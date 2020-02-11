Edwardsville holds off O'Fallon in OT to win 11th consecutive Southwestern Conference title

But her fourth 3-pointer proved to be go-ahead shot.

"Que is just a big playmaker," O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. "She makes big shot after big shot and that's a senior leader."

In a 63-63 tie with 1:46 left in the overtime period, Love got free from the O'Fallon defense and lined up her shot off the left wing.

When she got the ball, she didn't hesitate.

"I feel so supported by this team that I felt comfortable enough to just shoot it and I know they'd have my back," Love said.

Love, an SIU Carbondale signee, scored a team-high 18 points.

She missed the front end of a one-and-one that could have salted the game away in overtime, but Blade's faith never wavered in her senior leader.

"I wanted the ball in her hands," Blade said. "It was an unusual miss that first time, but I'll put her right back there."

Love hit her final two free throws to put Edwardsville ahead 68-65 with less than 10 seconds left in overtime.

After a timeout, O'Fallon freshman Shannon Dowell lined up a deep 3-pointer that nearly bounced in but rimmed out at the buzzer to seal Edwardsville's 11th consecutive victory.