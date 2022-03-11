Duchardt helps St. Joseph's make big moves in Class 6 postseason

Kiley Duchardt never saw it coming.

The St. Joseph’s senior forward took a hard pass from teammate Zoe Stewart right in the face March 1 during the opening round of the Class 6 District 2 girls basketball tournament against Parkway West.

The unexpected toss created an embarrassing — yet entertaining — moment for the duo involved.

“I was going to go on a backdoor cut,” Duchardt recalled. “I think Zoe thought I was supposed to take the ball with me.”

The confusion came directly after a timeout in which coach Julie Matheny drew up a well-orchestrated play.

Still, the veteran coach couldn’t help but laugh as her two players stared at one another in disbelief.

It might be the only time Matheny has ever chuckled at a turnover by her team during her lengthy coaching career.

“I couldn’t help it,” Matheny said. “It was that funny.”

The play has become a watershed moment for the Angels in what has turned out to be a dream campaign.

St. Joseph’s (19-9) went on to capture its first district championship since 2018, when it finished third in Class 5 with a 25-7 record.

Now, the rejuvenated Angels are one step away from their 18th berth in the state tournament.

The Frontenac-based school will face Jackson (17-8) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Class 6 quarterfinal at Lindenwood University.

St. Joseph's postseason run began with the faux pas that eventually led to a 52-45 win over West.

Matheny’s crew, which was seeded fourth in the ultra-tough district, went on to beat Eureka 51-33 in the semifinal round before knocking off Marquette 58-44 for the title.

St. Joseph’s three district wins came against teams that ended their campaigns with a combined 54-25 record.

So maybe a basketball in the face was a small price for Duchardt to pay.

“It was a miscommunication as to who was supposed to get the ball,” Duchardt said. “I’m not going to blame it on anyone — but I think it was Zoe.”

Stewart, a sophomore, was visibly upset after the play.

“I thought she was supposed to cut,” Stewart said. “When I went to pass it, she was not even looking at me. When I let it go, I saw it was too late.”

The moment supplied plenty of comic relief on the Angels' bench.

“We’re never going to run that play again,” Matheny joked.

St. Joseph’s has turned an above average season into a memorable one, thanks in part Duchardt, a 6-foot dynamo who has become a threat at both ends of the court. She heads into the elite eight contest averaging a team-best 14.7 points per game. She tops the Angels in steals (63 total) and is second in rebounding (8.1 per game).

Most importantly, Duchardt has developed into a team leader on the court.

“It finally clicked for her that it’s now or never,” Matheny said. “She’s finding that she’s a bigger and stronger teammate. Instead of playing the game, she’s owning the game.”

Duchardt has scored 22 points or more in four of her last 10 games. She has recorded seven double-doubles this season and has at least eight rebounds in each of her last five contests.

Matheny said she feels Duchardt has gained the confidence to become a top-level performer.

“Making varsity as a freshman was kind of intimidating,” Duchardt said. “As the years went by, I’ve tried to find my place by working hard. This year was a good opportunity for me to be a leader and just kind of make others feel comfortable as well."

Duchardt gets her basketball skills from her mother, the former Nancy Wild, who had a successful career at Lindbergh High and McKendree University.

Matheny has helped add an edge to Duchardt’s game by toughening her up in practice. The coach instituted a drill where a pair of defenders stand in front and back of her in close to the basket. Duchardt then tries to battle through the fouls by the defense.

“It’s not her favorite drill,” Matheny said. “But it's made a difference.”

Duchardt averaged 12.4 points as a junior and 12.1 her sophomore season.

Yet she has stepped her game up another level in helping the Angels around turn this season. They sported a 5-4 record heading into play just after Christmas and appeared to be on their way to a mediocre campaign.

Now they have won 14 of their last 19 games and look to be peaking at the right time.

Sophomore Kayla Jansen, who stands 6-2, tops the team in rebounds with 11.3 per game. Stewart leads the way with 81 assists.

The progression of Duchardt, along with several other players, has made this team a final four contender.

“As the season went along, a lot of us wanted to pick things up,” Duchardt said. “At some point you realize that one of these games could be my last game.”

A standout soccer player as well, Duchardt will not play sports in college. She plans on attending TCU in Fort Worth to study nursing.

But first she is soaking up every minute of this wild ride that has excited the entire school.

“This is so awesome,” Duchardt said. “I know it’s going to end eventually. But I'm happy that we’re able to keep it going this far.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.