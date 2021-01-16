Defense, inside game help Cardinal Ritter top Westminster

“Initially, I don’t think we were quite ready for the physicality, but once we got used to the pace of the game and the physicality level we settled down and went on a little bit of a run,” Westminster coach Kat Martin said.

But Cardinal Ritter made its own adjustments in the third quarter. After going 0-for-7 from three-point range in the first half, the Lions abandoned the perimeter jumpers and went almost exclusively to Scott and Booker in the paint.

Cardinal Ritter scored 25 points in the quarter, the final two on the Clayton runner that gave the Lions the lead to stay.

“We weren’t hitting (perimeter) shots in the first half so we had to go to other things, like attacking the basket and finding our mid-range shots,” said Scott, who scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

And when Highmark tried to bring Westminster back in the fourth quarter, the defense of Wallace was unrelenting. Highmark finished with 15 points, five on the final two possessions when the outcome already had been decided. Prior to those baskets, she was just 3-for-18 from the field.

Cardinal Ritter coach Tony Condra has trusted Wallace to guard the top players in the area from the first game of her varsity career, and he has not been disappointed.