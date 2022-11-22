Daughter gets best of father as Okawville downs Nashville in Thanksgiving Tournament

NASHVILLE — Haylee Bowers might find a chilly reception on Thanksgiving morning.

The new Okawville High girls basketball coach got the best of her dad, Nashville coach Doug Althoff, in a daughter-father coaching battle Tuesday at the 15th Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament.

Okawville raced out to a 13-point lead in the opening period on the way to a resounding 71-38 win in the second round of the weeklong, eight-team affair in Washington County.

And on this night, daughter knows best.

The two enjoyed a mid-court hug following the intensity-filled contest.

"I just told him I loved him," Bowers said.

Added Althoff, "She's still welcome for Thanksgiving."

Bowers is in her first year at the helm of the Rockets, who are traditionally one of the top small-school teams in the state.

Althoff has played a vital role in the Hornets program for a couple of decades.

The two will meet Thursday over turkey and dressing at the Althoff residence in Nashville.

"I haven't got the invitation yet," joked Bowers, who lives in Okawville.

Junior Alayna Kraus and senior Briley Rhodes led the way with 23 and 20 points, respectively. The dynamic duo played a key part in the early-game blitz.

The Rockets (2-0) came out on fire in the opening period. They hit nine of their first 12 shots, including six of seven from 3-point range. Their 26-point explosion in an eight-minute stretch would make most NBA teams proud.

"I was excited at the start and so were the girls," Bowers said. "They shot well, they rebounded decently, so we did our plan exactly what we came out to do."

Okawville closed the opening period on a 20-6 run over the final 4 minutes and 18 seconds to take command. Rhodes canned a 3-pointer to put her team ahead to stay 9-7. Kraus followed with an 8-footer to set the stage for six successive triples. Megan Rennegarbe and Madisyn Wienstroer canned long-range bombs. Rennegarbe's 22-footer completed the blitz.

Nashville (1-1) closed to within 31-22 before the Rockets sank six successive foul shots in a span of 1:17 in the second period. Kraus finished the quarter with a jumper from the left wing for a 39-22 cushion.

Okawville scored the first seven points of the second half to put the game away. Kraus got the ball rolling with an old-fashioned 3-point play.

Rhodes said the players knew about the importance of the game to their coach, who did not want to drop an early-season contest to her father.

"It just made us want to beat them even more," Rhodes said. "We couldn't let her down."

Added Kraus, "We always want to beat Nashville."

The Rockets carry high hopes into this campaign. They lost to eventual Class 1A state champion Brown County 45-42 in the super-sectional round last season.

"I think we're ready for the challenge," Kraus said.

Bowers is replacing Michelle Hasheider-Burianek, who resigned after last season.

Hasheider-Burianek won seven regional titles and three sectional crowns in her 13 years at the helm. She guided the Rockets to the elite eight in the last two seasons that a state tournament was held.

Bowers, a 2009 graduate of Okawville, had coaching stints at Red Bud, Nashville and Jacksonville Routt before taking the job at the beginning of this school year. She scored over 1,000 points at Okawville and also carved out successful playing stints at Southwestern Illinois College and Illinois College in Jacksonville.

The Rockets opened play in the Nashville Tournament with a 43-28 win over Benton on Monday.

"So far, we're meshing pretty well," Bowers said. "I'm just excited to see what our season brings us."