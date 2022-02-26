Elsberry knocks off Duchesne to win first district title in 20 years

Payton Robinson of Elsberry is introduced before Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Duchesne coach Brad Stringer watches from the baseline in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Nia Reckamp of Duchesne looks to pass the ball against Elsberry in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Haley Stockhausen of Duchesne gets the rebound and drives the ball up the court against Elsberry in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Molly Knobbe of Duchesne takes a shot against Elsberry in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Kelsey Pflasterer of Elsberry trips but maintains her dribble against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Katherine Koch-Dowell coach of Elsberry tells her defense to fall back against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Taylor Meers (10) of Duchesne and Haley Stockhausen (14) of Elsberry reach out for a loose ball in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Mya Pflasterer of Elsberry takes aim on a free throw against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Mackenzie Gladney of Elsberry shoots a free throw against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Mya Pflasterer of Elsberry dribbles across the time line against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Candice Dowell of Elsberry dribbles up the court against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Katherine Koch-Dowell coach of Elsberry talks to her team against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
The Elsberry players run to each other and celebrate after defeating Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Elsberry players hug in celebration after defeating Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Payton Robinson of Elsberry holds up the District championship plaque and celebrates in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Katherine Koch-Dowell coach of Elsberry draws up a play against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb, 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Duchesne coach Brad Stringer talks to his players before the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Taylor Meers of Duchesne throws a pass across the court against Elsberry in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Baillargeon
Molly Knobbe of Duchesne dribbles up the court against Elsberry in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
LOUISIANA — Clutching the district championship trophy had been a long time coming for Kari Koch-Dowell.
The legendary Elsberry High girls basketball standout led the Indians to a Class 2A runner-up finish in 2002 before embarking on a successful collegiate career at Missouri State.
She returned to the Elsberry bench as head coach six years ago and has now returned the program back to glory as the Indians pulled out a 36-28 win over Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 girls championship Saturday night at Louisiana High.
The district title is the first since the one in Koch-Dowell's senior season in 2002 that led to the state title game appearance.
“It hasn't really sunk in yet,” she said. “I was just approaching today like a regular game. But, it's something I've been trying to do and these girls deserved it. To finally knock that goal off is great.”
Second-seeded Elsberry (16-11) advances to take on South Shelby (22-4) in a Class 3 sectional contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Francis Howell Central.
“It's great because our coach was the last to do it and now she coached us to another one, so it was very emotional,” Indians senior forward Payton Robinson said. “We had a really, really rough patch about two weeks ago, so we really, really needed this.”
Top-seeded Duchesne (15-11) struggled to put the ball in the basket all night with just 16 points through three quarters before a 12-point breakthrough in the final quarter, but fell short of its second straight district title.
“We had a lot of good looks, but give credit to their defense,” Pioneers coach Brandon Stringer said. “They were there about everywhere we were. I liked what we were able to do, but we just couldn't put the ball in the basket, which is the name of the game.”
The Indians led 10-7 after one quarter and 19-13 after a low-scoring first half. Candice Dowell, who led all scorers with 15 points, had eight of those points in the first half, including a 3-pointer inside the final minute.
Koch-Dowell was pleased with the Indians' defensive effort that limited the Pioneers to just 13 points in the first 16 minutes.
“Defense is one thing you can control and it's something we pride ourselves on,” Koch-Dowell said. “We're not the best scorers, but if we can hold somebody to no points and us two, then we win. So, defense is what we focus on a lot.”
Shots were even harder to come by for Duchesne in a third quarter that saw Elsberry get two more triples from Dowell and gain a 9-3 advantage to stretch the lead out to 28-16.
Duchesne made almost as many shots (four) in the fourth quarter as it did in the first three quarters combined (six), but the Pioneers needed even more.
“We can usually get somebody to break out and hit double digits, but we just couldn't get it going tonight,” Stringer said. “They had us scouted pretty well, so give a lot of credit to them.”
The Indians helped keep the door open with a 6-for-17 fourth quarter at the free throw line as part of an overall 12-for-33 effort on the night, but the Pioneers could not take advantage.
“Free throws were killing us there a little bit, but we were able to survive,” Koch-Dowell said.
Senior guard Haley Stockhausen, who led Duchesne in scoring with eight points and led the team in scoring this season, did manage to end her basketball career on a high note by swishing home a 25-foot 3 at the final buzzer to bring the final margin into single digits.
“That was a good way to end it,” Stockhausen said. “It was exciting. Still sad, but it was good.”
Elsberry moves on to what it hopes is another long playoff run 20 years after its coach did the same thing.
“I'm really, really happy,” said Robinson, who knocked down three big free throws in the final 26 seconds. “Senior year, I wouldn't want to have it any other way.”
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Class 3, District 5, championship: Elsberry 36, Duchesne 28
Sydney Harris scored 25 points and Emma Garner added 14 to lead Edwardsville to a 60-50 win over O'Fallon in a Class 4A Joliet West Sectional semifinal game on Tuesday at Collinsville High. The Tigers have won 18 successive games.
Edwardsville used a 13-2 run midway through the third quarter to knock off Normal Community 57-45 in the Class 4A Joliet Central championship game on Thursday. The Tigers have won 19 in a row. They advance to the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional on Monday.
Payton Robinson of Elsberry is introduced before Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Duchesne coach Brad Stringer watches from the baseline in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Nia Reckamp of Duchesne looks to pass the ball against Elsberry in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Haley Stockhausen of Duchesne gets the rebound and drives the ball up the court against Elsberry in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Molly Knobbe of Duchesne takes a shot against Elsberry in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kelsey Pflasterer of Elsberry trips but maintains her dribble against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Katherine Koch-Dowell coach of Elsberry tells her defense to fall back against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Taylor Meers (10) of Duchesne and Haley Stockhausen (14) of Elsberry reach out for a loose ball in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mya Pflasterer of Elsberry takes aim on a free throw against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mackenzie Gladney of Elsberry shoots a free throw against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mya Pflasterer of Elsberry dribbles across the time line against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Candice Dowell of Elsberry dribbles up the court against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Katherine Koch-Dowell coach of Elsberry talks to her team against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Elsberry players run to each other and celebrate after defeating Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Elsberry players hug in celebration after defeating Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Payton Robinson of Elsberry holds up the District championship plaque and celebrates in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Katherine Koch-Dowell coach of Elsberry draws up a play against Duchesne in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb, 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Duchesne coach Brad Stringer talks to his players before the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Taylor Meers of Duchesne throws a pass across the court against Elsberry in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Molly Knobbe of Duchesne dribbles up the court against Elsberry in the Class 3 District 5 championship girls basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Louisiana High School in Louisiana, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com