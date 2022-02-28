Edwardsville's late surge comes up short against Bolingbrook in 4A super-sectional

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The last gasp from Edwardsville High's girls basketball team Monday almost took Bolingbrook's breath away in the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional in the Shirk Center.

Despite Bolingbrook's defense being geared to keep the ball away from Sydney Harris, the Tigers standout got a look at the rim and let a 3-point shot fly.

The tying attempt by Harris tantalizingly hit the back iron and rimmed out as Edwardsville suffered a season-ending 56-53 loss.

"They did a great job of fighting and never giving up," second-year Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said.

Bolingbrook (22-5) advanced to play Barrington (29-4) at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in the Class 4A state semifinals.

It's the second time in the last three seasons the Raiders have advanced to the final four.

"It was a good opportunity for us," Bolingbrook coach Christopher Smith said. "We worked our butts off this year to get here. We had some ups and downs, especially with injuries."

Harris, a Central Michigan signee, finished with a team-high 23 points and concluded her career with 2,024 points.

Fellow Tigers seniors Elle Evans and Macy Silver also closed their high school careers with strong efforts. Evans had 11 points and five rebounds, while Silvey chipped in 10 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Edwardsville (29-5) trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half but roared back in the second half and led briefly in the fourth quarter before falling short of its first state semifinal appearance since 2018.

"I couldn't be more proud of this senior group for what they've done throughout the career," Happe said. "This one game doesn't define their career, it's going to be the one that hurts the most, but they did a great job just to give us a chance to be back in it."

The Tigers started the second half on a 6-0 run to cut Bolingbrook's lead to 33-30.

They hung around before taking their first lead of the game 46-45 when freshman Ellie Neath hit two free throws with six minutes left to play.

"We did a better job rebounding in that second half which allowed us to get back in the game," Happe said.

Edwardsville was out-rebounded 15-5 in the first half but closed the gap to 29-23 in the second half.

But once the Tigers went ahead, Bolingbrook responded and regained the lead for good when senior Tatiana Thomas converted on a three-point play.

"Maybe we felt like we had the game in the bag and that's not something we should do," Thomas said. "We got a little flustered, but got ourselves together and our defense really helped us get back in the game."

Thomas, a Kent State signee, finished with a game-high 24 points and five rebounds.

Edwardsville clawed and scrapped its way to get back in the game after Happe reiterated to stick with the game plan.

"Any team that's left at this point, if you let them do what they're comfortable with, it's tough to come back from," Happe said.

