Edwardsville fends off Alton to claim Class 4A regional championship

EDWARDSVILLE — The Alton Redbirds almost landed a knockout blow early in the first quarter, but the one-two punch of Edwardsville's Elle Evans and Sydney Harris proved to be too much to overcome.

The Redbirds flew out to a 10-0 lead before the Tigers regrouped.

Edwardsville went on to record a 60-54 victory Friday to win the Class 4A Edwardsville Regional championship.

The Tigers (27-4), who have won 17 in a row, will play the winner of Saturday afternoon's Collinsville-O'Fallon game on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

Edwardsville claimed its 18th successive regional championship. It has won 36 consecutive regional games.

The Tigers stretched their winning streak over Alton to 55 games.

Evans led the Tigers' attack with 23 points. Harris, 6-foot-1 senior who averages 23.9 points which is second overall in the area, added 20 points.

"This was a great win," said Evans, who will be continuing her career at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. "We didn't start off like we wanted to but we came back. This is just the first stop for us for many we hope. We'll be ready for Tuesday."

Edwardsville defeated Alton 66-44 on the road back on Dec. 2 but the Redbirds, who ended 21-7, proved to be a tougher test this time.

"We knew going into the game they would be gunning for us," Harris said. "We played one of our best games against them earlier this season. We came out kind of flat. We know what it takes at this point in the season and we know what to do. They were hitting shots and we weren't. We just stayed cool and came back."

Alton flew out to a 10-0 lead with 5 minutes, 41 seconds to play in the first quarter. The Redbirds' Kyoko Proctor, a 5-5 freshman guard, and Alyssa Lewis, a sophomore, each hit a 3-pointer in the early going to spark the Alton attack.

"I thought we came out and looked like ourselves," Alton coach Deserea Howard said. "We usually start fast. We didn't want to think about playing Edwardsville. We just wanted to come in and play our style. I think our quick lead shell shocked us a bit. We didn't keep the pedal to the metal like we usually do."

Edwardsville coach Caty Happe chose not to call a timeout. Instead, she let her Tigers play out of the hole they dug for themselves.

Evans liked that Happe let them play.

"It was a night where we didn't shoot particularly well on home floor," Happe said. "We battled back. I'm just so proud of the girls."

Evans liked the fact Happe believed in the team not to call the time out. Instead, the Tigers slowly got it together and got back in the game.

"I felt the trust," Evans said. "I knew my teammates would come back. We all had faith in each other and we came back. Defense was the start to it."

Alton led 14-8 after the first quarter.

Edwardsville changed the tempo in the second quarter. The Tigers got into a better rhythm offensively. Running set plays and using their size proved to be a successful formula.

The Tigers took the lead for the first time with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first half. Evans hit a driving layup and got fouled. Evans, a 6-3 senior who averages 14.8 points a game, converted the free throw for an old-fashioned 3-point play and Edwardsville led 21-20. Evans hit a jump shot 31 seconds later to complete a 10-0 run.

"We showed our maturity coming back like we did," Evans said. "I'm so proud of our effort. I just kind of did what I needed to do. I got looks and I had a mismatch. Coach gave me the go-ahead to go to the basket and it worked out. We just needed to keep building."

Happe wanted Evans to make the most of the mismatches she had on the floor.

"She took advantage," Happe said. "She had tons of blocks. She ran the floor. She really can do it all. On any given night, any of our players is capable of putting up 20 points."

The Redbirds chose to try and slow down Harris, but Evans picked up the slack in the second quarter.

"Alyssa did a really good job on Syd," Howard said. "But Elle is a senior and she wanted to carry her team to state and she did. Defensively, we don't match up well with them."

The Tigers led 28-23 at halftime.

"I thought our inexperience showed around the half," Howard said. "Our girls wanted it bad, really bad, and it caused us to make a few more mistakes than we normally do. We fought hard."

Alton cut the Edwardsville lead to 37-35 when freshman Jarius Powers sank two free throws. However, Edwardsville closed out the quarter with a 6-2 run to lead 43-37.

Edwardsville used a 7-2 run to begin the fourth quarter and build a 50-39 advantage with 5:26 remaining. The Redbirds did not get closer than seven down the stretch.

The Tigers were solid from the free throw line. Edwardsville nailed 16 of 21 attempts. Harris made 11 of 13 chances.

"I missed a couple, but I did OK," Harris said. "When it's close in the game, you have to knock down those free throws."

Proctor led the Redbirds offensively with 15 points. Powers added 14. The Redbirds made 14 of 20 free throws.

"Nobody thought we'd make it this far," Howard said. "It's sad that it has to end like this. We prepared for this game back in November. The first time, it didn't go so well. This time our game plan worked but we fell off from it. We knew we could make some surprises this year and be a Cinderella story. We weren't scared or nervous. We wanted to show we belonged in the game and I think we did."

Evans agreed.

"This was a very good test for us," Evans said. "Alton is a good team. I'm glad we came out with a win tonight."