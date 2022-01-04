Edwardsville gets back on track with SWC win over East St. Louis

EDWARDSVILLE — Emma Garner felt like the sky was falling at first.
The Edwardsville High senior winger didn't know what to make of the team's rare three-game losing streak late last month.
"Losing that many in a row, it's not like us," Garner said.
For Edwardsville, which has dropped no more than three games in each of the last 15 seasons, a trio of successive losses is a big deal.
But thanks to a strong step-up effort from Garner, the Tigers are off and rolling again.
Garner pumped in 10 points to help Edwardsville knock off East St. Louis 49-36 on Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game at an empty Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.
The Tigers won their third in a row following the three-game slide, which was their longest since they lost four in a row from Jan. 18-31, 2003.
Edwardsville (13-4 overall, 4-0 conference) recorded its 37th successive win over East St. Louis. The Flyers' last win in the series was a 58-43 triumph Jan. 31, 2008.
Tigers senior Sydney Harris led the way with a game-high 28 points.
But it was the contribution by Garner that helped the shorthanded Tigers continue their dominance of the Flyers.
Edwardsville was without starters Elle Evans and Macy Silvey due to COVID-19 issues. The second- and third-leading scorers on the team, Evans and Silvey combine to average 24.6 points per game.
Garner, who averages four points and four rebounds, helped pick up the slack.
"She had a couple big baskets early-on," Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said. "She's a good finisher at the rim."
Garner knew she would have to take on more of the scoring load with two starters out of the lineup.
"We all kind of knew that this would be a tough game," Garner said. "I was just like, 'Let me do my job and try to score a little more.' "
Garner, who also is a volleyball standout, kick-started a 21-2 run in the first half that put the hosts in front to stay.
Her stick-back helped wake up the Tigers, who trailed 7-3 after just 4 minutes and 16 seconds.
Blakely Hockett, who entered the game with just six points all season, followed with a nifty drive down the lane to tie the contest. Ellie Neath added a pair of foul shots to keep the run going.
Harris, who is headed to Central Michigan University, took over from there with 12 successive points, including an old-fashioned 3-point play that pumped Edwardsville's lead to 14-7. She added another basket before drilling a long-range 3-pointer for a 21-9 cushion.
East St. Louis (7-6, 1-3) never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.
The Flyers also were missing several key players, including two starters. They dressed only seven for the contest due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We had our runs, we just have to work on our consistency," East St. Louis coach Shardae Butler said. "I'm OK with our performance. We just have to get a little better before the playoffs."
Jazmine Young led the Flyers with 16 points.
Edwardsville appears to be back on track after beating Civic Memorial and Marquette in the talent-rich Visitation Tournament prior to Tuesday's triumph.
The losing streak began with setbacks to Lyons High of LaGrange and Chicago Marist on Dec. 20-21. Those two Chicago-land toughies are a combined 25-7. Eureka then knocked off Edwardsville in the second round at Visitation.
"Those were some really good teams, it's not like they were fluke losses," Happe said. "Three in a row is tough, but we've done a good job bouncing back."
Or, as Garner explained: "Now things are back to normal."
The contest was played without fans due to pandemic restrictions. No one was allowed in the gym except players, coaches, media and essential game-day workers. It created a bizarre, silent atmosphere.