Davis makes immediate inside impact, helps Parkway North hold off Parkway South

But Williams, who averaged 18.3 points per game last season and led the team in assists and steals exited halftime with new determination.

The denial defense had frustrated her, and when she eventually received the ball, she hurried plays and launched hurried shots. She went into the locker room with four points and four turnovers.

“I was a little bit rattled in the first half, but at halftime I just had to tell myself to settle down,” Williams said. “I’m a senior, I’m the leader of this team and I when pick it up and bring the energy, I know my teammates will too.”

Williams picked it up immediately. She kissed a runner off the glass, made a difficult reverse layup in transition and when she drained a right wing three, she put the Vikings ahead for the first time in the second half. Williams finished with 15 points, nine coming in a decisive 13-0 run in the third quarter that turned a four-point deficit into a 46-37 lead.

But the Patriots didn't surrender.

Ellington hit a pair of jump shots and when Grace Esker made a steal at half court and found Dorr for a breakaway layup, the deficit was two points at 51-49.