
|100.0
|Maddie Denker
|Duchesne
|2
|2
|100.0
|Mya Courtois
|Festus
|2
|2
|100.0
|Mariah Dallas
|Fort Zumwalt South
|3
|3
|100.0
|Calena Ingram
|Fort Zumwalt South
|2
|2
|100.0
|Ayriel Dought
|Hancock
|3
|3
|100.0
|Paris Hunter
|Hancock
|1
|1
|100.0
|Hailey McKay
|Hancock
|1
|1
|100.0
|Ellie Buscher
|Lutheran South
|2
|2
|100.0
|Savannah Butterfield
|Lutheran South
|2
|2
|100.0
|Katelynn Karsten
|Lutheran South
|2
|2
|100.0
|Jillian Hamilton
|Pana
|1
|1
|100.0
|Jasmine Gray
|Pattonville
|1
|1
|100.0
|Taylor Montgomery
|Pattonville
|1
|1
|100.0
|Zoe Newland
|Pattonville
|2
|2
|100.0
|Peyton Birkenmeier
|St. Charles
|2
|2
|100.0
|Lorelei Oetting
|St. Charles
|2
|2
|100.0
|Name
|School
|Ast
|Avg
|Zoe Stewart
|St. Joseph's
|5
|5.00
|Zaire Harrell
|MICDS
|4
|4.00
|Sophia Horrell
|Lutheran South
|4
|4.00
|Taylor Montgomery
|Pattonville
|4
|4.00
|Kiley Duchardt
|St. Joseph's
|4
|4.00
|Jasmine Burks
|Clayton
|3
|3.00
|Lauren Young
|Clayton
|3
|3.00
|Francie Luna
|Cor Jesu
|3
|3.00
|Adie Luna
|Cor Jesu
|3
|3.00
|Katelynn Karsten
|Lutheran South
|3
|3.00
|Ashleigh Reed
|St. Charles
|3
|3.00
|Allison Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|3
|3.00
|Avery Simon
|St. Joseph's
|3
|3.00
|Molly Higgins
|Ursuline
|3
|3.00
|Lindsay Houston
|Ursuline
|3
|3.00
|Grace Noonan
|Ursuline
|3
|3.00
|Abby Coe
|Seckman
|3
|3.00
|Avery Kube
|Seckman
|3
|3.00
|Brooke Meeks
|Seckman
|3
|3.00
|Lexi Hagl
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3
|3.00
|Name
|School
|Stl
|Avg
|Ayriel Dought
|Hancock
|7
|7.00
|Paris Hunter
|Hancock
|6
|6.00
|Amy Ceko
|Lutheran South
|6
|6.00
|Hailey Morgan
|Fort Zumwalt East
|6
|6.00
|Kinsey Benack
|Festus
|5
|5.00
|Ellie Gira
|MICDS
|5
|5.00
|Zaire Harrell
|MICDS
|5
|5.00
|Zoe Stewart
|St. Joseph's
|5
|5.00
|Dashya Haynes-McGinnist
|Hancock
|4
|4.00
|Ellie Buscher
|Lutheran South
|4
|4.00
|Katelynn Karsten
|Lutheran South
|4
|4.00
|Lorelei Oetting
|St. Charles
|4
|4.00
|Alaina Lester
|Althoff
|3
|3.00
|Jasmine Burks
|Clayton
|3
|3.00
|Izzy Ross
|Clayton
|3
|3.00
|Molly Knobbe
|Duchesne
|3
|3.00
|Abby Wyckoff
|MICDS
|3
|3.00
|Brooklyn Alivernia
|Hancock
|3
|3.00
|Chloe Eggerding
|Lutheran South
|3
|3.00
|Jasmine Gray
|Pattonville
|3
|3.00