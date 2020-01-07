Edwardsville returns from layoff with convincing win over East St. Louis

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville girls basketball team had more than a week to stew on its first loss the season.

The Tigers returned to their winning ways Tuesday, beating East St. Louis 55-40 in a Southwestern Conference game at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Eight different players scored in the victory for Edwardsville, which allowed only 13 points in the first half on its way to a 33rd consecutive victory against East St. Louis.

“This was a huge win,” said Edwardsville senior guard Que Love, who scored a team-high 12 points. “Something like this only prepares us for the future. We just like to compete, play against the best teams and do what we do best.”

Edwardsville, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, was playing for the first time since losing 56-54 to Incarnate Word in the championship of the Visitation Tournament on Dec. 28.

The Tigers (14-1 overall, 4-0 conference) haven’t lost to East St. Louis (10-6, 3-2) since Jan. 31, 2008.