Edwardsville drains 11 threes to advance to Visitation final

TOWN AND COUNTRY — The dynamic the Edwardsville girls basketball team has built over the years was in full force Friday night.

Sophomore Sydney Harris scorched the nets with five threes after missing her first two shots and senior Que Love drained four more triples as the Tigers dispatched Whitfield 50-37 in a Visitation Christmas Tournament semifinal.

Edwardsville (13-0, No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) hit 11 from beyond the arc in the win. Senior Kylie Burg and sophomore Elle Evans each added one apiece.

“I told her that we couldn't just have one person scoring, that even though she missed some, she had to keep shooting and she did it,” Harris said. “When she wasn't scoring, she was helping others score, too, and it was just good overall for us. We're all really close and I definitely do (feel is means something that Love took Harris' words to heart).”

Edwardsville will play Incarnate (8-1, No. 1 small school) for the title at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Acting Tigers coach Caty Ponce, who served in the stead of head coach Lori Blade, who was at a wedding Friday, said that the Tigers offensive success snowballed throughout the contest.