Edwardsville's Sydney Harris (25) goes up for a layup during a game in the Edwardsville Shootout on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Elle Evans (21) battles Highland's Bella LaPorta (13) for the ball during a game in the Edwardsville Shootout on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Quierra Love (0) takes a jump shot during a game in the Edwardsville Shootout on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland's Megan Kronk (15) rives to the basket during a game in the Edwardsville Shootout on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Elle Evans (21) looks for a pass during a game in the Edwardsville Shootout on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Highland's Ellie Brown (5) hangs in the air for a layup during a game in the Edwardsville Shootout on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
EDWARDSVILLE — An early-season loss to Highland at home last year hasn't sat well with Sydney Harris for the last 378 days.
"It was in the back of everyone's mind," Harris said. "It leaves a bad taste in your mouth. We didn't want that to happen again."
The sophomore got her wish as the Edwardsville girls basketball team defeated Highland 62-48 in the first game of the Edwardsville Shootout on Saturday afternoon.
"It's a good win because they're a good program," Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said.
Edwardsville (9-0) avenged last season's 47-45 loss to Highland on Dec. 1, 2018 in the inaugural Edwardsville Shootout game, which snapped the Tigers' 93-game home win streak.
The Tigers took control early in the latest contest between the schools, with runs of 9-2 and 7-1 for a commanding 16-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Despite its large advantage and dominant first-quarter performance, Edwardsville never let up against Highland (6-2), which erased a six-point deficit and got a last-second steal to beat the Tigers a season ago.
"They're smart kids and they're relentless in their effort," Blade said. "That's always going to make it tough on teams."
Highland mounted multiple comeback attempts, closing a 15-point deficit to single digits five times. But the first quarter quarter letdown proved to be too much for the Bulldogs to overcome.
"I thought they did a good job of responding in the second quarter, but you can't give a team like that a 16-3 lead. You can't come back from that," Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. "We just couldn't get it under 8 it seemed like. I'm proud of my kids for fighting back and giving themselves a chance to get back in the game."
Harris, voted the most valuable player, scored a game-high 22 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out two assists.
But it wasn't her offense that she was most pleased with.
"Whenever you can shut down their best scorer and not let them score on you, that's 10 times better feeling than scoring," said Harris, who had one of Edwardsville's three blocks.
Senior Quierra Love added 13 points and six assists for the Tigers.
Edwardsville's defense limited Bella Porter, who was a terror against the Tigers last season, to 14 points as she battled foul trouble.
"LaPorta is a handful and there aren't many kids who can go 1-on-1 and stop that kid once she touches the ball," Blade said. "We limited touches and tried to make sure we had help."
Senior Ellie Brown chipped in 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Love went down midway through the second quarter with an injury in the middle of a Highland 8-0 run, but Edwardsville responded with a 10-2 spurt to keep Highland at bay.
"It can go one of two ways; handle the pressure or turn the ball over when a kid like that goes out," Blade said. "But we handled it well."
