Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Jonathan Denney no longer is coach of the Civic Memorial girls basketball team, a program he led to 300 wins in more than 13 seasons at the helm.
In a news release sent out by the school district late Saturday, the school district said the veteran coach, as well as assistant coach Julianne Green, "have collectively agreed to move their separate ways."
The news release said the shakeup of the coaching staff was because of "some events" during two games of the State Farm Classic in Bloomington that were reported to the Civic Memorial school administration.
The nature of those "events" and which games they occurred were not specified in the release.
Multiple attempts to contact Denney were unsuccessful.
Denney compiled a 300-120 record in his 13-plus seasons as the Eagles coach.
Civic Memorial (15-2) went 2-2 in the Bloomington tournament over the Christmas break, winning its first two games against Normal West and Chicago Kenwood before losing to Chicago Marist and Lincoln Way West on Dec. 28 and 30.
The Eagles have won 27 consecutive Mississippi Valley Conference games, including their first three this season. They won the last two MVC titles with 10-0 records and shared the league crown with Highland during the 2016-17 season, when their league win streak began.
Civic Memorial has won no fewer than 22 games the last seven seasons, six of which featured regional championships. Denney also led Civic Memorial to sectional titles in 2014 and 2017, finishing one victory short of state tournament appearances each time.
No interim coach has been selected, but assistants Jeff Ochs, Jeff Durbin and Adam Miller will lead the varsity and junior varsity teams on an interim basis, according to the news release. Assistant coaches McKenzie Satterfield and Megan Trost will continue in their roles as freshman coaches and support the varsity and JV teams.
The Eagles defeated Breese Central 53-39 on Saturday with the new coaching staff in place.