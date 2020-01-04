Denney, Civic Memorial agree to part ways

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

In a press release sent out by the school district on Saturday evening, following an investigation into the alleged events, the school district and the veteran coach, as well as assistant coach Julianne Green, "have collectively agreed to move their separate ways."

Civic Memorial (15-2) went 2-2 in the tournament over the Christmas break, winning its first two games against Normal West and Chicago Kenwood before losing to Chicago Marist and Lincoln Way West on Dec. 28 and 30.

No interim coach has been selected, but assistants Jeff Ochs, Jeff Durbin and Adam Miller will lead the varsity and junior varsity teams on an interim basis, according to the press release. Assistant coaches McKenzie Satterfield and Megan Trost will continue in their roles as freshman coaches and support the varsity and JV teams.

"We ask the school community to support our student athletes and to keep their best interests in mind," the school district said in a press release.

Multiple attempts to contact Denney were unsuccessful.