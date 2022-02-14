Davis finds her groove as Howell Central knocks off Howell in GAC South showdown

WELDON SPRING — Morgan Davis just needed a little time to find her niche.

The freshman finally broke out of her shell in her third game as a member of the Francis Howell Central girls basketball team's starting lineup.

"I wasn't scared, I just wasn't sure if I should be shooting a lot," Davis said.

That hesitancy disappeared Monday night.

Davis canned a trio of 3-point shots — each at the most opportune time — to lead Howell Central to a 55-48 win over Francis Howell in a GAC South Division contest in downtown Weldon Spring.

The 5-foot-9 newbie scored 11 points and sparked her team to its third successive win.

"Now I feel like I can contribute a little more to the team," Davis said. "At first, I was a little reluctant. But tonight, as the game went on, I felt good."

Spartans senior Trinniti Matthews led the winning attack with 21 points. Junior Briana Mason added eight points and senior Rylee Denbow sank four key foul shots in the final 2 minutes, 14 seconds to nail down the Spartans' eighth win in the last nine games against their Highway 94 rivals.

But it was Davis who came through with three of the biggest baskets of the night.

"Everyone on the court was hyped, everyone on the bench was hyped when she hit those," said Matthews, who is headed to Webster University. "You saw how good she is and what she's capable of doing."

Central coach Hayley Leake knew Davis was capable of coming up with a huge effort.

"It was about her being able to step up and hitting the open shot," Leake said. "She knew when the right spots were there."

Davis managed just four points on 1-of-4 shooting in each of the last two games.

Yet she looked like a poised veteran Monday.

"Not sure why — but I felt pretty comfortable," Davis said.

Davis triggered a 13-1 outburst in the second quarter with her first 3-pointer of the night. Matthews added three baskets to the streak. Mason closed the run with a nifty short jumper off a well executed inbound play for a 21-13 lead.

The newest long-range bomber then drilled back-to-back 3-pointers in a 59-second span in the third quarter to push the lead to 33-19.

Matthews bumped the advantage to 42-23 with a stick-back early in the final stanza.

The Vikings (11-11, 4-4), behind senior guard Libby Brewster's 30-point eruption, finally found the rhythm and reeled off 13 unanswered points to get to within 42-36 with just under five minutes left.

But Matthews answered by hitting four foul shots before Denbow canned four more for a 50-40 cushion.

Howell Central (15-6, 6-3) has been up and down this season. But its appears to have found some consistency by winning three successive league games, all on the road.

"I don't think this group has reached its best yet," Leake said. "As long as we are still trying to make that climb, I think that we're in a good position."

Added Matthews, "In our losses, we're making silly mistakes that we shouldn't be making. But tonight, we just did the right things for most of the night."

Brewster continued her scoring binge with the 30-point effort. She has tallied 24 points or more 12 times this season. She teamed with junior Meghan Illingworth to get the Vikings to within striking distance.

"Overall, I'm pleased with the way my kids played," Howell coach Scott Cleer said. "They hit the 3 balls — and we didn't."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.