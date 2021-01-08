Erusha, Cor Jesu charge back to beat Lift for Life

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Addison Erusha might just have made the play of the game Friday.

She didn’t even realize it.

Trailing by three points with just more than three minutes left to play, the Cor Jesu senior guard grabbed a loose ball and went charging for the opposing basket. On her way up, she got clipped by Lift for Life junior guard and leading scorer Taylor Brown, who subsequently fouled out.

From there the Chargers scored nine of the final 11 points for a 43-39 win in the semifinal of the Westminster New Year Shootout girls basketball tournament.

“At that point in the game, I just thought the score was close, so I just had to go as hard as I could,” Erusha said. “I don’t even think I saw who it was. I just wanted to go as hard as I could to try and score. I didn’t even look, honestly.”

Cor Jesu (6-5) won for the fifth time in its last six games and advanced to face host Westminster (11-1, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) for the tournament championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Erusha scored eight of her team-high 17 points in the final quarter as the Chargers rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter against Lift for Life (3-5) in the first meeting between the programs.