Double tough Duff continues two-sport domination for Nerinx Hall

WEBSTER GROVES — There are times when Nerinx Hall senior Mackenzie Duff wonders if she made the right decision.
Those instances usual come when she's smoothly gliding down the basketball court on a fast break. Or drilling a 12-footer with relative ease.
But the two-sport standout is sticking by her decision to play college soccer at Clemson University.
"Basketball was my first love," she said. "But soccer is going to be it for me."
Duff flashed those basketball skills Thursday by pouring in a game-high 21 points to lead the Markers to a 43-27 win over Visitation in a Metro Women's Athletics Association contest at Nerinx Hall.
The 6-foot Duff is a two-sport terror. She garnered attention from NCAA Division I schools across the country in both endeavors before choosing to head to Clemson.
"When it came down to it, I thought I loved soccer a little bit more," Duff said. "But now, in the middle of the basketball season, I feel like I love them both equally."
Duff has developed into one of the deadliest hardwood scorers in the state. She is averaging 23.9 points per game and has scored at least 18 points in all 14 contests. Since the start of her sophomore campaign, Duff has tallied 10 or more points in 57 of 68 games.
A four-year regular, Duff has accumulated 1,384 points and should become the school's all-time leading scorer in the next few weeks. She sits just behind Casey Kraft, who amassed 1,461 points from 2002-2005.
Many who have seen Duff play on a regular basis feel she might be better off with the orange ball. Her father, John Duff, was a sharpshooting guard at Saint Louis University and Washington High in Franklin County.
But her mother, the former Amy Anderson, led John F. Kennedy High to a fourth-place finish in the 1994 state soccer tournament.
Mackenzie never had to choose between the two sports until it came down to a college decision.
Now she is working hard to make sure her last basketball campaign a memorable one.
"She's bigger, she's stronger and she's even quicker this season," Nerinx Hall coach Jeff Gaona said.
Duff, a shutdown defender in both sports, plays soccer for a Scott Gallagher club team on a nearly year-round basis.
"What's so impressive is she only touches a basketball at the start of the season and the end of the season," Gaona said. "Most of the year, it's all about soccer for her."
Duff is also one of the more popular students on the Webster Groves campus.
"Everyone knows her, everyone likes her," senior guard Kaitlyn Comesana said. "(Her skills) are insane. She's the perfect teammate. She always has our backs no matter what's happening."
Duff, who has never received anything lower than an A grade in high school, even has her own reserved parking spot on campus complete with a nameplate. The running joke is that she got it by being such a standout athletically and academically. In truth, her parents won it in a charity auction.
Still, Duff has put together a legacy that will never be forgotten. Even by her opponents.
"I won't be sad to see her go," Visitation coach John Sheridan said. "She's got, what 1,400 points? It seems like most of them came against us."
Duff was her usual methodical self Thursday. She tallied 21 of her team's first 33 points and helped the Markers jet out to an 18-5 lead after 12 minutes and 31 seconds.
Nerinx Hall (6-8 overall, 1-2 MWAA) has won three in a row after a slow start to the season.
Duff likes the way her team is shaping up heading into crunch time next month.
"Our defense was good tonight, better than it has been," she said.
Duff realizes her college focus will be on soccer. Yet she hopes to continue playing basketball on an intermural basis at Clemson.
"I just can't give it up," she said. "It's always been a part of me."