Edwardsville returns from layoff with convincing win over East St. Louis

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville girls basketball team had more than a week to stew on its first loss the season.
The Tigers returned to their winning ways Tuesday, beating East St. Louis 55-40 in a Southwestern Conference game at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
Eight different players scored in the victory for Edwardsville, which allowed only 13 points in the first half on its way to a 33rd consecutive victory against East St. Louis.
“This was a huge win,” said Edwardsville senior guard Que Love, who scored a team-high 12 points. “Something like this only prepares us for the future. We just like to compete, play against the best teams and do what we do best.”
Edwardsville, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, was playing for the first time since losing 56-54 to Incarnate Word in the championship of the Visitation Tournament on Dec. 28.
The Tigers (14-1 overall, 4-0 conference) haven’t lost to East St. Louis (10-6, 3-2) since Jan. 31, 2008.
“We tried some different stuff and they showed they can shoot it,” Tigers coach Lori Blade said. “You saw it there at the end. Overall, we did a real good job. We outboarded them. We're really showing more discipline. We're trying to focus on the mental side of it. I'm sure the girls were ready. We've got a tough two-week span here.”
That includes a Southwestern Conference home game Friday against O’Fallon (13-2, 3-0) and then a game Saturday against Parkway North (7-3) at St. Joseph’s.
Against East St. Louis, sophomore Sydney Harris added 11 points for the Tigers.
“I thought we could have shared it a little bit more, but that's what it's going to take,” Blade said. “When a team takes things away, Syd has got to find other kids and we've got to knock shots down. You can't be just about one or two kids. It was good to see with the physicality of what East Side brings. Overall, I thought they did really well.”
East St. Louis, the No. 8 large school, was led by 11 points from freshman guard Janiyah Brown, including a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Freshman guard Jailah Pelly added 10 for the Flyers, who lost for the third time in their last four games.
Like Edwardsville, East St. Louis was playing for the first time since Dec. 28.
“We're working on starting strong and ending it that way, it's something that takes patience and discipline,” Flyers coach Shardae Butler said. “We're, basically, in the rebuilding stages, so it will come.”