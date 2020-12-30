Dilworth's rare gem helps Lutheran North claim Summit Tournament crown

And it was an extraordinary play by Dilworth that started the offensive avalanche.

"It pumped us up," Blakeny said. "After that, we really got going."

North was clinging to a 36-33 lead when Dilworth drove down the lane, scored and drew a foul. She missed the subsequent free throw, but somehow snuck in among the tall trees to get the rebound. She quickly banked a shot off the glass for a 40-33 advantage.

Just more than a minute later, Blakeny canned a pair of foul shots before Dilworth converted on a steal and layup for a comfortable 44-33 cushion.

Farmington never got closer than to within eight points.

"Their defense was so good," Farmington coach Rusty Sancegraw said. "They get on you, they pressure you and we just didn't handle it too well."

Dilworth's ability to make the game-changing play came as no surprise to Forrest.

"She's one of those silent assassins," he said. "You don't always know when she's coming for you."

The Crusaders' pressure defense simply wore down Farmington in the second half.

Cynaa Coleman, Symone Thomas and Neveah Howard helped lead the charge.