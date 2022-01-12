 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily performances
0 comments

Daily performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 1/11/2022

Scoring Leaders
NAMESchoolPtsAvg
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville2727.0
Catherine WakelandGrandview2020.0
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's2020.0
Molly ClemmonsCrystal City1717.0
Jillian HamiltonPana1717.0
Abby CoeSeckman1717.0
Maliah SparksBelleville West1616.0
Paige DolrenryCor Jesu1616.0
Mariah DallasFort Zumwalt South1515.0
Dashya Haynes-McGinnistHancock1515.0
Zoe NewlandPattonville1515.0
Lorelei OettingSt. Charles1515.0
Taylor MontgomeryPattonville1414.0
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's1414.0
Jalynn RookBelleville West1313.0

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg
Abby CoeSeckman55.00
Paige DolrenryCor Jesu44.00
Sydney HarrisEdwardsville44.00
Jillian HamiltonPana44.00
Jalynn RookBelleville West33.00
Catherine WakelandGrandview33.00
Sophia HorrellLutheran South33.00
Taylor MontgomeryPattonville33.00
Lindsay HoustonUrsuline33.00
Kate RestovichVisitation33.00
Lexi HaglFort Zumwalt East33.00
Lauren KingBelleville West22.00
Jasmine BurksClayton22.00
Francie LunaCor Jesu22.00
Molly ClemmonsCrystal City22.00
Abbie EdwardsCrystal City22.00
Calena IngramFort Zumwalt South22.00
Amy CekoLutheran South22.00
Chloe EggerdingLutheran South22.00
Aryn AldePana22.00

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT
Emilee TravnicekAlthoff22100.0
Genevieve RoachClayton22100.0
Lauren YoungClayton22100.0
Brooklyn PortellCrystal City22100.0
Maddie DenkerDuchesne22100.0
Mya CourtoisFestus22100.0
Mariah DallasFort Zumwalt South33100.0
Calena IngramFort Zumwalt South22100.0
Ayriel DoughtHancock33100.0
Paris HunterHancock11100.0
Hailey McKayHancock11100.0
Ellie BuscherLutheran South22100.0
Savannah ButterfieldLutheran South22100.0
Katelynn KarstenLutheran South22100.0
Jillian HamiltonPana11100.0
Jasmine GrayPattonville11100.0
Taylor MontgomeryPattonville11100.0
Zoe NewlandPattonville22100.0
Peyton BirkenmeierSt. Charles22100.0
Lorelei OettingSt. Charles22100.0

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg
Zoe StewartSt. Joseph's55.00
Zaire HarrellMICDS44.00
Sophia HorrellLutheran South44.00
Taylor MontgomeryPattonville44.00
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's44.00
Jasmine BurksClayton33.00
Lauren YoungClayton33.00
Francie LunaCor Jesu33.00
Adie LunaCor Jesu33.00
Katelynn KarstenLutheran South33.00
Ashleigh ReedSt. Charles33.00
Allison JansenSt. Joseph's33.00
Avery SimonSt. Joseph's33.00
Molly HigginsUrsuline33.00
Lindsay HoustonUrsuline33.00
Grace NoonanUrsuline33.00
Abby CoeSeckman33.00
Avery KubeSeckman33.00
Brooke MeeksSeckman33.00
Lexi HaglFort Zumwalt East33.00

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg
Ayriel DoughtHancock77.00
Paris HunterHancock66.00
Amy CekoLutheran South66.00
Hailey MorganFort Zumwalt East66.00
Kinsey BenackFestus55.00
Ellie GiraMICDS55.00
Zaire HarrellMICDS55.00
Zoe StewartSt. Joseph's55.00
Dashya Haynes-McGinnistHancock44.00
Ellie BuscherLutheran South44.00
Katelynn KarstenLutheran South44.00
Lorelei OettingSt. Charles44.00
Alaina LesterAlthoff33.00
Jasmine BurksClayton33.00
Izzy RossClayton33.00
Molly KnobbeDuchesne33.00
Abby WyckoffMICDS33.00
Brooklyn AliverniaHancock33.00
Chloe EggerdingLutheran South33.00
Jasmine GrayPattonville33.00

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg
Morgan KnobbeDuchesne2626.0
Chelsey NwamuMICDS1515.0
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's1414.0
Emilee TravnicekAlthoff1010.0
Kinsey BenackFestus1010.0
Izzy RossClayton99.0
Brooklyn AliverniaHancock99.0
Kyler KlimasSt. Charles99.0
Emily HoltFestus88.0
Lily KnickmanFestus88.0
Ellie BuscherLutheran South88.0
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's88.0
Molly HigginsUrsuline88.0
Ashley RusthovenFort Zumwalt East88.0
Maddie DenkerDuchesne77.0
Skylar AliverniaHancock77.0
Dashya Haynes-McGinnistHancock77.0
Jamison SpreckSeckman77.0
Bella PetersonAlthoff66.0
Taylor MeersDuchesne66.0

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
Ellie BuscherLutheran South33.00
Kayla JansenSt. Joseph's33.00
Stella WhitneyClayton22.00
Dayna CarrLutheran South22.00
Emma WagnerLutheran South22.00
Kiley DuchardtSt. Joseph's22.00
Grace NoonanUrsuline22.00
Baylee TurnerAlthoff11.00
Jasmine BurksClayton11.00
Zaire HarrellMICDS11.00
Skylar AliverniaHancock11.00
Dashya Haynes-McGinnistHancock11.00
Savannah ButterfieldLutheran South11.00
Zoe NewlandPattonville11.00
Molly HigginsUrsuline11.00
Lindsay HoustonUrsuline11.00
Julia LammertUrsuline11.00
Anna PaskiewiczFort Zumwalt East11.00
Margaret StrebeckFort Zumwalt East11.00
Landon VickFort Zumwalt East11.00
All information is as reported by the teams as of 1/12/2022.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-1)12. Edwardsville (15-4)23. Francis Howell Central (10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News