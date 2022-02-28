Durbin erupts in second half to send Civic Memorial to first state semifinal

Civic Memorial forward Olivia Durbin (No. 31) runs to join teammates in celebrating their win over Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial forward Olivia Durbin (right) drives to the basket as Mahomet-Seymour junior Durbin Thomas follows her in. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial players (from left) Olivia Durbin, Aubree Wallace, and Kelbie Zupan celebrate with teammates after they beat Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mahomet-Seymour senior Nichole Taylor (left) and Civic Memorial forward Emily Williams fight for a rebound. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial students cheer on their team. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Aubree Wallace brings the ball downcourt. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mahomet-Seymour senior Nichole Taylor (left) blocks the shot by Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan and draws a foul. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan shoots a free throw. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Aubree Wallace (left) paces Mahomet-Seymour junior Durbin Thomas as she moves the ball downcourt. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mahomet-Seymour junior Durbin Thomas (left) and Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan fight for a rebound. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial players (from left) Meredith Brueckner, Olivia Durbin, Kelbie Zupan, Aubree Wallace, and Avari Combes wait for a Mahomet-Seymour shot to drop. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial forward Emily Williams (left) and Mahomet-Seymour senior Ivie Juarez fight for a loose ball heading out of bounds. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial students - including Tommy Strubhart in the Eagles mascot uniform - cheer for their team after a three-pointer. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial forward Emily Williams snagged a ball before it went out of bounds and tossed it to a teammate. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan (center) lines up her shot as Mahomet-Seymour players Nichole Taylor (left) and Savannah Orgeron leap to block. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial forward Olivia Durbin takes a shot. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan (right) almost crashes into Mahomet-Seymour junior Durbin Thomas as she moves towards the basket. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Hannah Meiser leaps in the air to save a ball headed out of bounds. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan (center) lines up her shot as Mahomet-Seymour players Nichole Taylor (left) and Savannah Orgeron leap to block. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial students (at right) run onto the court to celebrate with players after they defeated Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Aubree Wallace (center) passes between Civic Memorial players Ivie Juarez (left) and Durbin Thomas. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial forward Meredith Brueckner (left) and Mahomet-Seymour junior Durbin Thomas vie for a rebound. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial head coach Mike Arbuthnot goes over a play during a timeout in the final minutes of the game. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial player Kelbie Zupan holds the supersectional plaque aloft as teammates surround her after Civic Memorial defeated Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
HIGHLAND, Ill. — Olivia Durbin had a sinking feeling in her stomach.
The Civic Memorial junior forward watched as teammate Claire Christeson crashed to the court with a season-ending knee injury during an exhibition contest last summer.
"It was so sad to see," Durbin recalled. "It hurt. She's such an important part to this team."
The injury to one of their best players put the Eagles in a tough spot months before the season ever started.
It also provided the fuel for a record-setting campaign.
Civic Memorial, with Durbin leading the way, knocked off Mahomet-Seymour 53-48 on Monday in the Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional at Highland High.
The Eagles (32-4) advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history and will face Mundelein-Carmel (26-7) in a semifinal game at 10 a.m. Friday at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in Normal.
Durbin led the way with 25 points against the Bulldogs (30-5). Senior Kelbie Zupan added 18 points as Civic Memorial set a school record with its 32nd win of the season.
Civic Memorial veteran coach Mike Arbuthnot saw his team dig deep and make history despite a huge early setback.
"It's just a testament to these kids," Arbuthnot said. "When Claire went down, we felt sorry for ourselves for about two days. Then, it was like, 'Hey, we've got to move forward.' "
The ability to adapt makes the state tournament trip even more satisfying.
"Everyone figured we were going to struggle a little without Claire," Zupan said. "We just wanted to show that if one person falls, we're going to come back even harder."
The Eagles used the outside shooting of Zupan in the first half before relying on Durban's marksmanship down the stretch.
A 5-foot-8 forward, Durbin sank five 3-pointers in the second half when she tallied 17 of her game-high point total. Each one of the bombs came as a response to a Mahomet rally.
Civic Memorial rolled out to a 26-13 lead by the break behind one key basket after another by Zupan, who tallied 13 points in the opening 13 minutes, 58 seconds.
Mahomet charged back into the game in the second half and climbed to within 32-26 before Durbin silenced the rally with a 3-pointer.
The Bulldogs regrouped again and charged back to within 36-32. Emily Williams slowed the roll with a nifty layup off a picture-perfect pass from Avari Combes. Durbin followed with another triple for a 41-32 cushion.
That same scenario played out again as Mahomet closed the gap to 44-38 on a stick-back by senior Ivie Juarez, who finished with a team-high 16 points.
Enter Durbin. Her foul line jumper helped the Eagles reclaim the momentum.
"Every run that we made, (Durbin) would just hit a 3-pointer," Mahomet coach Garret Risley said. "It's one thing knowing that she's going to do it. It's another thing to stop it."
Zupan then sealed the outcome with four successive free throws in the final 57 seconds.
"As a senior, there's no better feeling," Zupan said. "Making history. It's so awesome. It's what you dream about."
Civic Memorial, which has won nine in a row, took control early with an 11-0 run that helped claim a 15-6 lead. Durbin started the salvo with her second 3-pointer of the game. Junior Aubree Wallace added a basket. Meredith Brueckner chipped in with a short jumper for a 22-10 lead.
Durbin, who holds the school record for 3-pointers in one season with 110, appears to thrive at Highland High. She is 16 of 34 from downtown in five games there this season.
"Some people may think those aren't good shots," Arbuthnot said of Durbin's long-range efforts. "They are. To me, they're good shots. When she gets squared up and her feet are set, she can knock them down.
The Eagles were making their third super-sectional appearance after losses to Quincy Notre Dame in 2014 and Rochester in 2017.
"We're feeling pretty good right now," Zupan said. "Like we can do anything."
Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional: Civic Memorial 53, Mahomet-Seymour 48
Sydney Harris scored 25 points and Emma Garner added 14 to lead Edwardsville to a 60-50 win over O'Fallon in a Class 4A Joliet West Sectional semifinal game on Tuesday at Collinsville High. The Tigers have won 18 successive games.
Edwardsville used a 13-2 run midway through the third quarter to knock off Normal Community 57-45 in the Class 4A Joliet Central championship game on Thursday. The Tigers have won 19 in a row. They advance to the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional on Monday.
Civic Memorial forward Olivia Durbin (No. 31) runs to join teammates in celebrating their win over Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial forward Olivia Durbin (right) drives to the basket as Mahomet-Seymour junior Durbin Thomas follows her in. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial players (from left) Olivia Durbin, Aubree Wallace, and Kelbie Zupan celebrate with teammates after they beat Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mahomet-Seymour senior Nichole Taylor (left) and Civic Memorial forward Emily Williams fight for a rebound. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial students cheer on their team. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Aubree Wallace brings the ball downcourt. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mahomet-Seymour senior Nichole Taylor (left) blocks the shot by Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan and draws a foul. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan shoots a free throw. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Aubree Wallace (left) paces Mahomet-Seymour junior Durbin Thomas as she moves the ball downcourt. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mahomet-Seymour junior Durbin Thomas (left) and Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan fight for a rebound. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial players (from left) Meredith Brueckner, Olivia Durbin, Kelbie Zupan, Aubree Wallace, and Avari Combes wait for a Mahomet-Seymour shot to drop. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial forward Emily Williams (left) and Mahomet-Seymour senior Ivie Juarez fight for a loose ball heading out of bounds. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial students - including Tommy Strubhart in the Eagles mascot uniform - cheer for their team after a three-pointer. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial forward Emily Williams snagged a ball before it went out of bounds and tossed it to a teammate. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan (center) lines up her shot as Mahomet-Seymour players Nichole Taylor (left) and Savannah Orgeron leap to block. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial forward Olivia Durbin takes a shot. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan (right) almost crashes into Mahomet-Seymour junior Durbin Thomas as she moves towards the basket. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Hannah Meiser leaps in the air to save a ball headed out of bounds. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Kelbie Zupan (center) lines up her shot as Mahomet-Seymour players Nichole Taylor (left) and Savannah Orgeron leap to block. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial students (at right) run onto the court to celebrate with players after they defeated Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial guard Aubree Wallace (center) passes between Civic Memorial players Ivie Juarez (left) and Durbin Thomas. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial forward Meredith Brueckner (left) and Mahomet-Seymour junior Durbin Thomas vie for a rebound. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial head coach Mike Arbuthnot goes over a play during a timeout in the final minutes of the game. Civic Memorial played Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial player Kelbie Zupan holds the supersectional plaque aloft as teammates surround her after Civic Memorial defeated Mahomet-Seymour in the Class 3A Highland Super-sectional game at Highland High School in Highland, IL on Monday February 28, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com