Erusha, Cor Jesu charge back to beat Lift for Life

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Addison Erusha might just have made the play of the game Friday.
She didn’t even realize it.
Trailing by three points with just more than three minutes left to play, the Cor Jesu senior guard grabbed a loose ball and went charging for the opposing basket. On her way up, she got clipped by Lift for Life junior guard and leading scorer Taylor Brown, who subsequently fouled out.
From there the Chargers scored nine of the final 11 points for a 43-39 win in the semifinal of the Westminster New Year Shootout girls basketball tournament.
“At that point in the game, I just thought the score was close, so I just had to go as hard as I could,” Erusha said. “I don’t even think I saw who it was. I just wanted to go as hard as I could to try and score. I didn’t even look, honestly.”
Cor Jesu (6-5) won for the fifth time in its last six games and advanced to face host Westminster (11-1, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) for the tournament championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Erusha scored eight of her team-high 17 points in the final quarter as the Chargers rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter against Lift for Life (3-5) in the first meeting between the programs.
“It feels good to do this, but it’s also just a huge team effort to get this done,” said Erusha, who entered play Friday averaging 11.1 points per game. “We all decided after we were down that we had to go. I decided I was going to go as hard as I can for as long as I can to do what I could to help pick up my team.”
After Erusha, senior guard Mallory Ronshausen added 12 points for the Chargers.
Cor Jesu coach John Neff said Erusha’s work on both ends of the floor played an important catalyst.
“She’s a senior and she is probably the best overall athlete on the team,” Neff said. “She does so much. We always ask her to guard their toughest offensive player. We ask her to do a lot on the offensive end of the floor, as well. We’re not going to be very happy when she graduates.”
Lift for Life jumped to leads of 14-7 after the first quarter and 17-10 by halftime before Cor Jesu clawed back.
Cor Jesu pulled to within 30-28 by the end of the third quarter to set up the comeback.
“They’re a really good team and they’re quick and athletic,” Neff said. “We were having a hard time rebounding and a hard time running any offense. They took us off our game. We thought the adjustment that our guards made to start the offense out higher and not force it inside was a key.”
Brown led the Hawks with 16 points while senior guard Na’teonia Russell added 13.
“That hurt when (Brown) came out but, regardless, we’ve got to learn how to stick together when the going gets tough,” Lift for Life coach Greg Brown said. “It’s still early for us and I keep trying to explain that it’s a long season. We need to keep growing form each win and each loss.”