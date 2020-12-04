Davis makes immediate inside impact, helps Parkway North hold off Parkway South

MANCHESTER — For the past four seasons, the Parkway North girls basketball perfected the art of small ball, spacing five players around the perimeter and gashing teams with dribble penetration and three-point marksmanship.
Then senior Chanel Davis arrived back on campus.
Davis dominated the paint for 23 points and 23 rebounds, including the game-clinching putback in the final 30 seconds as Parkway North defeated Parkway South 56-53 Friday at Parkway South to close out the Gerald Linneman Memorial.
After Parkway South senior Grace Ellington swished a 3-pointer to cut the Vikings' lead to one point in the final minute, Davis occupied the left block and waited for her opportunity. It came when junior Malina Robertson lost her balance and directed the ball toward the rim. Davis grabbed it off the backboard, gathered her feet, scored and was fouled.
“It was just being around the basket, going up strong and putting it up soft of the backboard,” said Davis, who grabbed 15 of her 23 rebounds off the offensive glass. “Rebounding is the key to winning games, and when I rebound, we get a positive outcome.”
Parkway North (3-0) won its 10th consecutive game against Parkway South dating back to 2012, and it was hard-earned.
From the jump ball, the desire to break that streak was apparent for Parkway South (2-1). The Patriots scored the first nine points and opened a 14-3 lead with suffocating defense and excellent shooting.
Seniors Grace Ellington and Margo Nelson denied Parkway North senior point guard Aliyah Williams from touching the ball in the backcourt, forcing other Vikings to instigate the offense. The result was four Parkway North turnovers in the first six possessions and several misfired shots thereafter.
“South played at a different speed than we’d seen so far," Parkway North coach Brett Katz said. "They made us go baseline to baseline and we were a little gassed and surprised early on.”
A pair of threes from senior Elyse Marshall calmed the waters for the Vikings and then Davis took over, crashing the offensive glass and closing the gap to 16-13 after the first quarter.
Parkway South sophomore Annalise Dorr, who had a team-high 19 points, found a rhythm in the first half. She scored on dribble drives and long-range bombs, but she picked up her third foul with more than five minutes to play and was confined to the bench for the remainder of the half.
But anchored by the calm decision-making of senior Alivia McCulla, who caught the ball in the post, faced double-teams and found open shooters, Parkway South sprinted into locker room with a 26-25 lead.
“We’ve struggled against Parkway North and our girls knew that," Parkway South coach Thomas Williams said. "We came ready to play and really competed tonight.”
But Williams, who averaged 18.3 points per game last season and led the team in assists and steals exited halftime with new determination.
The denial defense had frustrated her, and when she eventually received the ball, she hurried plays and launched hurried shots. She went into the locker room with four points and four turnovers.
“I was a little bit rattled in the first half, but at halftime I just had to tell myself to settle down,” Williams said. “I’m a senior, I’m the leader of this team and I when pick it up and bring the energy, I know my teammates will too.”
Williams picked it up immediately. She kissed a runner off the glass, made a difficult reverse layup in transition and when she drained a right wing three, she put the Vikings ahead for the first time in the second half. Williams finished with 15 points, nine coming in a decisive 13-0 run in the third quarter that turned a four-point deficit into a 46-37 lead.
But the Patriots didn't surrender.
Ellington hit a pair of jump shots and when Grace Esker made a steal at half court and found Dorr for a breakaway layup, the deficit was two points at 51-49.
Then Vikings junior Madison Adolphson, who was just 1-for-7 from three-point range, came up with the big shot to slow the momentum, draining a three-pointer from the left wing with 1 minute 15 seconds to play to give Parkway North some breathing room.
“The play wasn’t running right, and I was open on the weak side so I figured I might as well shoot this,” said Adolphson, “And, I knew Chanel would be there for the rebound if I didn’t make it.”
And after Ellington closed the gap with another three, Davis was there for one last putback in the final Vikings possession to close out the victory.
Davis spent her freshman season at Parkway North. Her family moved to St. Charles for two years but decided to move back to Maryland Heights before her senior year.
“She has been a great addition. We’ve never really had post players since I’ve been here,” Adolphson said. “She’s there for all the rebounds.”
Davis added, “Coach (Katz) told me he hasn’t had a powerhouse down low for a couple years, so once I knew what my teammates and coaches needed from me, it was go time.”
Parkway North defeats Parkway South
