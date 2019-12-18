Defensive-minded Hazelwood West runs past Fort Zumwalt North

O'FALLON, Mo. — Mykel Mathews and the Hazelwood West girls basketball team showed it could win in a different way Wednesday.

After winning a pair of one-sided games to open the season, the Wildcats pulled out a 36-24 victory against Fort Zumwalt North in the opening round of the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational.

“We just came in knowing we had to stay focused on our defense,” Mathews said. “I think a lot of people would be shocked by this. I think we proved something to ourselves and to everybody out there. (The offense) has been great, but our (defense) has played a very important role so far and it continues.”

Hazelwood West (3-0) advanced to take on Lutheran St. Charles (4-1, No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a tournament semifinal.

The Wildcats squeezed the offensive life out of Fort Zumwalt North (4-1, No. 8 large-schools) with a series of adjustments.

In a first quarter that ended in a 10-10 tie, Zumwalt North senior forward Jaden Stahl scored nine points. She finished with 14 after Hazelwood West keyed on her production.

“Defense is one of our main focuses this year, we've got the speed and the athleticism to do some things,” Wildcats coach Kelly Russell said. “We can now run some things we haven't been able to in the past and these girls have the heart to do it.”

In the opening minutes of the second half, Hazelwood West scored five consecutive points to take a 23-15 lead.

Mathews led West with 16 points while sophomore forward Na'Lani Williams added seven.