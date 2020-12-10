Dynamic defense gives Duchesne first 2-0 start since 2015

ST. CHARLES — Haley Stockhausen knew she had a big assignment Thursday.
The Duchesne junior guard, who Pioneers coach Brandon Stringer called the Pioneers ‘stopper’ was given the primary task of stopping the leading scorer for visiting Rosati-Kain, senior guard Hanna Al-Baaj, who averaged in double figures last season.
Stockhausen and the Duchesne defense can take pride in a job well done as the Stockhausen, who was largely responsible for guarding Al-Baaj, held her to just a pair of baskets in the Pioneers’ 45-20 win.
“She’s really good, so I do take a lot of pride in what happened,” Stockhausen said.
While Stockhausen put a stop to Al-Baaj’s work, she said that she would be remiss were she to take all of the credit.
“It feels good because it is a team effort because whenever I get beat, everyone helps out,” Stockhausen said. “If there’s a screen coming, they all talk to me and it just really helps. The defensive success belongs to us all.”
Duchesne (2-0 overall, Archdiocesan Athletic Association small-schools) which won back-to-back games to open a season for the first time since the 2015-16 season, did so with defense again.
In the season opener Monday, the team held O’Fallon Christian to 15 points in a win.
“We’ve been able to come out and get after teams defensively,” Stringer said. “Haley has done a heck of a job on teams’ best ball handlers and scorers. Hanna made only two shots all night. We had a good game plan going in. We were able to switch multiple players on her between Haley, (junior guard) Nydia (Tate) and (sophomore guard) Taylor (Meers). I think they definitely wore her out. She was a little tired at the end.”
While the offense had trouble getting going for Al-Baaj and Rosati (1-2, 1-1), Duchesne leaned on a varied attack to earn victory as the Pioneers scored the game’s first four points and never trailed.
Tate drilled a trio of 3-pointers, which paved the way for her to lead Duchesne with 11 points while senior forward Megan Wiseman and sophomore guard Molly Knobbe added 10 points apiece.
Wiseman said having both a top-notch defensive effort and a nice scoring spread set the team up for some much-needed wins.
“I never realized over the past few years that we hadn’t gotten off to a very good start,” Wiseman said. “To not only get two big wins, but conference wins, is really special. It gives us a confidence boost. It felt good to succeed as a team. I think that success only sets you up to want more.”
Senior forward Zaire Payton led Rosati with five points while Al-Baaj and sophomore guard Brooke Elston added four points apiece in the defeat.
Kougars coach Todd Hinderliter said an injury to senior guard Mya Bethany has thrown things off in the early gong this season for Rosati.
“We’re missing our point guard and that doesn’t help,” Hinderliter said. “The people running our offense right now just aren’t in sync. There are times when we’re standing around because people aren’t sure where that next pass or that next play is supposed to go. When we run the plays and people know where they’re supposed to be and what they’re supposed to do, there are flashes. Hanna is not the point guard and she is not the person who needs to be handling the ball. She needs to be the person coming off screens and getting shots off and that’s not what’s happening now.”
After the two conference wins, Duchesne will head into tournament play at the Orchard Farm Tournament next week where the Pioneers will put a perfect record on the line against Wright City (Monday), Orchard Farm (Wednesday) and De Soto (Friday).
“We’re off to a good start,” Stockhausen said. “We’re going to have to rely on defense to keep it going. If we go out and work as a team and play good defense, we’ve got a great chance to keep building off what we started.”
Duchesne vs. Rosati-Kain basketball
