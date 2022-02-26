Elsberry knocks off Duchesne to win first district title in 20 years

LOUISIANA — Clutching the district championship trophy had been a long time coming for Kari Koch-Dowell.

The legendary Elsberry High girls basketball standout led the Indians to a Class 2A runner-up finish in 2002 before embarking on a successful collegiate career at Missouri State.

She returned to the Elsberry bench as head coach six years ago and has now returned the program back to glory as the Indians pulled out a 36-28 win over Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 girls championship Saturday night at Louisiana High.

The district title is the first since the one in Koch-Dowell's senior season in 2002 that led to the state title game appearance.

“It hasn't really sunk in yet,” she said. “I was just approaching today like a regular game. But, it's something I've been trying to do and these girls deserved it. To finally knock that goal off is great.”

Second-seeded Elsberry (16-11) advances to take on South Shelby (22-4) in a Class 3 sectional contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Francis Howell Central.

“It's great because our coach was the last to do it and now she coached us to another one, so it was very emotional,” Indians senior forward Payton Robinson said. “We had a really, really rough patch about two weeks ago, so we really, really needed this.”

Top-seeded Duchesne (15-11) struggled to put the ball in the basket all night with just 16 points through three quarters before a 12-point breakthrough in the final quarter, but fell short of its second straight district title.

“We had a lot of good looks, but give credit to their defense,” Pioneers coach Brandon Stringer said. “They were there about everywhere we were. I liked what we were able to do, but we just couldn't put the ball in the basket, which is the name of the game.”

The Indians led 10-7 after one quarter and 19-13 after a low-scoring first half. Candice Dowell, who led all scorers with 15 points, had eight of those points in the first half, including a 3-pointer inside the final minute.

Koch-Dowell was pleased with the Indians' defensive effort that limited the Pioneers to just 13 points in the first 16 minutes.

“Defense is one thing you can control and it's something we pride ourselves on,” Koch-Dowell said. “We're not the best scorers, but if we can hold somebody to no points and us two, then we win. So, defense is what we focus on a lot.”

Shots were even harder to come by for Duchesne in a third quarter that saw Elsberry get two more triples from Dowell and gain a 9-3 advantage to stretch the lead out to 28-16.

Duchesne made almost as many shots (four) in the fourth quarter as it did in the first three quarters combined (six), but the Pioneers needed even more.

“We can usually get somebody to break out and hit double digits, but we just couldn't get it going tonight,” Stringer said. “They had us scouted pretty well, so give a lot of credit to them.”

The Indians helped keep the door open with a 6-for-17 fourth quarter at the free throw line as part of an overall 12-for-33 effort on the night, but the Pioneers could not take advantage.

“Free throws were killing us there a little bit, but we were able to survive,” Koch-Dowell said.

Senior guard Haley Stockhausen, who led Duchesne in scoring with eight points and led the team in scoring this season, did manage to end her basketball career on a high note by swishing home a 25-foot 3 at the final buzzer to bring the final margin into single digits.

“That was a good way to end it,” Stockhausen said. “It was exciting. Still sad, but it was good.”

Elsberry moves on to what it hopes is another long playoff run 20 years after its coach did the same thing.

“I'm really, really happy,” said Robinson, who knocked down three big free throws in the final 26 seconds. “Senior year, I wouldn't want to have it any other way.”