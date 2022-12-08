East St. Louis girls basketball team forfeits next three games, including one conference matchup

The East St. Louis High girls basketball team has forfeited its next three games after an altercation Tuesday night in its Southwestern Conference game against the Alton Redbirds at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis.

Scheduled games Thursday against Collinsville at Mason-Clark Middle School, Saturday against University City in Belleville and Tuesday at Alton Marquette will be registered as 2-0 forfeit defeats for East St. Louis (6-8).

The game against Collinsville was a conference matchup; the other two were nonconference games. None of the games will be rescheduled.

“East St. Louis School District 189 has high standards for our coaches and student athletes,” said Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, executive director of communications and strategic partnerships for the district. “When student athletes do not live up to behavioral expectations, corrective action and consequences will be enforced. The East St. Louis girls varsity basketball team has faced a suspension (forfeit) of three games as consequences for recent acts of unsportsmanlike conduct.”

The trouble between Alton and East St. Louis began with three seconds remaining in the game. The situation escalated rapidly, and officials ruled that the game was over. Alton won 58-57, holding off a fourth-quarter rally by the Flyers.

“No punches were thrown,” Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick said. “Basically what happened is one of our girls was two-hand shoved into the first row of the bleachers. She didn’t have the ball. It went from there. There were parents on the floor, the benches cleared. It was not pretty.”

Kusnerick said East St. Louis sent an email to SWC schools to let them know how it was internally handling the situation. The content of the email was not disclosed.

SWC commissioner Bill Schmidt, East St. Louis coach Todd Porter and East St. Louis athletics director Darren Sunkett could not be reached for comment.

Kusnerick said several players became involved in the disagreement after the initial contact was made. He added that Alton “handled our situation internally.”

East St. Louis’ boys basketball team was involved in a fight after its 65-64 victory over Rockford East on Nov. 26 at Auburn High in Rockford.

The Flyers were scheduled to play in a shootout event at Cahokia High the following weekend but instead did not participate in the event.

East Side played an SWC game Tuesday at Alton, winning 68-39. Kusnerick said there were no issues in that game. One of the Flyers’ best players, however, Cal State Fullerton recruit Antwan Robinson, a 6-foot-6 senior, did not play.

The Flyers’ girls team is playing its home games this season at Mason-Clark Middle School and in the gymnasium on the campus of what used to be Lindenwood University-Belleville and Belleville West High School.

The East Side boys team is playing its home games at Lindenwood University-Belleville/Belleville West.

The East St. Louis gym will not be used this season while asbestos is removed.