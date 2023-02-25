LEMAY — The situation was big enough to overcome Genesis Rhodes with emotion right there on the court.

“I was just really happy about this win,” she said. “Especially with the group of girls we have this year. I didn't expect us to make it this far, so it's good that we did. It means a lot to know that we're the reason the banner is gonna be there.”

The moment hit Jenna Kennison a few minutes later.

“She got emotional on the court, I got emotional in the locker room,” Kennison said. “We literally never expected to be here. To really be leaving this mark our senior year, I'm very proud of this.”

The thing that brought the only two seniors on the Bishop DuBourg girls basketball team to tears of joy was something that hadn't happened since a half-decade before the pair had even been born.

With a 43-35 win over No. 1 seed Valley Park in the Class 3 District 4 championship Saturday afternoon at Hancock High's Tiger Dome, the third-seeded Cavaliers won the 13th district title in program history, but the first since 2000.

“We tried to get it last year, but we came short against St. Pius in our district final, so we really wanted to get it,” DuBourg coach Alisha Robinson said. “They played their hearts out and I'm so proud of them.”

DuBourg (7-13) will take on West County (22-5) in a Class 3 sectional contest at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Park Hills Central High School.

“It means a lot that I get to leave my mark on the school. We've been trying to win districts for the past four years, so it feels great to finally win it in our final year of high school,” said Rhodes, who has averaged double figures in scoring all four years with the Cavaliers. “I'm just really hoping that we can go further than we are right now.”

Rhodes who came in averaging just a shade under 18 points per contest led the Cavaliers with 14 points, while Kennison scored 10 points, Audrey Johnston dropped in eight points and Amie Byers added seven points.

“I knew they were gonna double Genesis. I mean, who wouldn't? So, I told my other girls they had to step and that's exactly what they did,” Robinson said. “Jenna stepped up big. Amie stepped up big. And my post player, Audrey, she got a lot of offensive rebounds for us.”

The district title drought had been even longer for Valley Park (15-11), which had not claimed one since 1987. But, it was a cold shooting afternoon in which only three players scored — Peyton Whitney (19 points), Jenna Prosser (12) and Jadyn Smith (4).

“We have three scorers and we need those other two pieces to contribute a little bit, but it was just one of those nights the ball didn't go in,” Hawks coach Thomas Rauls said. “Our concern was putting points on the board because we don't tend to shoot the ball great. We only played six players and I think ultimately we get tired and worn down.”

The teams traded blows in a back-and-forth first quarter that featured three lead changes in the final three-plus minutes and ended with the Hawks on top 11-10.

The second quarter turned ice cold for both teams offensively, as it featured just nine combined points — six by DuBourg and three by Valley Park.

After Prosser's 3-pointer provided the Hawks' only points of the quarter, Johnston's putback tied things at 14-14 with 1 minute, 32 seconds left in the first half. Johnston came into the game with an average of 6.2 points per game, but bested that Saturday with her eight points, including six in the first half.

“She's been struggling finishing this whole season,” Robinson said. “But, she finished today and it was just amazing.”

The half nearly ended in a draw, but Kennison knocked down a jumper from just inside the 3-point line with 8.4 seconds remaining to give the Cavaliers a 16-14 halftime lead.

“It definitely felt nice,” she said. “I didn't even realize that we were tied, so when I looked at the score, I was like, 'OK, that's why everybody's cheering.'”

Kennison nailed another jumper just inside the arc three minutes into the third quarter to give DuBourg its biggest lead of the game to that point at 21-14.

“Jenna has one of the best mid-range shots I've ever seen,” Robinson said. “And I told her, “Well, if they're gonna double Genesis, we're gonna run you baseline because you've got one of the best baseline shots.' And then she knocked 'em down. That's all she had to do.”

A bucket by Whitney on the next possession got the Valley Park offense jumpstarted on an 11-3 run to close the third quarter with a 25-24 advantage. Whitney, a 6-foot-freshman center had 10 of those 11 points during the Hawks' run.

“When she's aggressive and gets after it, she's really hard to handle, but she's also a 14-year-old girl and sometimes emotions get her,” Rauls said. “But, she did really well for her first year.”

Kennison knocked down a jumper exactly one minute into the fourth quarter to give the Cavaliers the lead for good. That bucket started a 17-7 surge that stretched the lead out to nine and effectively put the game on ice for DuBourg.

The Cavaliers outscored the Hawks 19-10 in the fourth quarter two days after they ran up a 19-4 advantage in the final eight minutes on second-seeded Brentwood to rally for a 38-34 win in the district semifinals.

“You like 19 … I love it,” Robinson said. “This whole year, we haven't been coming out strong in the second half. We've been coming out flat in the third quarter and then we've just been killing it in the fourth. This third quarter today, we actually maintained, and that was big for us. So, once we maintained the third quarter they knew we had to push it in the fourth quarter.

With the gravity of Saturday's win finally starting to sink in, the Cavaliers could start to look ahead to a monumental moment for the program — a state playoff game two years after an 0-16 campaign.

“I'm excited for our school to have something to cheer on,” Kennison said. “Last year, we had the boys. Now, they have us. We don't really have anybody overshadowing us. It's just us representing the school and I'm so glad to be able to leave our mark on the school as seniors, especially coming from how we were sophomore year.”

Class 3 District 4 final: DuBourg 43, Valley Park 35