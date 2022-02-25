Durbin, Wallace come up big in OT to lead Civic Memorial to sectional championship

BETHALTO — Civic Memorial junior Oliva Durbin looked senior teammate Kelbie Zupan square in the eye.

Zupan was walking off with her head down after fouling out late in the fourth quarter of Friday's Class 3A Bethalto Sectional girls basketball championship contest against Mattoon.

Durbin grabbed Zupan by the shoulders.

"I told her, 'We've got this. There is no way this is going to be your last game.' "

Durbin was spot on.

The 5-foot-8 forward pumped in a team-high 26 points to propel the Eagles to a 72-68 overtime win over Mattoon in a classic title tilt in Bethalto.

Civic Memorial (31-4) claimed the third sectional title in program history and will face Mahomet-Seymour (30-4) in the Highland Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Monday at Highland High.

The Eagles have won eight in a row and will be searching for their first state semifinal appearance.

Durbin and junior Aubree Wallace took charge down the stretch and in the extra four-minute session.

Zupan did plenty of damage with 20 points before fouling out with 15 seconds left.

"It's kind of a helpless feeling," Zupan said. "You want to be out there helping your teammates. But when (Durbin) told me that everything was going to be OK, I felt so much better."

The intensity-filled contest featured 11 lead changes and six ties, including four in the fourth period and overtime.

"Every possession, every turn on defense," Wallace said. "This is what it's about."

Wallace, who stands 5-foot-3, finished with 13 points. She hit five of six foul shots in the closing seconds of OT, including four in a row.

"What an outstanding job she did," Civic Memorial coach Mike Arbuthnot said.

Added Durbin, "I love her, she is such a great teammate on and off the court."

Wallace's clutch free-throw shooting might not have even been her biggest contribution. She chased and hounded Mattoon senior standout Mallory Ramage all over the floor for 36 minutes. Ramage, who stands 5-10, managed 26 points but didn't take over the contest like she did in a sectional semifinal win over Triad.

"I was supposed to follow her around and make it as tough as I could for her," Wallace said. "That was my role, stay on her the whole game."

Wallace takes pride in her defensive prowess despite her small stature.

"Those free throws were important," Wallace. "My defense was important, too."

Civic Memorial shined down the stretch in front of a standing-room-only crowd. A large Mattoon contingent made the trip, creating a memorable atmosphere.

"Wow, what a game," Mattoon coach Amanda Aydt said. "We had our chances. We had some open shots at the basket. They just didn't fall."

Mattoon (28-3), which had a 10-game winning streak snapped, muscled out to a 34-27 lead midway through the third period behind a steal and layup from Ramage, who is heading to Loyola University in Chicago.

But Durbin triggered an 11-3 charge with a pair of 3-pointers — the last one put the hosts up 38-37.

The teams exchanged leads the rest of the way. Zupan canned a 3-pointer and a couple free throws for a 55-51 lead with 1 minute 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Ramage triggered a comeback by drilling a short jumper with 6 seconds remaining in regulation to necessitate overtime.

Civic Memorial junior Hannah Meiser converted on a layup to put her team up to stay 65-63 just over two minutes into the fifth period.

Wallace then hit two free throws with 45 ticks on the clock for a 67-63 cushion. She followed that up with two more foul shots 23 seconds later.

Ramage pulled her team to within 69-68 on a 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining.

But Wallace sank one of two free throws before Durbin sealed the victory with two more foul shots. The Eagles hit seven of eight from the line in the closing 45 seconds of OT.

"We made enough plays and we had the right kids at the free throw line," Arbuthnot said. "We executed just enough down the stretch to make it happen."

Wallace reveled in the hard-earned victory.

"It was so fun to be a part of this," Wallace said. "But those last 30 seconds seemed like 30 minutes."

