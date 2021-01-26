Delarue, Teasley help Howell North continue turnaround with win over St. Charles West

ST. CHARLES — Isabelle Delarue never forgot that losing feeling.
The Francis Howell North senior winger tried hard to keep her head up after the Knights suffered one beating after another during last year's dismal 5-20 campaign.
"It wasn't fun," she recalled. "But we kept it in our minds and we learned from it."
Howell North, a one-time Gateway Athletic Conference punching bag, is dishing out the blows this time season.
Delarue pumped in 21 points and Jay'la Teasley added 13 to help the Knights to a nail-biting 53-51 win over St. Charles West on Tuesday in a battle of programs on the rise at Howell North.
North (11-5) won for the eighth time in the last nine games and more than doubled its win total from last winter.
The Knights are off to their best start since the 2005-2006 team won 14 of its first 19.
Ironically, North has done a complete about face with essentially the same players who lost 20 of 25 contests.
"The attitude is totally different," Teasley said. "We're confident. We're finally starting to believe in ourselves."
North coach Danielle Rampley, in her second year at the helm, likes the way this group has responded this season.
"We've kind of all grown together," Rampley said. "Things are just clicking right now."
Delarue, a 6-foot winger, has played a key role in the turnaround. She entered the contest averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds per game. The Missouri State University signee has scored at least 10 points in her last 38 games. The last time she didn't hit double-digits came in a 55-46 win over St. Charles West on Feb. 5, 2019, her sophomore season.
In addition, Delarue has recorded nine double-doubles this season.
"She's a special player," Rampley said. "I've never coached anyone like her. I let her have the reins and she does what she has to do. She's amazing."
North junior Hannah Ermeling added 13 points to the winning attack. The trio of Delarue, Teasley and Ermeling accounted for 88 percent of the Knights' points against the defense-first Warriors (8-6), who have allowed 37 points or less seven times this season.
West junior Mia Nicastro helped her team rally from an eight-point deficit in the final quarter. The 6-2 Nicastro finished with a game-high 28 points and 14 rebounds.
"She's a gamer, one of the best players I've ever seen in our program," West coach Angela Poindexter said.
North, behind its talented trio, rushed out to a seemingly safe 41-31 lead on a six-point blitz from Teasley with 52 seconds left in the third period.
But West, which had a three-game winning streak snapped, battled out of a 48-40 hole when junior Hannah Myers drilled a triple to tie the contest at 48-all with 1:44 remaining.
Teasley answered with a gutsy drive down the lane seconds later to put her team up for good. West had several chances to take the lead but misfired on three successive 3-point attempts in the final minute.
North senior Becka Brissette sank a pair of foul shots in the final 30 seconds to offset a long-range bomb from Nicastro.
West had the ball in the final 10 seconds but could not get off a quality shot.
"Our defense is what won that game," Rampley said. "We know we have shooters, we know our shots will fall. It's defense, for us, that has to get it done."
Delarue, whose father John played for the University of Maryland as a walk-on, came out on fire, scoring 12 points in the opening 4:57. She added a big five-point blitz in a 47-second span in the final period that pushed the advantage to 48-40.
"This is season so much more fun," Delarue said. "This is great."
The Warriors turned in a strong effort without point guard Lily Jackson, who missed the game with an illness.
West, like Howell North, is on the rise after posting an 11-15 mark just two seasons ago.