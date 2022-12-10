Dowell, Bolds bounce back to help O'Fallon knock off Eureka

BELLEVILLE — O'Fallon High senior guard Shannon Dowell made it a point to be punctual Saturday.

So did her teammate, D'Myjah Bolds.

The two starters were late for the team bus prior to Thursday's showdown with Southwestern Conference rival Alton.

So veteran coach Nick Knolhoff kept them on the bench throughout most of a four-point loss.

The two certainly learned their lesson.

"It's never going to happen again," Dowell said.

"Nope," agreed Bolds.

Dowell and Bolds were not only prompt to the bus on Saturday, but they made up for their miscue with strong performances in helping the Panthers to a 44-30 win over Eureka in the final game of the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout at Lynx Arena.

O'Fallon (8-2), the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, bounced back from the shorthanded loss in grand fashion.

The ultra-slick Dowell poured in a game-high 22 points. Bolds, a 6-foot-3-inch rim protector, recorded five rejections to trigger a strong defensive effort.

Plus, the players learned a valuable life lesson along the way.

"Everybody was telling me, 'It's in the past, move on, we need a good game out of you,'" Dowell said.

Dowell certainly delivered.

The Illinois State University-bound winger scored 11 of her points over the final 6 minutes and 59 seconds to help put the game away.

Bolds blocked three shots over the first nine minutes to send a message to the Eureka shooters.

"She allows us to put pressure on the ball because we know if somebody gets by, she's there waiting for them," Knolhoff said.

Explained Dowell, "We couldn't get along without her there."

Bolds has 15 blocks on the season.

"I like defense so much more than offense," Bolds said.

Dowell, Bolds and another teammate stopped at a nearby fast food restaurant and lost track of time Thursday.

Knolhoff didn't hesitate to put the hammer down even prior to the most important game of the season.

"It doesn't matter what the game is, the same rule applies," Knolhoff said. "When you break a rule, it's important to teach integrity."

The Panthers used a swarming defense and Dowell's athleticism to blow Saturday's game open in the fourth quarter.

Eureka (4-3) chopped an eight-point deficit to 27-23 heading into the final period on a 3-pointer by Megan McCune.

Dowell then took chare with a drive down the right side of the lane that kick-started a 10-0 burst over the first 4:13 of the final period.

Jailah Pelly chipped in with a short jumper before Dowell answered again with a steal and layup. Pelly went coast-to-coast to set the stage for another Dowell jumper.

"We're so athletic that we were able to turn our defense into our offense," Knolhoff said. "(Eureka) is a good basketball team. They shoot a lot of outside shots and we wanted to pressure the ball."

The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-11 lead, thanks in part to a triple from McCune. Maison Smith also added a huge basket in the first half.

"This was a heavyweight matchup of two really good teams playing some really good defense," Eureka coach James Alsup said. "We had too many turnovers. But defensively, we were good enough to win."

The Panthers appear to be back in form after the 40-36 loss to Alton. O'Fallon also dropped a 63-58 game to Evansville Reitz Memorial on Nov. 26.

Alton used an 11-2 run over the final 2:51 to knock off Lutheran St. Charles 57-51 in another of the six contests held on the Lindenwood University-Belleville campus.

The Redbirds (8-0) are off to their best start since the 1984-85 team won its first 13 games.

Lutheran St. Charles is 3-2.

Southern Illinois Classic Shootout Series: O'Fallon 44, Eureka 30