Edwardsville powers past O'Fallon in Southwestern Conference showdown

Love, who scored a career-high 23 against Lutheran North last season, did more than just shoot 3-pointers. The 5-foot-4 guard slashed through the lane for most of the second half and finished 7-for-10 from the field.

Love was also 4-for-6 from beyond the arc while the Tigers shot 9-21 as a team from from 3-point range.

"I've just been taught over the years to take what the team gives you and my team helped me out with great picks," Love said.

Defensively, Edwardsville bottled up one of the area's leading scorers — O'Fallon sophomore Sydney Harris.

Harris, who was averaging 17.6 points a game, was limited to just five points on 2-of-9 shooting.

"Everyone is going to key on Sydney, we get that," Blade said. "There are going to be four other kids on the floor that they have to guard. Luckily we shot 3s really well in the first half and in the second half we were more aggressive at getting to the basket."

Evans poured in eight of her 11 points in the second quarter.

"Everyone gave us good minutes, but our bench minutes tonight were big," Blade said.