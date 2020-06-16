Edwardsville hires Ponce to succeed Blade as girls basketball coach

Edwardsville went 27-2 and won conference and regional titles last season.

“I’m excited to see that a lot of juniors are on the verge of making their next steps,” Ponce said. “It’s going to be exciting to see them continue to play together and I expect them to compete daily.”

Ponce said the Tigers' offseason work program is already behind schedule due to the pandemic, but hopes her program can hit ground running as soon as possible.

“It’s really hard because I’m used to seeing them,” Ponce said. “We’re in the gym for almost the entire month of June. We’ll start workouts in the next week and do things in the capacities which we’re able to do them.”

Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox said the program will continue to head in the right direction. He’s also excited that Blade will still be around campus with the softball program.

“I am super excited to have Caty take the reins of our program,” he said. “I look forward to her leading us through the next chapter of Edwardsville basketball. Lori took our program and put us on the map in the state, in the area and nationally. She is truly a legend and I will miss her (on the court). Fortunately, I can still pick her brain (for) her wisdom since she will still be at Edwardsville.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.