Defense does it again for Fort Zumwalt West in key conference win over Troy

O'FALLON, Mo. — Defense has been the calling card all season for the Fort Zumwalt West High girls basketball team, and it was again Tuesday night.

The Jaguars — who sport the No. 1 scoring defense in the Gateway Athletic Conference South — held an opponent under 40 points for the 12th time in 17 games — and nearly held its eighth opponent to less than 30 points — in earning a 40-32 win over Troy in a key conference battle at Fort Zumwalt West.

“I loved how our defense played. We just got in their heads. I heard a girl screaming that they were beating themselves. It was so fun,” Jaguars senior guard Ivy Lesley said. “At practice, we've been going really hard. We've been practicing on communicating because communicating is what is best in that defense.”

West (13-5 overall, 3-1 league) won its fourth straight game and sixth in seven outings to pull into a tie with Francis Howell atop a GAC South that sports four strong contenders. Its only loss in that stretch came against No. 2 Webster Groves.

“A conference game against a really good team like Troy is always tough. Our kids were really focused and we really stressed the defensive end,” Jaguars coach Chad Towers said. “And ever since that Webster Groves game, where we still played well defensively at times but offensively we had a meeting after the game and readdressed some things, the girls have had two weeks or so of really good practices and it's paying off in games.”

Troy (10-6, 3-2) has been heading in the opposite direction lately with losses in four of its last six games after a solid 8-2 start.

“We'd like to score more, but their height affected us a lot. We don't have the same bigs. It's our first time seeing that kind of height this year,” Trojans coach Damond Lacy said. “We hit some shots and we had chances in the game, but I was more disappointed that we didn't sit down and guard.”

The Jaguars came into the contest permitting a league-low 28.8 points per game, and they held to form in jumping out to a 21-14 lead by halftime.

West led 9-6 after one quarter, allowing only bookend 3-pointers in the first and last minutes of the period. One notable possession in the quarter saw the Trojans take 1 minute and 4 seconds before they could even get a shot off.

Troy hit its one and only 2-point shot with just 58 seconds left in the first half to cut its deficit to four before West scored the final three points of the half.

Lesley was the unquestioned offensive standout of the first 16 minutes with several dazzling moves to the basket on her way to 11 points by halftime. She would finish with a game-high 17 points, her 13th double-figure output in 17 games this season.

“We've been working on post moves in practice, and I felt like I had a great game on those,” Lesley said. “I think that was the first game this season I did a lot of up-and-unders and got drives to the basket.”

West stretched its lead to 10 before Troy leading scorer Maggie Illig went on a personal 5-0 run to trim the deficit back down to five. But, Lesley blew past her defender at the other end for a dazzling scoop shot bucket and the Jaguars would score six of the final eight points of the third quarter to get the lead back out to nine.

“We hang our hat kind of on the defensive end, we always have, and good players are gonna score, but I just felt like tonight it was really easy at times,” Lacy said. “She scored on line drives to the basket and our guards didn't stay in front very well, either, putting our posts in a lot of bad spots for dump-offs and bigs getting buckets.”

The run continued into the fourth quarter as West used a 10-2 surge at start to claim a 17-point lead. Included in that run was another minute-plus possession before the Trojans could get off a shot. Troy did score on that shot, but Towers still was pleased with that defensive series.

“We mentioned that to the girls in the fourth quarter that, yes, they got two points but it took a minute to do it and they didn't have enough time to keep doing that,” the coach said. “Our kids know their rotations and where they need to go. A lot of zones sit back and pack it in and let teams shoot, but our philosophy is just to not let them have any shots. We know it's gonna happen, but we just try to make them work and take some time.”

Troy scored the final nine points of the game, including the final seven by Alivia Daniels, who had a team-high 10 points, to get it as close as eight points and force Towers to put his starters back in for the final 54 seconds to clamp down the win.

“We can keep going with this,” Lesley said. “If we could win every single game until the end of the season, I think that would be a pretty good goal for us.”