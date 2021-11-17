Dupo cruises past Metro-East Lutheran in search of first Cat Classic title

DUPO — Octavia Heidelberg has the ability to take over a basketball game.
"Especially when my adrenaline is up," the Dupo High senior explained.
Heidelberg had that sensation Wednesday night.
The 5-foot-11 forward exploded during a 71-second stretch in the second quarter to lead the Tigers to a 30-14 girls basketball win over Metro-East Lutheran in the semifinal round of the Dupo Cat Classic in downtown Dupo.
The Tigers (2-0) will face either Marissa or Gibault in the championship game of the eight-team affair at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Heidelberg's effort puts Dupo in position to win its own tournament for the first time in school history, according to coach Matt Carpenter, who has been with the program for 20 years.
"It would be so important to us," Dupo senior guard Alexis Curtis said.
Added Heidelberg, "To do something that's never been done, it could be something that we'll never forget."
The Tigers (2-0) put themselves in position to make history with an impressive defensive effort in the second round of the weeklong tournament.
They held Metro-East Lutheran to 3-for-31 shooting and forced the Knights to miss 25 of their first 27 shots though the opening three-and-a-half quarters.
"If our offense leaves us, our defense can handle it," Carpenter said in reference to the third quarter when his team scored the lone point of the entire period.
Heidelberg turned the game in her team's favor with a flourish that essentially put the contest away in the second period.
Leading by seven points, Heidelberg scored back-to-back baskets on short jumpers from close range to push the lead to 17-6. She then blocked a pair of shots at the defensive end before recording a steal that started a fast break. The breakout eventually led to a pair of Heidelberg foul shots and a 21-6 cushion.
The Tigers defense took over from there.
"Coach is always telling us that good defense is the key to winning," said Curtis, who finished with six points.
Dupo proved that in a big way.
"When you don't shoot the ball well, things roll downhill quickly," Metro-East Lutheran coach Rob Stock said.
The Knights missed their first seven shots of the game and went 20 minutes and 9 seconds without a field goal.
"So proud of our defense," said Heidelberg, who finished with a game-high 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Tigers are off to their first 2-0 start since 2015. They suffered through a series of rough seasons, winning just 11 of 77 games from 2016-2019.
Heidelberg and Curtis, who started as freshmen, suffered through a 7-21 season in 2018-2019 before starting an uptick with a 13-11 mark in 2019-2020.
"Dupo girls basketball wasn't always the best, but we're kind of switching that around," Curtis said. "Now, I feel like a lot of teams are scared and pressured because they see us coming and that wasn't the way it was before."
Heidelberg can also see a big difference in her team over the past three campaigns.
"We can do things now that we probably never thought we could do a few years ago," Heidelberg said.
Like winning their own tournament.
"Anything is possible with the way we're playing," Curtis added.