NORMAL, Ill. — Nick Knolhoff didn't have to scan his memory.

The O'Fallon High girls basketball coach immediately knew his 39th birthday present Saturday night would end up being the best of his life.

The Panthers gave their bench boss the ultimate gift — a state championship.

"No question, nothing is even close," Knolhoff said. "The best birthday and one that I'll probably never be able to top."

O'Fallon used the one-two punch of seniors Shannon Dowell and Jailah Pelly to outlast Lisle Benet Academy 62-57 in a double overtime nailbiter in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena.

The Panthers (34-4) won their 14th successive game and claimed the program's first crown in their initial final four appearance.

O'Fallon's landmark triumph capped a banner day for Post-Dispatch area teams.

Okawville won the Class 1A tournament and Mater Dei claimed first-place hardware in the 2A affair.

Prior to Saturday, the last area team to grab a state championship was Breese Central in 2007.

A long 17 years later, Southern Illinois garnered three titles in a span of just over eight hours.

The large O'Fallon contingent celebrated the feat by chanting "618, 618" — the area code — as the players danced and frolicked on the court.

"A big day for Southern Illinois basketball," Pelly said.

O'Fallon (34-4) turned in the most exciting performance of the three first-place finishers. It bolted out to a 15-point lead in the first half before rallying from a four-point deficit late in the third stanza.

The two extra four-minute overtime sessions featured a host of twists that made Knolhoff proud of his charges.

"We gutted it out at the end," Knolhoff said. "We found ourselves down. You never know in basketball. It's March madness, baby."

Dowell finished with 25 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field. Pelly added 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

The 5-foot-10 inch Dowell, who will continue her college career on the same Illinois State University court, was so confident she chose not to get the team together and buy their coach a birthday gift.

The players figured a state crown would be much better than any store-bought present.

"I felt bad because the state championship is going to outshine anything else he's ever going to get on his birthday forever," said Dowell, a first-team all-state selection.

Dowell steadied O'Fallon's ship throughout a host of up-and-down momentum swings during the 1-hour, 55-minute affair.

"She's a prime-time player," Knolhoff said. "I love that girl to death. She has to defend, she has to rebound, she has to take care of the ball. And she does everything so well."

Pelly came up huge in the second OT. She scored four of her team's eight points and handed out an assist on the first basket.

"I had to make a move for the team," Pelly said.

Pelly dished a perfect pass to D'Myjah Bolds, who converted for a 56-54 lead 49 seconds into the second OT. Just 51 seconds later, Pelly converted on a slashing drive to the basket to break a 56-all tie.

The Panthers never trailed again. Pelly hit two foul shots for a 60-57 cushion with 15 ticks on the clock. Dowell clinched it with two more free throws with three seconds remaining.

Bolds and freshman Josie Christopher added nine points each to the winning attack. Christopher bagged three 3-pointers, including two in the early going as the Panthers raced out to a 25-10 lead. Senior Malia Robertson chipped in with a big 3-pointer and a steal down the stretch.

Benet, located in the Chicagoland suburb of Lisle, fought back with a burst in the third period to wrangle a 35-31 lead. Senior Lenee Beaumont, who is headed to the University of Indiana, triggered the outburst and finished with a game-high 27 points.

But O'Fallon went right back to work.

Dowell scored on a driving layup to tie the game at 38-all early in the fourth quarter.

The teams then battled-back-forth with eight lead changes in the fourth period and overtimes.

"We had our chances at the end," Benet coach Joe Kilbride said. "They made a few plays, we didn't. Give a lot of credit to them."

The Panthers spent much of the season toiling in the shadow of Southwestern Conference rival Alton, which won its first 24 games.

But Pelly, who is heading to Indiana State, said the players always believed they had the ability to be the last team standing.

"We kept saying to everybody, 'Don't forget about us,' " Pelly said. "In the end we proved it."

Illinois Class 4A state championship: O'Fallon 62, Benet 57 (2OT)