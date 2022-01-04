Edwardsville gets back on track with SWC win over East St. Louis

Edwardsville was without starters Elle Evans and Macy Silvey due to COVID-19 issues. The second- and third-leading scorers on the team, Evans and Silvey combine to average 24.6 points per game.

Garner, who averages four points and four rebounds, helped pick up the slack.

"She had a couple big baskets early-on," Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said. "She's a good finisher at the rim."

Garner knew she would have to take on more of the scoring load with two starters out of the lineup.

"We all kind of knew that this would be a tough game," Garner said. "I was just like, 'Let me do my job and try to score a little more.' "

Garner, who also is a volleyball standout, kick-started a 21-2 run in the first half that put the hosts in front to stay.

Her stick-back helped wake up the Tigers, who trailed 7-3 after just 4 minutes and 16 seconds.

Blakely Hockett, who entered the game with just six points all season, followed with a nifty drive down the lane to tie the contest. Ellie Neath added a pair of foul shots to keep the run going.