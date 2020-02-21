Edwardsville digs out of hole against Collinsville to claim 17th consecutive regional title

“It's never easy to play a good team three times,” Tigers senior guard Que Love said of the Southwestern Conference rival Kahoks. “They were very aggressive, especially in the first half. We just stuck together, did what we do best and executed and we got this win.”

Love led Edwardsville with 15 points and Roberts finished with 10 points.

With the win, Edwardsville is 31-1 against Collinsville since Jan. 2006. The Kahoks' lone win in that span came by a 70-68 score at Fletcher Gym in Jan. 2015.

“I don't know if it was that slow of a start, or if they just had that fast of a start,” Tigers coach Lori Blade said. “They were just hitting everything from the 3-point line. Luckily, they weren't hitting the twos. Our kids battled. Kudos to (Collinsville). They played hard and I wouldn't have expected anything less in their own gym with the seniors that they've got and the grit that they played with.”

Collinsville has six regional titles. Its last came during the 2003-04 season.

Senior post player Kristyn Mitchell led Collinsville with 12 points while senior guard Faith Liljegren added nine.