Dilley's career-best performance carries Red Bud past Gibault in Candy Cane Classic

WATERLOO — Red Bud High sophomore Addi Dilley was as comfortable Thursday as she was as a preteen playing basketball in the driveway with her dad.

Dilley, a 5-foot-5 guard, scored a career-high 33 points as the Musketeers pulled away in the second half to beat Gibault 54-42 in the semifinals of the Candy Cane Classic.

Dilley made all five of her 3-pointers in the second half while also keeping Red Bud in control from the foul line, where she was 9-for-10.

“It wasn’t my goal (to get 33 points),” Dilley said. “It was to help my teammates do as well as they could, and whatever happens, happens. I was just hitting. I knew in my warmups it was going well. From there, my shot felt good. It was rolling off my hands perfectly.”

Dilley set the stage for her breakout performance with countless hours playing, “H-O-R-S-E” at her home.

“I used to play all the time with my dad — all the time. We were out there 24-7, just shooting,” said Dilley, whose previous career-high in points was 16.