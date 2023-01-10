Dallas explodes to lift Fort Zumwalt South past Zumwalt North in GAC Central contest

O'FALLON, Mo. — For Fort Zumwalt South senior Mariah Dallas, it's all about the fruit snack.

The 5-foot-11 forward hardly ever goes into a contest without her pre-game, good-luck goodie.

"I like to have a strawberry yogurt parfait," Dallas said. "Every time I do, I always end up having a good game."

She must have really loaded up on the strawberries Tuesday.

Dallas scored 29 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to 55-44 win over Zumwalt North in a GAC Central girls basketball game at North.

South (9-3, 2-1) won its fourth in a row and has beaten North (5-8, 2-2) in the last six meetings between the cross-county rivals.

Dallas turned in a monster performance at both ends of the court. She took control early and never let up off the gas.

"I've watched a lot of basketball and she's something special," Zumwalt North coach Dusty Weiskopf said. "How can you stop her? We tried several things. As you can tell, none of them worked."

Dallas, who is headed to Moberly Area Community College, felt she was going to have a strong night as soon as she downed her parfait.

"It just gets me going," Dallas said of the treat, which she normally grabs at a convenience store. "Got to have it."

Zumwalt South senior Lexi Harris smiled when she saw Harris hop on the bus prior to the game with a parfait in tow.

"That's always a good sign," Harris said.

Harris added 14 points to the winning attack. She shined when the Panthers temporarily threw a box-and-one defense at Dallas.

"It forces someone else to step up," Harris said. "We know we can't rely on her to do everything."

Dallas, properly inspired by the strawberries, put her stamp on the game by scoring twice in the opening 44 seconds including a steal and layup.

The Bulldogs rushed out to an 18-3 lead after just 5:59.

Zumwalt North never got closer than to within 10 points the rest of the way.

"They're like a rival of ours and we came out pushing," Dallas said. "We want everyone to know we're a team that other teams have to be ready for."

Dallas came into the game averaging 18.5 points and 13.7 rebounds. The 29-point effort put her within 12 points of the 1,000-point career plateau.

"Mariah has come a long way from where she was as a freshman until now," Zumwalt South coach Melanie Schmit said. "Her leadership skills are so impressive this year. She not only scores, but she's got a lot of assists, too."

Dallas was far from a one-girl show. South had four different players score in the first-quarter blitz.

Freshman Bridget Herweck followed the opening back-to-back baskets by Dallas with a short jumper for a 6-3 cushion. Harris then added a 3-pointer and Allison Gaddy closed the salvo with a driving layup.

The Panthers made a run in the second quarter behind senior Rihanna Blanchard, who finished with 27 points. Her 3-pointer with just over two minutes left in the half trimmed the deficit to 26-16.

But Dallas kick-started a 5-0 run to end the period. Harris tallied four points in the final 61 seconds to help her team roll into the break with a 31-16 cushion.

The Bulldogs are well on their way to a 12th successive winning campaign. They are the two-time defending GAC Central champs after back-to-back 10-0 league marks.

"Every season we start out kind of rough until everyone gets to know each other," Harris said. "Now, we all know our responsibilities and that really helps."

Zumwalt South won five of its first six games, including back-to-back wins over Francis Howell Central and Fort Zumwalt West. During the current four-game run, three of the wins have come in blowout fashion.

"(We're) really jelling as a team," Schmit said. "Hopefully that can continue."

Fort Zumwalt South 55, Fort Zumwalt North 44