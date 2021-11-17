Dupo cruises past Metro-East Lutheran in search of first Cat Classic title

"If our offense leaves us, our defense can handle it," Carpenter said in reference to the third quarter when his team scored the lone point of the entire period.

Heidelberg turned the game in her team's favor with a flourish that essentially put the contest away in the second period.

Leading by seven points, Heidelberg scored back-to-back baskets on short jumpers from close range to push the lead to 17-6. She then blocked a pair of shots at the defensive end before recording a steal that started a fast break. The breakout eventually led to a pair of Heidelberg foul shots and a 21-6 cushion.

The Tigers defense took over from there.

"Coach is always telling us that good defense is the key to winning," said Curtis, who finished with six points.

Dupo proved that in a big way.

"When you don't shoot the ball well, things roll downhill quickly," Metro-East Lutheran coach Rob Stock said.

The Knights missed their first seven shots of the game and went 20 minutes and 9 seconds without a field goal.

"So proud of our defense," said Heidelberg, who finished with a game-high 12 points and seven rebounds.