NORMAL, Ill. — Shannon Dowell didn't need the usual shoe change at halftime.

The O'Fallon High senior guard was doing just fine in her bright purple sneakers Friday afternoon.

"Sometimes I switch, sometimes I don't," Dowell said. "There was really no need to."

Dowell poured in a game-high 30 points to help O'Fallon roll past Arlington Heights Hersey 77-60 in a Class 4A girls basketball state semifinal at Redbird Arena.

O'Fallon (33-4), making its first final four appearance, will face Lisle Benet Academy (25-7) in the championship game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday on the Illinois State University campus. Benet is in the state tournament for the fifth time since 2015, winning Class 4A titles in 2015 and 2016.

The red-hot Panthers have won 13 in a row and 19 of their last 20. Their only loss this calendar year was a 55-50 setback to Okawville on Jan. 19. Okawville (33-4) is facing Christopher (31-3) in the 1A championship tilt at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Dowell paced a strong team performance with one of the finest efforts of her long career. She hit on 7 of 14 shots from the field and also added six rebounds and five assists.

Most importantly, she connected on 15 of 20 free throws and drew 12 fouls.

"That's a dream," Dowell said.

The 5-foot-10-inch first-team all-state selection has been known to wear two different shoes in a contest, with the normal change coming during intermission. In the past, she used lime green sneakers with a hint of yellow. It's all about superstition and the flow of the game.

This time, it was purple all the way.

"(Loud) shoes are her thing," O'Fallon freshman Josie Christopher said.

Christopher chipped in with 15 points on a season-high five 3-pointers.

Dowell and Christopher received plenty of help from a balanced performance at both ends of the court as six different players made big contributions.

Senior Jailah Pelly added 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Junior intimidator D'Myjah Bolds blocked seven shots and pulled down six rebounds. Senior Malia Robertson applied the defensive clamps on Hersey standout Katy Eidle, who is headed to the University of Michigan.

"That's what we do, everybody has to do something," Dowell said.

Dowell shined on the court at Illinois State University where she will continue her career in college.

"It was super exciting to finally play on my college floor," said Dowell, who came into the contest averaging 21.3 points per game. "I got a feel for what it's going to be like next year."

O'Fallon took control in the first half and then held off a pair of strong rallies from the Huskies (28-9).

Dowell and Christopher got the ball rolling as the Panthers scored 31 points in the game's initial 10 minutes and 8 seconds to grab a 15-point lead.

Christopher drilled a 3-pointer to break a 6-all tie. Pelly then doubled the advantage with a old-fashioned 3-point play off an aggressive drive down the lane.

Dowell kept the blitz going by sinking two foul shots on the first of her numerous free throw attempts. Christopher banged another triple to push the lead to 17-8.

Hersey climbed to within 36-28 at the break behind senior Meghan Mrowicki, who finished with a team-high 22 points.

O'Fallon scored six of the first eight points in the third period to increase its advantage to 42-30.

Hersey climbed to within six before Haeli Tart sank two foul shots. The Huskies put together a final rush by climbing to within 57-55 just 39 seconds into the final stanza.

Pelly then took over with seven answered points to put her team back in control 64-55.

"I had to pick it up for the team," said Pelly, an Indiana State signee.

The Panthers connected on 18 of their first 33 shots through three quarters and appeared in control most of the afternoon.

"Credit to O'Fallon for matching our intensity," said longtime Hersey coach Mary Fendley, who is retiring at the end of the season. "They always had a counter for our (runs)."

The Panthers had their eyes on the top prize from the opening day of practice.

Now, it is one win from reality.

"Being in the state championship means everything to us," O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. "We've worked really hard to get here. We knew at the beginning of the season we have all the pieces to do it.

"It's just come to fruition."

Illinois Class 4A state semifinal: O'Fallon 77, Arlington Heights Hersey 60