Doyle's career game helps Collinsville top Pattonville in MICDS tourney opener

When the first quarter dust settled, Collinsville enjoyed a huge 26-1 lead.

“It was super nice to have defense like that. Holding them to one point that far into the game was impressive defense for us,” Mitchell said. “And we shot the ball well. We know we’re capable, but it’s been a while since we’ve been able to shoot that well.”

The Pirates found their footing a bit in the second quarter, finally getting their first field goal just over two minutes in on a baseline jumper by Kelsey Mack. The senior guard had seven of her team-high 12 points in the second quarter, as Collinsville held a 38-9 lead at halftime.

Doyle scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half, as she made just one of three field goal attempts in the second half, but the damage had already been done.

At the 1:30 mark of the third quarter, junior guard Kaeli Benedict became the first Pirate other than Mack to score a basket. Benedict would go on to tally all nine of her points in the third.

Collinsville led by 31 after three quarters and was able to utilize a running clock the entire fourth quarter to come away with the victory.