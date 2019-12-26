Doyle's career game helps Collinsville top Pattonville in MICDS tourney opener

Her teammates made sure Riley Doyle knew how well she was playing.
The Collinsville junior guard shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers, to help the Kahoks jump to a big lead on their way to a 62-27 win over Pattonville in a first-round game Thursday morning at the MICDS Holiday Invitational.
“It was kind of crazy whenever we came in at halftime to realize that I hadn’t missed a shot,” Doyle said. “So, whenever they said that, I was like, ‘Oh, I haven’t scored past maybe six points.’ Normally, I don’t contribute much on the offensive side, so to be able to do that kind of felt good.”
Doyle scored 14 points to get herself into double digits for the first time in her three years on varsity.
“Here’s the thing with Riley. We’ve told her all season she’s just got to shoot more, not less. She’s probably got the best form shot that we have on the team,” Collinsville coach Lori Billy said. “We’ve been working with her on getting her feet set and being able to knock shots down when she has the wide-open opportunity and she did that today.”
Senior forward Kristyn Mitchell nearly doubled her average with a game-high 22 points, her highest output of the season, and senior guard Faith Liljegren added 12 points, as the Kahoks made up for a rare off-night from leading scorer Caite Knutson, who scored just four points on a 13.4 per game average.
“We definitely rely on Caite, but we do have good players around her,” said Mitchell, who came in averaging 11.8 points per contest, but exited it with a team-leading 12.8. “She played good defensively and helped us out more than anybody could imagine. We all did good to rally around her.”
Fourth-seeded Collinsville (7-5) advanced to play No. 1 seed Ladue (4-2) in a semifinal matchup at 3 p.m. Saturday. It will mark the first time the two schools have played each other this century.
“We watched them this morning and we’re going to try to get a little film on them,” Billy said. “We’ll be ready to come and play on Saturday.”
Fifth-seeded Pattonville (4-4) will take on No. 8 seed St. Charles (2-4) in a consolation semifinal at 9 a.m. Friday.
A hot start helped Collinsville seize control from the get-go.
Liljegren nailed a 3-pointer and Doyle sank a jumper on back-to-back possessions as part of a 17-0 Kahoks run to start things off.
“We talked before the game that we wanted to come out immediately and set the tone,” Billy said. “Faith came out and hit that three at the beginning and it kind of set the tone for us and then Riley stepped in and hit a deuce and we were up 5-0 before we could blink. It was a good start for us.”
When the first quarter dust settled, Collinsville enjoyed a huge 26-1 lead.
“It was super nice to have defense like that. Holding them to one point that far into the game was impressive defense for us,” Mitchell said. “And we shot the ball well. We know we’re capable, but it’s been a while since we’ve been able to shoot that well.”
The Pirates found their footing a bit in the second quarter, finally getting their first field goal just over two minutes in on a baseline jumper by Kelsey Mack. The senior guard had seven of her team-high 12 points in the second quarter, as Collinsville held a 38-9 lead at halftime.
Doyle scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half, as she made just one of three field goal attempts in the second half, but the damage had already been done.
At the 1:30 mark of the third quarter, junior guard Kaeli Benedict became the first Pirate other than Mack to score a basket. Benedict would go on to tally all nine of her points in the third.
Collinsville led by 31 after three quarters and was able to utilize a running clock the entire fourth quarter to come away with the victory.
“It’s good to come out on the front side instead of going into the losers’ bracket off the bat,” Doyle said. “It makes you feel like you’re going to come out and really have a chance to go for the championship.”
It was the third consecutive victory for the Kahoks, following a four-game winning streak and then a five-game losing skid to start the season.
“It’s definitely been a roller coaster for us,” Mitchell said. “We’ve just got to remember to always play our game. We get a little distracted sometimes and we play for ourselves. We’ve also played some really hard teams. We’ve just got to remember that we’re good, too.”