Double tough Duff continues two-sport domination for Nerinx Hall

"Everyone knows her, everyone likes her," senior guard Kaitlyn Comesana said. "(Her skills) are insane. She's the perfect teammate. She always has our backs no matter what's happening."

Duff, who has never received anything lower than an A grade in high school, even has her own reserved parking spot on campus complete with a nameplate. The running joke is that she got it by being such a standout athletically and academically. In truth, her parents won it in a charity auction.

Still, Duff has put together a legacy that will never be forgotten. Even by her opponents.

"I won't be sad to see her go," Visitation coach John Sheridan said. "She's got, what 1,400 points? It seems like most of them came against us."

Duff was her usual methodical self Thursday. She tallied 21 of her team's first 33 points and helped the Markers jet out to an 18-5 lead after 12 minutes and 31 seconds.

Nerinx Hall (6-8 overall, 1-2 MWAA) has won three in a row after a slow start to the season.

Duff likes the way her team is shaping up heading into crunch time next month.

"Our defense was good tonight, better than it has been," she said.