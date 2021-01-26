Delarue, Teasley help Howell North continue turnaround with win over St. Charles West

But West, which had a three-game winning streak snapped, battled out of a 48-40 hole when junior Hannah Myers drilled a triple to tie the contest at 48-all with 1:44 remaining.

Teasley answered with a gutsy drive down the lane seconds later to put her team up for good. West had several chances to take the lead but misfired on three successive 3-point attempts in the final minute.

North senior Becka Brissette sank a pair of foul shots in the final 30 seconds to offset a long-range bomb from Nicastro.

West had the ball in the final 10 seconds but could not get off a quality shot.

"Our defense is what won that game," Rampley said. "We know we have shooters, we know our shots will fall. It's defense, for us, that has to get it done."

Delarue, whose father John played for the University of Maryland as a walk-on, came out on fire, scoring 12 points in the opening 4:57. She added a big five-point blitz in a 47-second span in the final period that pushed the advantage to 48-40.

"This is season so much more fun," Delarue said. "This is great."

The Warriors turned in a strong effort without point guard Lily Jackson, who missed the game with an illness.