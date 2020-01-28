Duff fights off illness to help Nerinx Hall down Webster Groves

Duff, a soccer standout headed to Clemson University, missed the last three practices due to the illness, which has affected most of the roster.

Gaona wasn't sure Duff would be available — until he got that 10 a.m. message.

"The whole team's got it," Duff said of the bug. "I just want to rest. Go home, shower and go to bed."

Nerinx Hall senior guard Lyndsey Heckel chipped in with 11 points. Front-liners Allie Carosello and Rachel Solverud helped put the clamps down on the Webster Groves offense. Guard Mallory Klutho added a key 3-pointer.

Sophomore Ellie Girsch came off the bench with two key plays in the third period that helped hold off a late Webster Groves rally.

"They're sick, tired, but they kept battling out there," Gaona said. "This team has that kind of mindset."

Nernix Hall threw a blanket over Webster Groves with its best defensive effort of the season. The Statesmen missed 23 of their first 24 shots over the game's initial 19 minutes and 2 seconds. They needed 28 possessions before they hit their first field goal of the game — a layup by Ja'mise Bailey with 14 seconds left in the opening half.

That strong defensive stand helped Nerinx Hall out to leads of 15-1 and 22-8.