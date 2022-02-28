Durbin erupts in second half to send Civic Memorial to first state semifinal

HIGHLAND, Ill. — Olivia Durbin had a sinking feeling in her stomach.

The Civic Memorial junior forward watched as teammate Claire Christeson crashed to the court with a season-ending knee injury during an exhibition contest last summer.

"It was so sad to see," Durbin recalled. "It hurt. She's such an important part to this team."

The injury to one of their best players put the Eagles in a tough spot months before the season ever started.

It also provided the fuel for a record-setting campaign.

Civic Memorial, with Durbin leading the way, knocked off Mahomet-Seymour 53-48 on Monday in the Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional at Highland High.

The Eagles (32-4) advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history and will face Mundelein-Carmel (26-7) in a semifinal game at 10 a.m. Friday at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in Normal.

Durbin led the way with 25 points against the Bulldogs (30-5). Senior Kelbie Zupan added 18 points as Civic Memorial set a school record with its 32nd win of the season.

Civic Memorial veteran coach Mike Arbuthnot saw his team dig deep and make history despite a huge early setback.

"It's just a testament to these kids," Arbuthnot said. "When Claire went down, we felt sorry for ourselves for about two days. Then, it was like, 'Hey, we've got to move forward.' "

The ability to adapt makes the state tournament trip even more satisfying.

"Everyone figured we were going to struggle a little without Claire," Zupan said. "We just wanted to show that if one person falls, we're going to come back even harder."

The Eagles used the outside shooting of Zupan in the first half before relying on Durban's marksmanship down the stretch.

A 5-foot-8 forward, Durbin sank five 3-pointers in the second half when she tallied 17 of her game-high point total. Each one of the bombs came as a response to a Mahomet rally.

Civic Memorial rolled out to a 26-13 lead by the break behind one key basket after another by Zupan, who tallied 13 points in the opening 13 minutes, 58 seconds.

Mahomet charged back into the game in the second half and climbed to within 32-26 before Durbin silenced the rally with a 3-pointer.

The Bulldogs regrouped again and charged back to within 36-32. Emily Williams slowed the roll with a nifty layup off a picture-perfect pass from Avari Combes. Durbin followed with another triple for a 41-32 cushion.

That same scenario played out again as Mahomet closed the gap to 44-38 on a stick-back by senior Ivie Juarez, who finished with a team-high 16 points.

Enter Durbin. Her foul line jumper helped the Eagles reclaim the momentum.

"Every run that we made, (Durbin) would just hit a 3-pointer," Mahomet coach Garret Risley said. "It's one thing knowing that she's going to do it. It's another thing to stop it."

Zupan then sealed the outcome with four successive free throws in the final 57 seconds.

"As a senior, there's no better feeling," Zupan said. "Making history. It's so awesome. It's what you dream about."

Civic Memorial, which has won nine in a row, took control early with an 11-0 run that helped claim a 15-6 lead. Durbin started the salvo with her second 3-pointer of the game. Junior Aubree Wallace added a basket. Meredith Brueckner chipped in with a short jumper for a 22-10 lead.

Durbin, who holds the school record for 3-pointers in one season with 110, appears to thrive at Highland High. She is 16 of 34 from downtown in five games there this season.

"Some people may think those aren't good shots," Arbuthnot said of Durbin's long-range efforts. "They are. To me, they're good shots. When she gets squared up and her feet are set, she can knock them down.

The Eagles were making their third super-sectional appearance after losses to Quincy Notre Dame in 2014 and Rochester in 2017.

"We're feeling pretty good right now," Zupan said. "Like we can do anything."

