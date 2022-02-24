Edwardsville uses third-quarter outburst to claim sectional crown with win over Normal Community

Elle Evans was feeling it.

The Edwardsville High senior winger could do no wrong Thursday night.

The 6-foot-3 defensive specialist had 12 rebounds and blocked six shots to help the Tigers to a 57-45 win over Normal Community in the Class 4A Joliet Central Sectional final in downtown Joliet.

Edwardsville (29-4), which won its 19th successive contest, will face Bolingbrook (21-5) in the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Monday in Bloomington.

Senior Sydney Harris led the winning attack with 22 points. Macy Silvey added 15 points.

Evans, who also added nine points, helped keep the Iron in check as Tigers used a 13-2 run midway through the third quarter to take command.

"This is my last year, I had to leave it all out on the court," said Evans, who has committed to North Dakota State University.

Evans has 11 blocks over her last two games.

"She's been killing it defensively," Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said.

Silvey hit a key 3-pointer in the tell-tale spurt. Harris also added three free throws during the 4-minute blitz.

"We came out strong and played really well as a team," Silvey said. "They had a lot of runs. But when they did, we just came back with bigger ones. Once they scored a lot, we just hit them right back in the nose."

Normal Community (27-7) climbed to within six points in the fourth period.

But Harris quelled the momentum with a short jumper.

Silvey, whose older sister Makenzie is the all-time leading scorer at SIU Carbondale, hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the second quarter to put her team ahead 28-22 heading into the break.

The Iron scored the first seven points of the third stanza before Edwardsville reeled off 11 points in a row to take the lead for good.

The Tigers are looking to reach the state tournament for the fourth time in school history and the first since finishing fourth in 2018. They finished second in 2017 and second in 2012 under former coach Lori Blade.

Edwardsville bolted out to a 5-0 lead behind a 3-pointer from Emma Garner. Evans and Harris hit back-to-back triples in the second period.

Happe, who won four sectional titles in her four years as a player at Edwardsville High, said she got an extra thrill out of watching her players celebrate after the contest.

"I know what it meant to me when I was a player," said Happe, who as Caty Ponce graduated in 2011. "It's just exciting to see the kids so excited. I get just as fired up — whether I'm a player or a coach."

