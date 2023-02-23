O'FALLON, Ill. — Shannon Dowell wasn't sure how well she would be able to play on a hobbled leg.

The O'Fallon senior guard suffered an ankle injury two nights ago but she shook it off to produce a game-high 22 points in leading the Panthers to a 60-42 win over Normal Community in the Class 4A O'Fallon Sectional girls basketball championship Thursday night at The Panther Dome.

“It's honestly very hard for me because I've never had to really play with an injury before, especially now because it's lose or go home,” said Dowell, the metro area's fourth-leading scorer this season. “So, I kind of had to suck it up and just play the best I can.”

O'Fallon (31-4), the No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, won the first sectional championship in girls basketball program history and will face Bolingbrook in the Class 4A Bloomington Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Monday at Illinois Wesleyan University.

“Great feeling,” Panthers coach Nick Knolhoff said. “We're playing so well right now with confidence. We've been playing the best basketball we have as of late, which is what you need to do.”

After setting a new school record for wins in a season, Normal (31-4) was denied a shot at playing in the super-sectional just across town from its home gym.

“It's been such a special season. That's what's heartbreaking,” Iron coach Dave Feeney said. “It's not heartbreaking to lose to a really good team. It's heartbreaking that you don't get to go practice the next day with great kids.”

Dowell, who will play at Illinois State University in Normal next year, was injured in O'Fallon's sectional semifinal win over Alton on Tuesday and did maybe show some initial effects of it Thursday with a scoreless first quarter that included a visit to the trainer's table. But she bounced back to score all 22 of her points in the final three quarters.

“She's never had an ankle injury and she was just trying to get used to tape. She's just not used to having that limitation and she's sweating in it, so she's trying to get it re-taped as much as possible,” Knolhoff said. “Shannon was only about 70 percent in this game and she gave me everything she had. We ask a lot of her and she gutted it out for her teammates tonight. So now we're gonna go back to the drawing board, get her some rest, get her some ice and then prepare for Bolingbrook on Monday.”

The key stretch of the game occurred in the fourth quarter.

With the Panthers clinging to a four-point lead to start the quarter, they poured in 14 straight points in the first four minutes to open up an 18-point advantage and would cruise to victory from there.

“We're definitely kind of like a second-half team,” Dowell said. “But we also feed off each other's energy, so if one person's down then we're kind of all down. So, once we picked it up, it was just better off for the whole team.”

The game started slow for both teams with just nine combined points in the first four minutes and nine more in the next four minutes as the Iron claimed an 11-7 lead after one quarter.

“We did a good job early of packing the lane and making them take the shots that we wanted,” Feeney said. “I thought our kids did a great job of attacking the basket and I really thought that was gonna do O'Fallon in. Instead, the tables turned.”

A 3-pointer by Giana Rawlings stretched the Normal advantage out to eight points, but O'Fallon would tally nine of the next 10 points to take a one-point lead. The Panthers' overall run was 15-5 over the final seven-and-a-half minutes of the first half to take a 22-19 lead into the halftime locker room.

“We just had to get the game a little bit under composure. We came out missing some easy shots and getting into a lot of foul trouble,” Knolhoff said. “At halftime, we made adjustments to make sure we weren't hand-checking, trying to switch the ball screens and just really use our athleticism to get out in the open court more when they did miss shots.”

O'Fallon pushed the lead out to seven on two different occasions in the third quarter, but Normal got it back down to two before trailing 38-34 heading into the decisive stretch to start the final quarter.

Dowell had two of the baskets during the 14-0 run and also crafted a nifty cross-court pass to freshman Josie Christopher, who knocked down the first of her two triples during the run. Christopher finished with 14 points, her second-highest output of the season.

Senior guard Jailah Pelly also scored 14 points and was equally huge for the Panthers with her penetration to the basket, often resulting in free throws. Pelly initially struggled at the charity stripe, missing four of her first six attempts, but she rebounded to convert all six of her attempts in the fourth quarter.

“Josie and (fellow freshman starter) Haeli (Tart) grew up instantaneously. Last year, they were playing eighth grade at Fulton (Junior High) and now they're thrown into the fire and making it to the elite eight,” Knolhoff said. “And Jailah's first step is so quick. No one can stay in front of her. When she gets going and we can have a lead and spread the floor and you give her a lane, she's getting to the rim every single time.”

The game-changing run featured a flowing O'Fallon offense at one end and a Normal offense that seemed to have a lid on its basket at the other end, leading to the end of the Iron's season at the hands of a Southwestern Conference team once again.

“We got some good looks that we normally kind of knock down. Early in that fourth when we missed a few and they hit a few, the lead ballooned up and, when you start chasing them, now you're in trouble because they're athletic and well-coached,” Feeney said. “We were in the sectional final last year and Edwardsville got us, so we've got find a way to get past the SWC.”

Dowell will head to Monday's super-sectional with one clear goal in mind — get a win and advance to the state final four, which just so happens to be held at her future home at Redbird Arena.

“I want to be able to stop my high school career there and start my college career there,” she said. “It really motivates me and means everything to me.”

Class 4A O'Fallon Sectional, final: O'Fallon 60, Normal Community 42