Dowell, Bolds bounce back to help O'Fallon knock off Eureka

O'Fallon's Shannon Dowell (center) grabs her own rebound as Eureka players Bailey Boulay (left) and Maison Smith move in. Eureka played O'Fallon in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Lindenwood University-Belleville in Belleville, Ill. Tim Vizer, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
O'Fallon's DMyjah Bolds drives to the basket. Eureka played O'Fallon in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Lindenwood University-Belleville in Belleville, Ill. Tim Vizer, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
O'Fallon's Jailah Pelly (right) dribbles around Eureka player Megan McCune. Eureka played O'Fallon in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Lindenwood University-Belleville in Belleville, Ill. Tim Vizer, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
O'Fallon's Laylah Jackson (left) guards Eureka player Maison Smith. Eureka played O'Fallon in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Lindenwood University-Belleville in Belleville, Ill. Tim Vizer, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Eureka's Josie Christopher passes. Eureka played O'Fallon in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Lindenwood University-Belleville in Belleville, Ill. Tim Vizer, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
BELLEVILLE — O'Fallon High senior guard Shannon Dowell made it a point to be punctual Saturday.
So did her teammate, D'Myjah Bolds.
The two starters were late for the team bus prior to Thursday's showdown with Southwestern Conference rival Alton.
So veteran coach Nick Knolhoff kept them on the bench throughout most of a four-point loss.
The two certainly learned their lesson.
"It's never going to happen again," Dowell said.
"Nope," agreed Bolds.
Dowell and Bolds were not only prompt to the bus on Saturday, but they made up for their miscue with strong performances in helping the Panthers to a 44-30 win over Eureka in the final game of the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout at Lynx Arena.
TROY, Mo. — Ella Rogers didn't want a repeat of last year, so she went out and personally made sure it didn't happen again.
1 of 5
O'Fallon's Shannon Dowell (center) grabs her own rebound as Eureka players Bailey Boulay (left) and Maison Smith move in. Eureka played O'Fallon in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Lindenwood University-Belleville in Belleville, Ill. Tim Vizer, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's DMyjah Bolds drives to the basket. Eureka played O'Fallon in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Lindenwood University-Belleville in Belleville, Ill. Tim Vizer, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Jailah Pelly (right) dribbles around Eureka player Megan McCune. Eureka played O'Fallon in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Lindenwood University-Belleville in Belleville, Ill. Tim Vizer, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Laylah Jackson (left) guards Eureka player Maison Smith. Eureka played O'Fallon in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Lindenwood University-Belleville in Belleville, Ill. Tim Vizer, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Josie Christopher passes. Eureka played O'Fallon in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Lindenwood University-Belleville in Belleville, Ill. Tim Vizer, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com