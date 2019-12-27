Edwardsville drains 11 threes to advance to Visitation final

TOWN AND COUNTRY — The dynamic the Edwardsville girls basketball team has built over the years was in full force Friday night.
Sophomore Sydney Harris scorched the nets with five threes after missing her first two shots and senior Que Love drained four more triples as the Tigers dispatched Whitfield 50-37 in a Visitation Christmas Tournament semifinal.
Edwardsville (13-0, No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) hit 11 from beyond the arc in the win. Senior Kylie Burg and sophomore Elle Evans each added one apiece.
“I told her that we couldn't just have one person scoring, that even though she missed some, she had to keep shooting and she did it,” Harris said. “When she wasn't scoring, she was helping others score, too, and it was just good overall for us. We're all really close and I definitely do (feel is means something that Love took Harris' words to heart).”
Edwardsville will play Incarnate (8-1, No. 1 small school) for the title at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Acting Tigers coach Caty Ponce, who served in the stead of head coach Lori Blade, who was at a wedding Friday, said that the Tigers offensive success snowballed throughout the contest.
“Honestly, they shocked us with the three-two (zone) coming out but it shouldn't have after how they played Parkway Central yesterday,” Ponce said. “When your first shots go in, I think it gives you momentum for the whole game.”
Whitfield (8-2, No. 3 small school) hung tough in spite of Edwardsville's success from distance. The Warriors trailed 26-20 at halftime and withstood a run from Edwardsville before trimming the deficit back to seven early in the fourth quarter.
But the Warriors could not withstand the Tigers hot shooting for much longer and aided them with a slow start.
“They are a really good team and all credit goes to them,” Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. “They absolutely made shots and that certainly was not our best defensive effort. We kept losing shooters. How we do that against a team that shoots the ball that well beats me.”
Edwardsville scored 33 of its 50 points from behind the arc led by Harris, who finished with 19 points and Love, who added 14.
Whitfield senior forward Zaria Daniels had 10 points, junior guard Kelsey Blakemore and freshman forward Brooklyn Rhodes added nine apiece.
Edwardsville turns its attention to defending tournament champion Incarnate Word. The Tigers beat the Red Knights 61-57 for the title in 2017 before losing in the semifinal round to Parkway Central last season.
“That's what we wanted to do last year,” Harris said. “We're all excited for this. It will be a good challenge, but I think we're capable of getting it done. We're going to go out and give it our best effort.”