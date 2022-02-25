Durbin, Wallace come up big in OT to lead Civic Memorial to sectional championship

Civic Memorial players celebrate with the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament championship plaque on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Avari Combes (right) and Mattoon's Mallory Ramage wrestle for the ball during the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament final on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Meredith Brueckner (10) is fouled in the act of shooting by Mattoon's Emily Maple during the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament final on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Mattoon's Mallory Ramage (left) shoots over Civic Memorial's Kelbie Zupan (3) and Aubree Wallace during the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament final on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Kelbie Zupan (3) and Olivia Durbin (right) battle Mattoon's Lily Ghere for a rebound during the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament final on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Avari Combes (left) and Meredith Brueckner (center) wrestle for a rebound with Mattoon's Faith Niebrugge during the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament final on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Avari Combes shoots a 3-pointer during the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament final against Mattoon on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Meredith Brueckner (second from left) gets behind the Mattoon defense for a basket during the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament final on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Aubree Wallace (left) gets behind Mattoon's Paige Farmer for a basket during the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament final on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Kelbie Zupan shoots a free throw during the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament final against Mattoon on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial players and fans celebrate with the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament championship plaque on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Kelbie Zupan (3) receives the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament plaque on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Aubree Wallace shoots a free throw late in the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament final against Mattoon on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Civic Memorial's Kelbie Zupan (3) draws a foul as she puts up a shot over Mattoon's Faith Niebrugge during the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional girls basketball tournament final on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Durbin and junior Aubree Wallace took charge down the stretch and in the extra four-minute session.
Zupan did plenty of damage with 20 points before fouling out with 15 seconds left.
"It's kind of a helpless feeling," Zupan said. "You want to be out there helping your teammates. But when (Durbin) told me that everything was going to be OK, I felt so much better."
The intensity-filled contest featured 11 lead changes and six ties, including four in the fourth period and overtime.
"Every possession, every turn on defense," Wallace said. "This is what it's about."
Wallace, who stands 5-foot-3, finished with 13 points. She hit five of six foul shots in the closing seconds of OT, including four in a row.
"What an outstanding job she did," Civic Memorial coach Mike Arbuthnot said.
Added Durbin, "I love her, she is such a great teammate on and off the court."
Wallace's clutch free-throw shooting might not have even been her biggest contribution. She chased and hounded Mattoon senior standout Mallory Ramage all over the floor for 36 minutes. Ramage, who stands 5-10, managed 26 points but didn't take over the contest like she did in a sectional semifinal win over Triad.
"I was supposed to follow her around and make it as tough as I could for her," Wallace said. "That was my role, stay on her the whole game."
Wallace takes pride in her defensive prowess despite her small stature.
"Those free throws were important," Wallace. "My defense was important, too."
Civic Memorial shined down the stretch in front of a standing-room-only crowd. A large Mattoon contingent made the trip, creating a memorable atmosphere.
"Wow, what a game," Mattoon coach Amanda Aydt said. "We had our chances. We had some open shots at the basket. They just didn't fall."
Mattoon (28-3), which had a 10-game winning streak snapped, muscled out to a 34-27 lead midway through the third period behind a steal and layup from Ramage, who is heading to Loyola University in Chicago.
But Durbin triggered an 11-3 charge with a pair of 3-pointers — the last one put the hosts up 38-37.
The teams exchanged leads the rest of the way. Zupan canned a 3-pointer and a couple free throws for a 55-51 lead with 1 minute 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Ramage triggered a comeback by drilling a short jumper with 6 seconds remaining in regulation to necessitate overtime.
Civic Memorial junior Hannah Meiser converted on a layup to put her team up to stay 65-63 just over two minutes into the fifth period.
Wallace then hit two free throws with 45 ticks on the clock for a 67-63 cushion. She followed that up with two more foul shots 23 seconds later.
Ramage pulled her team to within 69-68 on a 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining.
But Wallace sank one of two free throws before Durbin sealed the victory with two more foul shots. The Eagles hit seven of eight from the line in the closing 45 seconds of OT.
"We made enough plays and we had the right kids at the free throw line," Arbuthnot said. "We executed just enough down the stretch to make it happen."
Wallace reveled in the hard-earned victory.
"It was so fun to be a part of this," Wallace said. "But those last 30 seconds seemed like 30 minutes."
Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional final: Civic Memorial 72, Mattoon 68 (OT)
Sydney Harris scored 25 points and Emma Garner added 14 to lead Edwardsville to a 60-50 win over O'Fallon in a Class 4A Joliet West Sectional semifinal game on Tuesday at Collinsville High. The Tigers have won 18 successive games.
Edwardsville used a 13-2 run midway through the third quarter to knock off Normal Community 57-45 in the Class 4A Joliet Central championship game on Thursday. The Tigers have won 19 in a row. They advance to the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional on Monday.
