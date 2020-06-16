Edwardsville hires Ponce to succeed Blade as girls basketball coach

An already jam-packed summer just got a lot busier for Caty Ponce.
Ponce, who was supposed to get married in June, had to postpone her wedding to August because of the coronavirus pandemic. She added a lot more to her plate Monday night when she was hired by the Edwardsville school board to take over the girls basketball program.
“I’m used to the busy-ness, I’m used to being able to play, but with the deadlines getting pushed back, adaptation is key,” said Ponce, a former player for the Tigers who has served as an assistant coach the last five seasons. “I’m so excited. I live in Edwardsville, I played for Edwardsville and I am so invested. As a part of the community here and to be the head coach, I just can’t put what it all means into words.”
Ponce succeeds legendary coach Lori Blade, who retired in April after going 743-92 in 26 seasons at Carrollton and Edwardsville. Blade, who will remain the softball coach at the Madison County School, was 510-65 in 18 seasons with the Tigers.
Blade guided Edwardsville to 17 regional championships, 13 sectional championships and six state tournament appearances, including a pair of Class 4A state runner-up finishes.
A 2011 Edwardsville graduate, Ponce joined Blade's coaching staff as an assistant in 2015 after her college days at McKendree University where she played softball and basketball.
“I just tried to soak everything in when I became an assistant,” Ponce said. “I saw things in a different light. When you see the game differently you learn more and you understand more. Coach Blade and (former Edwardsville assistant) coach (Donna) Farley were so supportive of that.”
Ponce returned to the program she helped to four regional and sectional basketball championships and two Southwestern Conference championships. She finished her prep career with 935 points.
Ponce began her teaching career at Edwardsville in 2016. She left the district in 2018 to teach at Hazelwood West but stayed on Blade’s coaching staff. She returned to her alma mater the following school year and is currently teaching statistics and algebra.
“I went to Missouri and was looking for coaching jobs but there just weren’t any,” Ponce said. “Coach Blade asked if I would coach and it was hard not being there. I didn’t get to see the girls during the day to build those relationships. Being there is a huge advantage because I know what’s going on and I’m better able to connect with the kids.”
Ponce will welcome back a solid core of returning players in junior shooting guards Sydney Harris and Elle Evans and senior center Katelynne Roberts. Junior forward Ariana Bennett and junior guard Macy Silvey are also expected to return this coming season.
Edwardsville went 27-2 and won conference and regional titles last season.
“I’m excited to see that a lot of juniors are on the verge of making their next steps,” Ponce said. “It’s going to be exciting to see them continue to play together and I expect them to compete daily.”
Ponce said the Tigers' offseason work program is already behind schedule due to the pandemic, but hopes her program can hit ground running as soon as possible.
“It’s really hard because I’m used to seeing them,” Ponce said. “We’re in the gym for almost the entire month of June. We’ll start workouts in the next week and do things in the capacities which we’re able to do them.”
Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox said the program will continue to head in the right direction. He’s also excited that Blade will still be around campus with the softball program.
“I am super excited to have Caty take the reins of our program,” he said. “I look forward to her leading us through the next chapter of Edwardsville basketball. Lori took our program and put us on the map in the state, in the area and nationally. She is truly a legend and I will miss her (on the court). Fortunately, I can still pick her brain (for) her wisdom since she will still be at Edwardsville.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.