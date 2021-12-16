 Skip to main content
Dilley's career-best performance carries Red Bud past Gibault in Candy Cane Classic
WATERLOO — Red Bud High sophomore Addi Dilley was as comfortable Thursday as she was as a preteen playing basketball in the driveway with her dad.

Dilley, a 5-foot-5 guard, scored a career-high 33 points as the Musketeers pulled away in the second half to beat Gibault 54-42 in the semifinals of the Candy Cane Classic.

Dilley made all five of her 3-pointers in the second half while also keeping Red Bud in control from the foul line, where she was 9-for-10.

“It wasn’t my goal (to get 33 points),” Dilley said. “It was to help my teammates do as well as they could, and whatever happens, happens. I was just hitting. I knew in my warmups it was going well. From there, my shot felt good. It was rolling off my hands perfectly.”

Dilley set the stage for her breakout performance with countless hours playing, “H-O-R-S-E” at her home.

“I used to play all the time with my dad — all the time. We were out there 24-7, just shooting,” said Dilley, whose previous career-high in points was 16.

Red Bud (7-5) advanced to the championship game and will face Waterloo (10-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The victory over Gibault was the Musketeers’ 16th in the last 18 meetings against the Hawks (5-6).

Gibault led 19-16 early in the third quarter. That’s when Dilley went to work.

Dilley made three consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 2 minutes, 29 seconds to give Red Bud a 25-19 lead. After a Hawks turnover, Dilley dropped in a layup to make it 27-19. Dilley then opened the fourth quarter with her fourth consecutive 3-pointer, extending the margin to 35-24.

The Hawks climbed within 35-30 on a 3-pointer by sophomore Kailynne Small and a conventional three-point play by Small. Dilley’s fifth and final 3-pointer of the second half made it 43-33 with 4:11 to play. After Gibault crept within 45-42, Dilley followed with her nine free throws in the final 1:09.

“She’s one of our premier players,” Red Bud coach Eli Rogers said of Dilley. “She got hot. We were talking in the locker room at halftime about catching the ball in rhythm and knocking down the shot. That’s what she did. She’s our point guard and leader on the floor. She stepped up. The more shots you make, the rim gets bigger. That’s what she was seeing.”

Red Bud withstood a career-best 29-point outburst by Small, who kept the Hawks close with an 18-point fourth quarter that included three 3-pointers. Senior Hannah Sievers supported Dilley with 12 points, eight coming in the second half.

First-year Gibault coach Mike Juenger, who took over less than two weeks ago, credited Dilley and the Musketeers.

“We did a good job early guarding 3-pointers,” said Juenger, who has spent most of his career coaching men’s basketball at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. “At the end, we quit guarding and they hit like five 3-pointers. They’re a nice team. I just stepped in. We’ll get better. We played hard and did a lot of good things. It’s just that we didn’t execute at the end.”

Juenger likes the constitution of his team and the potential of Small, whose points come in bunches when she focuses on fundamentals.

“She’s got to be able to see the open person because they’re going to double-team her,” Juenger said. “She’s young. She doesn’t understand you get more points off the ball than on the ball. She’s young and does a lot of falling away instead of shot fakes, up-and-unders and layups.”

