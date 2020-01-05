Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Jonathan Denney no longer is coach of the Civic Memorial girls basketball team, a program he led to 300 wins in more than 13 seasons at the helm.

In a news release sent out by the school district late Saturday, the school district said the veteran coach, as well as assistant coach Julianne Green, "have collectively agreed to move their separate ways."

The news release said the shakeup of the coaching staff was because of "some events" during two games of the State Farm Classic in Bloomington that were reported to the Civic Memorial school administration.

The nature of those "events" and which games they occurred were not specified in the release.

Multiple attempts to contact Denney were unsuccessful.

Denney compiled a 300-120 record in his 13-plus seasons as the Eagles coach.

Civic Memorial (15-2) went 2-2 in the Bloomington tournament over the Christmas break, winning its first two games against Normal West and Chicago Kenwood before losing to Chicago Marist and Lincoln Way West on Dec. 28 and 30.