Durbin, Zupan power Civic Memorial past East St. Louis in overtime for regional title

BETHALTO — It was a doubleheader victory of sorts Friday for the Civic Memorial girls basketball team.

The Eagles, behind stellar performances from senior Kelbie Zupan and junior Olivia Durbin, rallied past East St. Louis 64-58 in overtime of the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional final.

It also was the 400th career win for coach Mike Arbuthnot.

“To get our seniors past the regionals — and we host the sectionals here — (and it was) Arb’s 400th win, this was such a big game. We really needed this,” said Durbin, who didn’t let a likely broken nose suffered in the first quarter prevent her from scoring a game-high 31 points in addition to four 3-pointers.

“I was getting a little nervous, but I knew we had it in us,” she said.

Zupan took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of her 23 points as the Eagles (29-4) erased a six-point deficit. Zupan’s layup with two seconds to play in the period tied the game at 58 and sent it into overtime.

“I struggled a little bit in the first half, for sure,” Zupan said. “But at halftime, to myself, I just realized I needed to get there and do what I needed to do. We knew we had to get to the basket.”

The Eagles, who also defeated the Flyerettes 57-55 on Feb. 7, will play Mount Vernon in a Civic Memorial Sectional semifnial at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mount Vernon defeated Effingham 43-37 on Friday to win the Effingham Regional.

The Flyerettes (10-14) were led by junior Shakara McCline, who scored 21 points before fouling out with 1:47 remaining in the game. McCline had 14 points in the first half, including a half-court 3-pointer that beat the buzzer and gave East Side a 29-21 lead at the intermission.

“This one is definitely a tough one because I do believe that they gave me everything that they had,” East St. Louis coach Shardae Butler said of her players as they boarded the bus. “We went back to the drawing board from that last game and worked on things we didn’t do well, and I think we did a better job of executing to slow (Civic Memorial) down.

“We just didn’t have enough juice in our bodies going into the overtime. We got stopped there. I hope this is a learning lesson for them going into our preseason next year.”

Civic Memorial is shooting for its first sectional title since 2017. A victory over Mount Vernon would send the Eagles into the title game Thursday against Mattoon or Mississippi Valley Conference rival Triad, which won its first regional since 1984 with a 55-53 overtime victory over Waterloo.

“It was a very well-played game,” said Arbuthnot, deflecting attention away from his personal milestone. “I can’t say enough about East St. Louis. They came in here and played their hearts out. Just down the stretch, we made a few more plays. Olivia took over the game for three quarters and then Kelbie took over the game in the fourth quarter. We did enough things right down the stretch to be able to pull it out.”

The Flyerettes, who also got 12 points from senior Mikayla Lee and 11 points from junior Janiyah Brown, led 20-12 after one quarter. They maintained their eight-point advantage at halftime when McCline’s desperation heave from midcourt snapped the net and sent East Side into the locker room with momentum.

East St. Louis led 35-26 when McCline popped a jumper with 3 minutes and 58 seconds left in the third quarter. The Eagles cut the gap to 37-33 entering the fourth quarter, then tied the game at 43 on two free throws by Zupan with 4:28 left.

Zupan hit two more free throws at the 3:39 mark, putting Civic Memorial ahead for the first time in the game at 45-43.

A 3-pointer from the left corner by Brown put the Flyerettes ahead 53-50 with 1:08 left, but Zupan hit two free throws to make it 53-52. East Side missed a free throw with 7.8 seconds left, and Zupan grabbed the rebound and drove the length of the floor for the game-tying layup.

The overtime period feature three lead changes, but the Eagles clinched the outcome on a runner in the lane by Durbin that made it 61-58, a free throw by Zupan and two free throws by Durbin.

“We played a really good ballgame in the second half and overtime,” Arbuthnot said. “We were down one with seven seconds to go, but I want the ball in Kelbie’s hands in that situation because she’s going to attack and score.”

When pressed about No. 400, Arbuthnot relented, but only a little.

“With this group of girls, it’s a lot of things,” he said. “It’s been such a joy to be here with these girls within this program. Four hundred, I would like to talk later on about it because there are a lot of people I would like to thank. Right now, my focus is winning this regional and looking forward to playing next week at home.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.