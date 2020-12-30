Dilworth's rare gem helps Lutheran North claim Summit Tournament crown

FENTON — Technically, Lutheran North senior guard Taleah Dilworth's lightning-quick third quarter baskets Wednesday cannot officially count as a 4-point play.
"Close enough," she said.
The 5-foot-9 sparkplug scored twice in a span of 2 seconds to kick-start the Crusaders to a 61-43 win over Farmington in the championship game of the Summit Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Lutheran North (7-1) won its fourth game in succession and captured its second tournament crown in 26 days after waltzing to the title of the Lutheran St. Charles Classic earlier this month.
The Crusaders, whose only loss was a 60-51 setback to Westminster on Dec. 8, have won by an average margin of 20.6 in their seven victories. They blitzed the eight-team Summit field with victories of 24, 34 and 18 points.
"I'm never satisfied," North coach Chris Forrest said. "But I'm happy with where we're at and our development. The things that we're working on, we're doing well with."
Dilworth and sophomore Laila Blakeny have formed a dynamic duo. Blakeny led the way against the Knights (6-2) with a game-high 22 points. Dilworth was right behind with 21 points. Dilworth had five assists, three of which led to easy layups by Blakeny.
Lutheran North exploded on a 27-11 run over the game's final 11 minutes and 18 seconds to turn a two-point contest into a runaway.
And it was an extraordinary play by Dilworth that started the offensive avalanche.
"It pumped us up," Blakeny said. "After that, we really got going."
North was clinging to a 36-33 lead when Dilworth drove down the lane, scored and drew a foul. She missed the subsequent free throw, but somehow snuck in among the tall trees to get the rebound. She quickly banked a shot off the glass for a 40-33 advantage.
Just more than a minute later, Blakeny canned a pair of foul shots before Dilworth converted on a steal and layup for a comfortable 44-33 cushion.
Farmington never got closer than to within eight points.
"Their defense was so good," Farmington coach Rusty Sancegraw said. "They get on you, they pressure you and we just didn't handle it too well."
Dilworth's ability to make the game-changing play came as no surprise to Forrest.
"She's one of those silent assassins," he said. "You don't always know when she's coming for you."
The Crusaders' pressure defense simply wore down Farmington in the second half.
Cynaa Coleman, Symone Thomas and Neveah Howard helped lead the charge.
"We weren't getting after them (on defense) as much in the first half," Dilworth said. "That had to change. We had to step up."
Explained Blakeny, "Steals, turnovers and finishing at the basket. That's what we have to do to win."
Farmington stayed within striking distance behind Skylar Sweeney and Jade Roth, who finished with 13 and 12 points respectively. The Knights overcame a 30-21 early third period deficit to get to within 34-32 on a pair of fouls shots from Anna McKinney. Blakeny answered with a short jumper to set the stage for Dilworth's magic.
"You play different up here, it's a little more physical," Sancegraw said. "This is the atmosphere that we want to get the girls into so they can get used to this type of game."
Lutheran North is looking to reach the state tournament for the third time in the last five seasons after finishing second in 2018 and third in 2016.
Blakeny says a final four berth has been on the player's minds since the first day of practice.
"We talk about it a lot," she said. "Even right now. It's on our minds and we know we have to get better to get there."